David Swallow, Stuart Dew and Jarrod Witts at the Gold Coast Suns 2022 photo day. Picture: AFL Photos

AHEAD of Will Brodie's return to Metricon Stadium on Sunday, Stuart Dew has hit back at criticism of Gold Coast for trading away players that thrive at their new homes

Brodie played 25 games in five seasons with the Suns and has excelled in the opening eight rounds with Fremantle, averaging 27 disposals and four tackles a game.

Brodie, Essendon spearhead Peter Wright, and Brisbane ball magnet Jarryd Lyons are among former Gold Coast players to be let go and flourish elsewhere.

But Dew says it's not one-way traffic.

Will Brodie handballs for Gold Coast against Port Adelaide in R1, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

"We've got (co-captain) Jarrod Witts and (vice-captain) Sam Collins from other footy clubs as well," Dew said.

"We're not the only club where players go somewhere else and play well.

"Sometimes that's opportunity.

"With Will, he was an inside midfielder predominantly and we've got Touk (Miller), who was All-Australia last year, and we've got Matt (Rowell), and Noah (Anderson) and Dave Swallow, who's our ex-captain.

"The opportunities were pretty limited for Will and we're not here to try and starve guys of a career either.

"We're happy he's gone somewhere to have an impact.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Brodie gets his first for Freo in style Will Brodie kicks his first goal for the Dockers with a great snap and assisted by Andrew Brayshaw

"I think this notion we're the only club where players move from is false, clearly."

Dew said the Suns would put no extra attention into Brodie ahead of the game, praising the Dockers for having an even spread of contributors through their midfield.

The Suns will be without Jack Lukosius for at least five weeks after confirmation the former No.2 draft pick re-injured the PCL in his left knee at the weekend.

Lukosius has been put in a brace and will be re-assessed following the club's round 13 bye.

"We'll definitely miss him, but he's frustrated," Dew said.

"He loves to train, he loves to get better and really wants to influence the club.

"He's still digesting he's going to miss a little chunk of the season. I think he'll come back in a hurry and finish the year off strong."