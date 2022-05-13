Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

A CLEAR top-three has emerged in this year's NAB AFL Draft – but how do you split them?

The Next Generation Academy talent who has surged into top-20 considerations, the father-son to watch and what about this new Tom Scully in the draft pool?



All the big draft questions are answered as the Road to the Draft podcast returns for its first episode of 2022, with Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards dissecting the top prospects and giving you the draft names you need to know.

Plus, one of the contenders for the No.1 pick – Elijah Tsatas – joins the show to chat about his brilliant start to the year and the clubs who have interviewed him so far this season.

This week's episode guide…

1:00 – The "explosive" No.1 pick contenders in the NAB AFL Draft.

5:00 – The heir apparent to Lachie Neale at Brisbane? The team looks at Lions father-son prospect Will Ashcroft.

10:30 – The top prospects in Western Australia's draft pool this year.

15:15 – Another Darcy Parish-like midfielder up for grabs this year?

17:40 – St Kilda's in-form Next Generation Academy player. Will the Saints have access to this midfielder?

20:30 – Gun prospect Elijah Tsatas joins the show as special guest.

25:00 – The work Tsatas has done to build up his body ahead of his draft season.

27:45 – Tsatas describes what it's like to be discussed as the potential No.1 pick.

32:15 – How far did Tsatas take his junior athletics career?

34:20 – We get the correct pronunciation of Tsatas' surname.