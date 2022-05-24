THE LATEST on both Josh Kennedys, Joe Daniher, Mason Cox and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 10.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Rachele Corked thigh Test Paul Seedsman Concussion Ongoing Rory Sloane Knee Season Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Rachele is on a modified training program this week after being substituted out late against St Kilda. The club has said he will be assessed after a tailored training session on Wednesday. Sloane is out of a knee brace as he continues his recovery from ACL surgery. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joe Daniher Shoulder 3-4 weeks Kai Lohmann Ankle 2-3 weeks Hugh McCluggage Hamstring Test Dan McStay Ankle Test Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

McStay and McCluggage will have to get through main training on Thursday to be available to face GWS. Both ran lightly on Tuesday, with McStay doing some agility work. Daniher could be available to face St Kilda in round 13 or back after the bye to play Melbourne. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Knee TBC Ed Curnow Calf 2-3 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee Test Jack Martin Calf Test Oscar McDonald Back Season Mitch McGovern Hamstring 7-9 weeks Harry McKay Knee 4 weeks Alex Mirkov Ankle 1-2 weeks Jack Newnes Soreness Test Luke Parks Foot 10 weeks Marc Pittonet Knee 4-8 weeks Zac Williams Calf 9-11 weeks Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues believe Marchbank has dodged a bullet, after a knock to his ‘good’ knee in the VFL last week. Martin and Newnes should be available, though Mirkov will be out until after the AFL/VFL bye next week. Josh Honey (Knee) returned through the reserves last Sunday. McDonald will miss the season. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mason Cox Finger Test Charlie Dean Foot 4-5 weeks Brodie Grundy Knee 5-7 weeks Ash Johnson Hamstring 2-3 weeks Will Kelly Hip Test Nathan Kreuger Shoulder 12 weeks Jack Madgen Shoulder 5 weeks Jordan Roughead Finger 1-2 weeks Tom Wilson Back 3-4 months Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Ruckman-forward Cox remains a chance to be available for Sunday's game against Carlton after being cleared of ligament damage on Tuesday. The American suffered a compound finger dislocation against Fremantle on Sunday. Kelly could return from a hip injury in the VFL. Roughead is expected to miss again with a finger injury, continuing his frustrating start to 2022. Johnson is nearing a return after suffering a serious hamstring injury earlier in the season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Shoulder Test Nik Cox Foot 8-10 weeks Matt Guelfi Hamstring TBC Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Kyle Langford Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jordan Ridley H&S protocols Test Dylan Shiel Calf TBC Will Snelling Calf 1-2 weeks James Stewart Calf Test Jake Stringer Hamstring 1-2 weeks Patrick Voss Foot 3-4 weeks Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bombers didn't get through their loss to Richmond unscathed, with Guelfi suffering a hamstring injury and Shiel a leg concern. But they could get back Caldwell from his shoulder injury and likely will have Ridley available as well after he missed last week under the AFL's health and safety protocols. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Amiss Kidney Indefinite Nat Fyfe Back TBA Nathan O'Driscoll Foot TBA Joel Western Hamstring TBA Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Fyfe has ramped up training in his return from back surgery and had been targeting a return against Brisbane in round 12. O'Driscoll is in a moon boot and set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines, along with Amiss, who suffered a kidney injury in the WAFL. Alex Pearce looks likely to manage an ankle issue that he has played through. Sam Switkowski's availability will be determined by the Tribunal on Tuesday night. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jon Ceglar Foot 4 weeks Patrick Dangerfield Calf 2-3 weeks Jack Henry Foot TBC Shaun Higgins General soreness Test Max Holmes Ankle TBC Flynn Kroeger Wrist TBC Sam Menegola Knee Test Quinton Narkle Ankle Test Esava Ratugolea Ankle 4 weeks Sam Simpson Concussion TBC Rhys Stanley Ankle Test Nick Stevens Foot TBC Paul Tsapatolis Ankle Test Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Dangerfield is set to miss the next few weeks after being subbed out of Saturday's win over Port Adelaide due to a calf complaint. The Brownlow Medal winner is set to be put through a conditioning block and expected to return after the bye at this stage. Stanley and Narkle were both late withdrawals against the Power due to ankle concerns and will need to pass fitness tests later this week before they are cleared to return against Adelaide on Saturday. Menegola and Henry are still not available to play due to lingering concerns. Ruckman Ceglar is closing in on a return to full fitness after undergoing foot surgery. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip 4 weeks Jy Farrar Concussion TBC Ben King Knee Season Jack Lukosius Knee 4 weeks Rory Thompson Knee TBC Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans confirmed Thompson has suffered a torn meniscus and will see a surgeon on Wednesday to discuss the best course of action. The timeframe for his recovery is wide and the club will update in coming days. Farrar will miss a week through the concussion protocols. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Knee 6-8 weeks Finn Callaghan Shoulder 1 week Brent Daniels Hamstring 4-6 weeks Phil Davis Hamstring 2-4 weeks Jacob Hopper Knee 4-6 weeks Daniel Lloyd Arm 2-3 weeks Conor Stone Hamstring TBC Tim Taranto Back Test Lachie Whitfield Ankle Test Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Whitfield and Taranto are the two with a chance of facing Brisbane on Saturday. The pair are expected to run during the week to test their fitness. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tyler Brockman Shoulder Season Will Day Ankle TBC Jack Gunston Ankle TBC Emerson Jeka Hamstring 4 weeks Max Lynch H&S protocols Test Ben McEvoy Neck TBC Tom Phillips Ankle 5 weeks Ned Reeves Shoulder TBC Jack Scrimshaw Shoulder Test Josh Ward Concussion Test Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has lost another ruckman with Lynch entering health and safety protocols ahead of this weekend's trip to the Northern Territory. Reeves hasn’t been ruled out, but is unlikely to return from a dislocated shoulder. Day was substituted out of the win against Brisbane with another ankle injury, while Ward missed last weekend due to concussion and is unlikely to be available to return at any level after copping a head knock in the VFL. Gunston is also dealing with an ankle injury and set to miss at least another week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kade Chandler Suspended Round 12 James Harmes Hamstriing 1-2 weeks Michael Hibberd Calf Test Blake Howes Foot 7-9 weeks Ed Langdon Ribs Test Christian Salem Knee 1 week Joel Smith Ankle 6-7 weeks Jack Viney Hamstring Test Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons have cleared Langdon of any internal damage and believe he could still play this weekend, while Viney and Hibberd should also return. Salem is still probably one week away. Harmes is also closing on a return. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Shoulder Season Aiden Bonar Hamstring 2 weeks Charlie Comben Knee Test Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Eddie Ford Ankle 1 week Aaron Hall Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jack Mahony Ankle TBC Ben McKay Knee 1-2 weeks Will Phillips Illness Indefinite Jared Polec Foot 1 week Phoenix Spicer Hamstring 1 week Curtis Taylor Ribs TBC Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are still determining the extent of Taylor’s knock to the ribs. Don’t expect to see Bonar, Ford, Hall, McKay or Polec before the club’s AFL bye. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riley Bonner Ankle Assess Orazio Fantasia Quad Assess Scott Lycett Shoulder 7-8 weeks Trent McKenzie Knee 2 weeks Jake Pasini Knee Season Josh Sinn Groin 8-10 weeks Sam Skinner Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Fantasia experienced quad tightness late last week but is expected to be available against former club Essendon. Bonner has resumed training after spraining his right ankle. Skinner suffered a head knock in the SANFL and is subject to the AFL's concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER Noah Balta Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jack Graham Toe Test Kane Lambert Hip 2-3 weeks Tom Lynch Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Marlion Pickett is now available for selection after his one-week suspension. Lambert continues to manage his long-term hip issue, while Lynch looks likely to return after the bye. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Coffield ACL Season Dan Hannebery Calf Indefinite Jack Hayes Knee Season Jack Higgins H&S protocols 1 week Jack Steele Shoulder 5-7 weeks Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Skipper Steele is back in the gym after undergoing shoulder surgery with the club hopeful the dual All-Australian will be available within five weeks. Hannebery is back on the track after returning from Munich. Coffield is increasing his running loads, while Hayes has also returned from Adelaide and is in the early stages of his rehabilitation from a knee reconstruction. Higgins has entered health and safety protocols and will miss a second straight game after suffering a concussion in round nine. The small forward will still need to exit concussion protocols before he is cleared to play after the mid-season bye. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Cunningham Abdominal TBC Josh Kennedy Hamstring 8-10 weeks Sam Naismith Knee Season Angus Sheldrick Knee 3 weeks Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Terrible news for Kennedy earlier in the week, with the veteran suffering tendon damage to the hamstring against Carlton last Friday night. He's now in a race to return by season's end. Cunningham is back running and getting closer to a return, although the club has no timeframe at this stage. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot Inactive Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Luke Edwards Groin Inactive Luke Foley Concussion Test Shannon Hurn Calf 1 week Tom Joyce Ankle TBC Josh Kennedy Knee Test Zac Langdon Ankle TBC Nic Naitanui Knee 6-7 weeks Xavier O'Neill Knee TBC Jack Petruccelle Hamstring 2-3 weeks Willie Rioli Hamstring 2-3 weeks Liam Ryan Hamstring 2 weeks Dom Sheed Ankle Test Luke Shuey Back Test Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Shuey was substituted against Greater Western Sydney with back soreness but looks right to go. Kennedy trained lightly on Tuesday but is also expected to return from knee soreness. Sheed is set to be cleared for a WAFL return, alongside Elliot Yeo, while Petruccelle and Rioli are running well but still a little way off. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bruce Knee 4-5 weeks Riley Garcia Knee 1-2 weeks Mitch Hannan Concussion Indefinite Lachie Hunter Personal TBC Jason Johannisen Calf Test Stefan Martin Shoulder 1-2 weeks Toby McLean Knee 4-5 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 5-6 weeks Mitch Wallis Foot Test Cody Weightman Collarbone Test Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dogs are likely to welcome back Tim English and Taylor Duryea from their respective illnesses, while Weightman is also a chance to return after a short stint out with his collarbone fracture. Johannisen was also struck by illness but may be available to play this weekend, likely at VFL level. Wallis is a test with his foot injury. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list