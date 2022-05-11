KEY DEFENDERS Darcy Gardiner and Alex Pearce are among the group of eight remaining restricted free agents in the competition after the AFL revealed its full list on Wednesday.

AFL.com.au has previously pieced together the club-by-club list of free agents but this is the first official list to be delivered to clubs with the restricted and unrestricted bandings of players.

Restricted players can have free agency bids matched by their owner clubs and forced into trades but unrestricted free agents can walk to the club of their choice without any possible bid being matched.

Brisbane backman Gardiner is among the surprises for the list, having qualified as a restricted free agent, and has been in talks over a new deal in recent months with the Lions, while Pearce was keen to string together a run of games for Fremantle before starting talks with the club on a new deal after an injury-hit recent few seasons.

Alex Pearce

Hawthorn's James Sicily is also among the group of restricted free agents, although the potential first-time Therabody AFL All-Australian defender is closing in on a new long-term deal as flagged in Inside Trading earlier this year.

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey, Melbourne premiership gun Angus Brayshaw and Essendon wingman Kyle Langford are also restricted free agents, while Richmond triple premiership player Kane Lambert also qualifies.

Sydney superstar Lance Franklin is also a restricted free agent as he comes to the end of his nine-year, $10 million deal with the Swans.

Restricted free agents qualify by being in their eighth or ninth seasons at their respective clubs and are in the top 25 per cent of their club's earners. Any players outside the top 25 per cent of earners or who have served 10 years or more at their current club will be eligible as unrestricted free agents.

Karl Amon

As Inside Trading revealed last month, Port Adelaide wingman Karl Amon is an unrestricted free agent, meaning he would be able to leave the Power to join a rival without a bid being able to be matched. Brisbane's Dan McStay, who is being courted by Victorian clubs, is also unrestricted.

The Western Bulldogs announced a two-year deal for Tom Liberatore last year through to the end of 2023, with the midfielder named as a free agent this year given he has a trigger for the second year of that deal to go into next season. He's expected to enact the clause that will see him continue with the Dogs next season.

Free agency has also widened in recent years to include players previously delisted or those who have previously qualified as free agents. Carlton's Jack Newnes, for instances, qualifies as a free agent after joining the Blues from St Kilda as a free agent while West Coast's Patrick Naish, who was previously delisted by Richmond, qualifies for free agency as well.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Brisbane: Darcy Gardiner

Collingwood: Jordan De Goey

Essendon: Kyle Langford

Fremantle: Alex Pearce

Hawthorn: James Sicily

Melbourne: Angus Brayshaw

Richmond: Kane Lambert

Sydney: Lance Franklin

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

*Previously delisted

^Previously a free agent

ADELAIDE

Ben Davis*

Mitch Hinge*

Taylor Walker

BRISBANE

Ryan Lester

Daniel McStay

Mitch Robinson*

Dayne Zorko

Dan McStay

CARLTON

Matt Cottrell*

Ed Curnow

Oscar McDonald*

Jack Newnes^

Lochie O'Brien*

COLLINGWOOD

Isaac Chugg*

Mason Cox

Jamie Elliott

Jordan Roughead^

ESSENDON

Dyson Heppell

Michael Hurley

Alec Waterman*

FREMANTLE

Bailey Banfield*

Connor Blakely*

Mitch Crowden*

David Mundy

David Mundy

GEELONG

Luke Dahlhaus^

Tom Hawkins

Shaun Higgins^

Joel Selwood

Isaac Smith^

GOLD COAST

Levi Casboult*

Charlie Constable*

Jez McLennan*

GWS GIANTS

Jarrod Brander*

Matt De Boer*

Lachlan Keeffe*

Adam Kennedy

Daniel Lloyd*

Zach Sproule*

Jake Stein*

Jacob Wehr*

HAWTHORN

Jack Gunston

Kyle Hartigan*

Daniel Howe

Ben McEvoy

Liam Shiels

Jack Gunston

MELBOURNE

Mitch Brown*

Majak Daw*

Jayden Hunt

NORTH MELBOURNE

Ben Cunnington

Todd Goldstein

Kyron Hayden*

Tom Lynch*

Kayne Turner

Josh Walker*

PORT ADELAIDE

Karl Amon

Travis Boak

Trent Dumont*

Robbie Gray

Sam Mayes*

Trent McKenzie*

Steven Motlop^

Sam Skinner*

RICHMOND

Trent Cotchin

Shane Edwards

Ben Miller*

Bigoa Nyuon*

Matthew Parker*

Jack Riewoldt

Trent Cotchin, Dustin Martin and Jack Riewoldt

ST KILDA

Tom Campbell*

Jarryn Geary

Darragh Joyce*

Jarrod Lienert*

Mason Wood*

SYDNEY

Harry Cunningham

Robbie Fox*

Josh Kennedy

Jake Lloyd

Paddy McCartin*

Sam Naismith

Sam Reid

Lewis Taylor*

WEST COAST

Hugh Dixon*

Shannon Hurn

Jamaine Jones*

Tom Joyce*

Josh Kennedy

Patrick Naish*

Nic Naitanui

Jackson Nelson

Luke Shuey

Luke Strnadica*

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Zaine Cordy

Bailey Dale

Caleb Daniel

Taylor Duryea^

Jason Johannisen

Tom Liberatore

Stefan Martin^

Toby McLean

Mitch Wallis