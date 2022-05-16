Casey Voss poses with the Foss-Williams Medal after the SANFL's win over the WAFL on May 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON coach Michael Voss believes his son Casey "deserves" an AFL shot, but it won't be with the Blues.

The 21-year-old looms as a possible NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft selection after he was best afield for South Australia in a state game against Western Australia over the weekend.

He also won SANFL club Sturt's best-and-fairest award last season but was not drafted at the end of the year.

While Carlton has a spot available to fill at the mid-season draft, Voss has ruled out selecting his son.

"I'd love to [pick him], I'd absolutely love to, but unfortunately, that won't be us," the Blues coach told SEN on Monday.

"There's a little bit too much difficulty when it comes to that one so we might leave that one alone, but I really hope he gets his chance.

"He certainly deserves it. He could not state a stronger case over the last two years, that's for sure."

Michael Voss during Carlton's clash against GWS in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Casey Voss has averaged 22 disposals and 10 marks in six matches for ladder-leading Sturt this season.

He stepped up in the state game, gathering 28 disposals and 15 marks to lead SA to a four-point win.

"I guess clubs will work that out if he has some relevance to them," Michael Voss said.

"But he's certainly well and truly happy with how he's going in terms of where he's at with Sturt.

"He loves the Double Blues and he's well and truly settled into work.

"If that [AFL chance] comes to fruition, I know he'd be a pretty happy young man."

Voss was captain of Brisbane's famous triple premiership team and tied with James Hird to win the 1996 Brownlow Medal during a glittering 289-game career.

He coached the Lions for five years and was a long-time assistant to Ken Hinkley at Port Adelaide before being named Carlton's senior coach late last year.

"No matter what you do in football personally, you're always more proud when your kids do something," Voss said.

"It's pretty special. [Casey] has certainly had a great couple of years and a fantastic game [against WA]."