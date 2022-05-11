KEY DEFENDERS Darcy Gardiner and Alex Pearce are among the group of eight remaining restricted free agents in the competition after the AFL revealed its full list on Wednesday.
AFL.com.au has previously pieced together the club-by-club list of free agents but this is the first official list to be delivered to clubs with the restricted and unrestricted bandings of players.
>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL LIST
Restricted players can have free agency bids matched by their owner clubs and forced into trades but unrestricted free agents can walk to the club of their choice without any possible bid being matched.
Brisbane backman Gardiner is among the surprises for the list, having qualified as a restricted free agent, and has been in talks over a new deal in recent months with the Lions, while Pearce was keen to string together a run of games for Fremantle before starting talks with the club on a new deal after an injury-hit recent few seasons.
Hawthorn's James Sicily is also among the group of restricted free agents, although the potential first-time Therabody AFL All-Australian defender is closing in on a new long-term deal as flagged in Inside Trading earlier this year.
Collingwood star Jordan De Goey, Melbourne premiership gun Angus Brayshaw and Essendon wingman Kyle Langford are also restricted free agents, while Richmond triple premiership player Kane Lambert also qualifies.
Sydney superstar Lance Franklin is also a restricted free agent as he comes to the end of his nine-year, $10 million deal with the Swans.
Restricted free agents qualify by being in their eighth or ninth seasons at their respective clubs and are in the top 25 per cent of their club's earners. Any players outside the top 25 per cent of earners or who have served 10 years or more at their current club will be eligible as unrestricted free agents.
As Inside Trading revealed last month, Port Adelaide wingman Karl Amon is an unrestricted free agent, meaning he would be able to leave the Power to join a rival without a bid being able to be matched. Brisbane's Dan McStay, who is being courted by Victorian clubs, is also unrestricted.
The Western Bulldogs announced a two-year deal for Tom Liberatore last year through to the end of 2023, with the midfielder named as a free agent this year given he has a trigger for the second year of that deal to go into next season. He's expected to enact the clause that will see him continue with the Dogs next season.
Free agency has also widened in recent years to include players previously delisted or those who have previously qualified as free agents. Carlton's Jack Newnes, for instances, qualifies as a free agent after joining the Blues from St Kilda as a free agent while West Coast's Patrick Naish, who was previously delisted by Richmond, qualifies for free agency as well.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Brisbane: Darcy Gardiner
Collingwood: Jordan De Goey
Essendon: Kyle Langford
Fremantle: Alex Pearce
Hawthorn: James Sicily
Melbourne: Angus Brayshaw
Richmond: Kane Lambert
Sydney: Lance Franklin
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
*Previously delisted
^Previously a free agent
ADELAIDE
Ben Davis*
Mitch Hinge*
Taylor Walker
BRISBANE
Ryan Lester
Daniel McStay
Mitch Robinson*
Dayne Zorko
CARLTON
Matt Cottrell*
Ed Curnow
Oscar McDonald*
Jack Newnes^
Lochie O'Brien*
COLLINGWOOD
Isaac Chugg*
Mason Cox
Jamie Elliott
Jordan Roughead^
ESSENDON
Dyson Heppell
Michael Hurley
Alec Waterman*
FREMANTLE
Bailey Banfield*
Connor Blakely*
Mitch Crowden*
David Mundy
GEELONG
Luke Dahlhaus^
Tom Hawkins
Shaun Higgins^
Joel Selwood
Isaac Smith^
GOLD COAST
Levi Casboult*
Charlie Constable*
Jez McLennan*
GWS GIANTS
Jarrod Brander*
Matt De Boer*
Lachlan Keeffe*
Adam Kennedy
Daniel Lloyd*
Zach Sproule*
Jake Stein*
Jacob Wehr*
HAWTHORN
Jack Gunston
Kyle Hartigan*
Daniel Howe
Ben McEvoy
Liam Shiels
MELBOURNE
Mitch Brown*
Majak Daw*
Jayden Hunt
NORTH MELBOURNE
Ben Cunnington
Todd Goldstein
Kyron Hayden*
Tom Lynch*
Kayne Turner
Josh Walker*
PORT ADELAIDE
Karl Amon
Travis Boak
Trent Dumont*
Robbie Gray
Sam Mayes*
Trent McKenzie*
Steven Motlop^
Sam Skinner*
RICHMOND
Trent Cotchin
Shane Edwards
Ben Miller*
Bigoa Nyuon*
Matthew Parker*
Jack Riewoldt
ST KILDA
Tom Campbell*
Jarryn Geary
Darragh Joyce*
Jarrod Lienert*
Mason Wood*
SYDNEY
Harry Cunningham
Robbie Fox*
Josh Kennedy
Jake Lloyd
Paddy McCartin*
Sam Naismith
Sam Reid
Lewis Taylor*
WEST COAST
Hugh Dixon*
Shannon Hurn
Jamaine Jones*
Tom Joyce*
Josh Kennedy
Patrick Naish*
Nic Naitanui
Jackson Nelson
Luke Shuey
Luke Strnadica*
WESTERN BULLDOGS
Zaine Cordy
Bailey Dale
Caleb Daniel
Taylor Duryea^
Jason Johannisen
Tom Liberatore
Stefan Martin^
Toby McLean
Mitch Wallis