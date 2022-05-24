THE LATEST on both Josh Kennedys, Joe Daniher, Mason Cox and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round 10.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Rachele
|Corked thigh
|Test
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Ongoing
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
Rachele is on a modified training program this week after being substituted out late against St Kilda. The club has said he will be assessed after a tailored training session on Wednesday. Sloane is out of a knee brace as he continues his recovery from ACL surgery. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joe Daniher
|Shoulder
|3-4 weeks
|Kai Lohmann
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Hugh McCluggage
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dan McStay
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
McStay and McCluggage will have to get through main training on Thursday to be available to face GWS. Both ran lightly on Tuesday, with McStay doing some agility work. Daniher could be available to face St Kilda in round 13 or back after the bye to play Melbourne. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Ed Curnow
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Season
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|7-9 weeks
|Harry McKay
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Alex Mirkov
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Newnes
|Soreness
|Test
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|10 weeks
|Marc Pittonet
|Knee
|4-8 weeks
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|9-11 weeks
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues believe Marchbank has dodged a bullet, after a knock to his ‘good’ knee in the VFL last week. Martin and Newnes should be available, though Mirkov will be out until after the AFL/VFL bye next week. Josh Honey (Knee) returned through the reserves last Sunday. McDonald will miss the season. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mason Cox
|Finger
|Test
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Brodie Grundy
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Ash Johnson
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Will Kelly
|Hip
|Test
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|12 weeks
|Jack Madgen
|Shoulder
|5 weeks
|Jordan Roughead
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|3-4 months
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
Ruckman-forward Cox remains a chance to be available for Sunday's game against Carlton after being cleared of ligament damage on Tuesday. The American suffered a compound finger dislocation against Fremantle on Sunday. Kelly could return from a hip injury in the VFL. Roughead is expected to miss again with a finger injury, continuing his frustrating start to 2022. Johnson is nearing a return after suffering a serious hamstring injury earlier in the season. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Caldwell
|Shoulder
|Test
|Nik Cox
|Foot
|8-10 weeks
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Dylan Shiel
|Calf
|TBC
|Will Snelling
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|James Stewart
|Calf
|Test
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Patrick Voss
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
The Bombers didn't get through their loss to Richmond unscathed, with Guelfi suffering a hamstring injury and Shiel a leg concern. But they could get back Caldwell from his shoulder injury and likely will have Ridley available as well after he missed last week under the AFL's health and safety protocols. - Cal Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Amiss
|Kidney
|Indefinite
|Nat Fyfe
|Back
|TBA
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Foot
|TBA
|Joel Western
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
Fyfe has ramped up training in his return from back surgery and had been targeting a return against Brisbane in round 12. O'Driscoll is in a moon boot and set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines, along with Amiss, who suffered a kidney injury in the WAFL. Alex Pearce looks likely to manage an ankle issue that he has played through. Sam Switkowski's availability will be determined by the Tribunal on Tuesday night. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jon Ceglar
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|TBC
|Shaun Higgins
|General soreness
|Test
|Max Holmes
|Ankle
|TBC
|Flynn Kroeger
|Wrist
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|Test
|Quinton Narkle
|Ankle
|Test
|Esava Ratugolea
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Sam Simpson
|Concussion
|TBC
|Rhys Stanley
|Ankle
|Test
|Nick Stevens
|Foot
|TBC
|Paul Tsapatolis
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
Dangerfield is set to miss the next few weeks after being subbed out of Saturday's win over Port Adelaide due to a calf complaint. The Brownlow Medal winner is set to be put through a conditioning block and expected to return after the bye at this stage. Stanley and Narkle were both late withdrawals against the Power due to ankle concerns and will need to pass fitness tests later this week before they are cleared to return against Adelaide on Saturday. Menegola and Henry are still not available to play due to lingering concerns. Ruckman Ceglar is closing in on a return to full fitness after undergoing foot surgery. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|4 weeks
|Jy Farrar
|Concussion
|TBC
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|TBC
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
Scans confirmed Thompson has suffered a torn meniscus and will see a surgeon on Wednesday to discuss the best course of action. The timeframe for his recovery is wide and the club will update in coming days. Farrar will miss a week through the concussion protocols. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Finn Callaghan
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Arm
|2-3 weeks
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Tim Taranto
|Back
|Test
|Lachie Whitfield
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
Whitfield and Taranto are the two with a chance of facing Brisbane on Saturday. The pair are expected to run during the week to test their fitness. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tyler Brockman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Will Day
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jack Gunston
|Ankle
|TBC
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Max Lynch
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Ben McEvoy
|Neck
|TBC
|Tom Phillips
|Ankle
|5 weeks
|Ned Reeves
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Shoulder
|Test
|Josh Ward
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
Hawthorn has lost another ruckman with Lynch entering health and safety protocols ahead of this weekend's trip to the Northern Territory. Reeves hasn’t been ruled out, but is unlikely to return from a dislocated shoulder. Day was substituted out of the win against Brisbane with another ankle injury, while Ward missed last weekend due to concussion and is unlikely to be available to return at any level after copping a head knock in the VFL. Gunston is also dealing with an ankle injury and set to miss at least another week. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kade Chandler
|Suspended
|Round 12
|James Harmes
|Hamstriing
|1-2 weeks
|Michael Hibberd
|Calf
|Test
|Blake Howes
|Foot
|7-9 weeks
|Ed Langdon
|Ribs
|Test
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|1 week
|Joel Smith
|Ankle
|6-7 weeks
|Jack Viney
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons have cleared Langdon of any internal damage and believe he could still play this weekend, while Viney and Hibberd should also return. Salem is still probably one week away. Harmes is also closing on a return. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Aiden Bonar
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Knee
|Test
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Eddie Ford
|Ankle
|1 week
|Aaron Hall
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Mahony
|Ankle
|TBC
|Ben McKay
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Will Phillips
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|1 week
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Curtis Taylor
|Ribs
|TBC
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are still determining the extent of Taylor’s knock to the ribs. Don’t expect to see Bonar, Ford, Hall, McKay or Polec before the club’s AFL bye. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riley Bonner
|Ankle
|Assess
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|Assess
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|7-8 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Jake Pasini
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Groin
|8-10 weeks
|Sam Skinner
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
Fantasia experienced quad tightness late last week but is expected to be available against former club Essendon. Bonner has resumed training after spraining his right ankle. Skinner suffered a head knock in the SANFL and is subject to the AFL's concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|Noah Balta
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Graham
|Toe
|Test
|Kane Lambert
|Hip
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
Marlion Pickett is now available for selection after his one-week suspension. Lambert continues to manage his long-term hip issue, while Lynch looks likely to return after the bye. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|Indefinite
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Higgins
|H&S protocols
|1 week
|Jack Steele
|Shoulder
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
Skipper Steele is back in the gym after undergoing shoulder surgery with the club hopeful the dual All-Australian will be available within five weeks. Hannebery is back on the track after returning from Munich. Coffield is increasing his running loads, while Hayes has also returned from Adelaide and is in the early stages of his rehabilitation from a knee reconstruction. Higgins has entered health and safety protocols and will miss a second straight game after suffering a concussion in round nine. The small forward will still need to exit concussion protocols before he is cleared to play after the mid-season bye. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Cunningham
|Abdominal
|TBC
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Angus Sheldrick
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
Terrible news for Kennedy earlier in the week, with the veteran suffering tendon damage to the hamstring against Carlton last Friday night. He's now in a race to return by season's end. Cunningham is back running and getting closer to a return, although the club has no timeframe at this stage. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|Inactive
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|Inactive
|Luke Foley
|Concussion
|Test
|Shannon Hurn
|Calf
|1 week
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|TBC
|Josh Kennedy
|Knee
|Test
|Zac Langdon
|Ankle
|TBC
|Nic Naitanui
|Knee
|6-7 weeks
|Xavier O'Neill
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Willie Rioli
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Ankle
|Test
|Luke Shuey
|Back
|Test
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
Shuey was substituted against Greater Western Sydney with back soreness but looks right to go. Kennedy trained lightly on Tuesday but is also expected to return from knee soreness. Sheed is set to be cleared for a WAFL return, alongside Elliot Yeo, while Petruccelle and Rioli are running well but still a little way off. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Hannan
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Lachie Hunter
|Personal
|TBC
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|Test
|Stefan Martin
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Mitch Wallis
|Foot
|Test
|Cody Weightman
|Collarbone
|Test
|Updated: May 24, 2022
Early prognosis
The Dogs are likely to welcome back Tim English and Taylor Duryea from their respective illnesses, while Weightman is also a chance to return after a short stint out with his collarbone fracture. Johannisen was also struck by illness but may be available to play this weekend, likely at VFL level. Wallis is a test with his foot injury. - Cal Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list