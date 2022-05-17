Charlie Spargo in action for Melbourne against West Coast in R9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NARRM has secured premiership player Charlie Spargo on a new deal, with the forward signing a three-year contract extension, as flagged in Inside Trading in March.

Spargo has played every game this year, backing up 25 out of 25 in the Demons' drought-breaking 2021 season.

Taken with the club's second-round selection in 2017, Spargo is a fourth-generation VFL/AFL player, following in the footsteps of father Paul, grandfather Bob jnr and great-grandfather Bob snr.

"I couldn't imagine myself playing footy anywhere else," Spargo told the club's website.

Charlie Spargo celebrates with Melbourne fans after defeating the Western Bulldogs in the 2021 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I feel so lucky to be around really good coaches and I've made some really good friends over the last five years, which has gone pretty quick.



"I feel really lucky and really privileged to be in the position that I am and I'm happy that the club has shown faith in me."

Spargo will keep his streak of 36 consecutive games going this week when Narrm faces North Melbourne on Saturday as part of Sir Doug Nicholls Round.