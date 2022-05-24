THE LATEST on both Josh Kennedys, Joe Daniher, Mason Cox and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 10.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Rachele  Corked thigh  Test
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Ongoing
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Rachele is on a modified training program this week after being substituted out late against St Kilda. The club has said he will be assessed after a tailored training session on Wednesday. Sloane is out of a knee brace as he continues his recovery from ACL surgery. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joe Daniher  Shoulder  3-4 weeks
 Kai Lohmann  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Hugh McCluggage  Hamstring  Test
 Dan McStay  Ankle  Test
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

McStay and McCluggage will have to get through main training on Thursday to be available to face GWS. Both ran lightly on Tuesday, with McStay doing some agility work. Daniher could be available to face St Kilda in round 13 or back after the bye to play Melbourne. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Ed Curnow  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Test
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Season
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  7-9 weeks
 Harry McKay  Knee  4 weeks
 Alex Mirkov  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Jack Newnes  Soreness  Test
 Luke Parks  Foot  10 weeks
 Marc Pittonet  Knee  4-8 weeks
 Zac Williams  Calf  9-11 weeks
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues believe Marchbank has dodged a bullet, after a knock to his ‘good’ knee in the VFL last week. Martin and Newnes should be available, though Mirkov will be out until after the AFL/VFL bye next week. Josh Honey (Knee) returned through the reserves last Sunday. McDonald will miss the season. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mason Cox  Finger  Test
 Charlie Dean  Foot  4-5 weeks
 Brodie Grundy  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Ash Johnson  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Will Kelly  Hip  Test
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  12 weeks
 Jack Madgen  Shoulder  5 weeks
 Jordan Roughead  Finger  1-2 weeks
 Tom Wilson  Back  3-4 months
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Ruckman-forward Cox remains a chance to be available for Sunday's game against Carlton after being cleared of ligament damage on Tuesday. The American suffered a compound finger dislocation against Fremantle on Sunday. Kelly could return from a hip injury in the VFL. Roughead is expected to miss again with a finger injury, continuing his frustrating start to 2022. Johnson is nearing a return after suffering a serious hamstring injury earlier in the season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Caldwell  Shoulder  Test
 Nik Cox  Foot  8-10 weeks
 Matt Guelfi  Hamstring  TBC
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jordan Ridley  H&S protocols  Test
 Dylan Shiel  Calf  TBC
 Will Snelling  Calf  1-2 weeks
 James Stewart  Calf  Test
 Jake Stringer  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Patrick Voss  Foot  3-4 weeks
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bombers didn't get through their loss to Richmond unscathed, with Guelfi suffering a hamstring injury and Shiel a leg concern. But they could get back Caldwell from his shoulder injury and likely will have Ridley available as well after he missed last week under the AFL's health and safety protocols. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Amiss  Kidney  Indefinite
 Nat Fyfe  Back  TBA
 Nathan O'Driscoll  Foot  TBA
 Joel Western  Hamstring  TBA
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Fyfe has ramped up training in his return from back surgery and had been targeting a return against Brisbane in round 12. O'Driscoll is in a moon boot and set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines, along with Amiss, who suffered a kidney injury in the WAFL. Alex Pearce looks likely to manage an ankle issue that he has played through. Sam Switkowski's availability will be determined by the Tribunal on Tuesday night. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jon Ceglar  Foot  4 weeks
 Patrick Dangerfield  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Jack Henry  Foot  TBC
 Shaun Higgins  General soreness  Test
 Max Holmes  Ankle  TBC
 Flynn Kroeger  Wrist  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Knee  Test
 Quinton Narkle  Ankle  Test
 Esava Ratugolea  Ankle  4 weeks
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
 Rhys Stanley  Ankle  Test
 Nick Stevens  Foot  TBC
 Paul Tsapatolis  Ankle  Test
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Dangerfield is set to miss the next few weeks after being subbed out of Saturday's win over Port Adelaide due to a calf complaint. The Brownlow Medal winner is set to be put through a conditioning block and expected to return after the bye at this stage. Stanley and Narkle were both late withdrawals against the Power due to ankle concerns and will need to pass fitness tests later this week before they are cleared to return against Adelaide on Saturday. Menegola and Henry are still not available to play due to lingering concerns. Ruckman Ceglar is closing in on a return to full fitness after undergoing foot surgery. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Corbett  Hip  4 weeks
 Jy Farrar  Concussion  TBC
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Jack Lukosius  Knee  4 weeks
 Rory Thompson  Knee  TBC
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans confirmed Thompson has suffered a torn meniscus and will see a surgeon on Wednesday to discuss the best course of action. The timeframe for his recovery is wide and the club will update in coming days. Farrar will miss a week through the concussion protocols. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Buckley  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Finn Callaghan  Shoulder  1 week
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Phil Davis  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Jacob Hopper  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Arm  2-3 weeks
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  TBC
 Tim Taranto  Back  Test
 Lachie Whitfield  Ankle  Test
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Whitfield and Taranto are the two with a chance of facing Brisbane on Saturday. The pair are expected to run during the week to test their fitness. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tyler Brockman  Shoulder  Season
 Will Day  Ankle  TBC
 Jack Gunston  Ankle  TBC
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  4 weeks
 Max Lynch  H&S protocols  Test
 Ben McEvoy  Neck  TBC
 Tom Phillips  Ankle  5 weeks
 Ned Reeves  Shoulder  TBC
 Jack Scrimshaw  Shoulder  Test
 Josh Ward  Concussion  Test
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has lost another ruckman with Lynch entering health and safety protocols ahead of this weekend's trip to the Northern Territory. Reeves hasn’t been ruled out, but is unlikely to return from a dislocated shoulder. Day was substituted out of the win against Brisbane with another ankle injury, while Ward missed last weekend due to concussion and is unlikely to be available to return at any level after copping a head knock in the VFL. Gunston is also dealing with an ankle injury and set to miss at least another week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kade Chandler  Suspended  Round 12
 James Harmes  Hamstriing  1-2 weeks
 Michael Hibberd  Calf  Test
 Blake Howes  Foot  7-9 weeks
 Ed Langdon  Ribs  Test
 Christian Salem  Knee  1 week
 Joel Smith  Ankle  6-7 weeks
 Jack Viney  Hamstring  Test
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons have cleared Langdon of any internal damage and believe he could still play this weekend, while Viney and Hibberd should also return. Salem is still probably one week away. Harmes is also closing on a return. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  Season
 Aiden Bonar  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Knee  Test
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Eddie Ford  Ankle  1 week
 Aaron Hall  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jack Mahony  Ankle  TBC
 Ben McKay  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Will Phillips  Illness  Indefinite
 Jared Polec  Foot  1 week
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  1 week
 Curtis Taylor  Ribs  TBC
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are still determining the extent of Taylor’s knock to the ribs. Don’t expect to see Bonar, Ford, Hall, McKay or Polec before the club’s AFL bye. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Riley Bonner  Ankle  Assess
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  Assess
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  7-8 weeks
 Trent McKenzie  Knee  2 weeks
 Jake Pasini  Knee  Season
 Josh Sinn  Groin  8-10 weeks
 Sam Skinner  Concussion  1-2 weeks
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Fantasia experienced quad tightness late last week but is expected to be available against former club Essendon. Bonner has resumed training after spraining his right ankle. Skinner suffered a head knock in the SANFL and is subject to the AFL's concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER     
 Noah Balta  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Jack Graham  Toe  Test
 Kane Lambert  Hip  2-3 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Marlion Pickett is now available for selection after his one-week suspension. Lambert continues to manage his long-term hip issue, while Lynch looks likely to return after the bye. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  Indefinite
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Jack Higgins  H&S protocols  1 week
 Jack Steele  Shoulder  5-7 weeks
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Skipper Steele is back in the gym after undergoing shoulder surgery with the club hopeful the dual All-Australian will be available within five weeks. Hannebery is back on the track after returning from Munich. Coffield is increasing his running loads, while Hayes has also returned from Adelaide and is in the early stages of his rehabilitation from a knee reconstruction. Higgins has entered health and safety protocols and will miss a second straight game after suffering a concussion in round nine. The small forward will still need to exit concussion protocols before he is cleared to play after the mid-season bye. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Harry Cunningham  Abdominal  TBC
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  8-10 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Angus Sheldrick  Knee  3 weeks
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Terrible news for Kennedy earlier in the week, with the veteran suffering tendon damage to the hamstring against Carlton last Friday night. He's now in a race to return by season's end. Cunningham is back running and getting closer to a return, although the club has no timeframe at this stage. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  Inactive
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Luke Edwards  Groin  Inactive
 Luke Foley  Concussion  Test
 Shannon Hurn  Calf  1 week
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  TBC
 Josh Kennedy  Knee  Test
 Zac Langdon  Ankle  TBC
 Nic Naitanui  Knee  6-7 weeks
 Xavier O'Neill  Knee  TBC
 Jack Petruccelle  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Willie Rioli  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Dom Sheed  Ankle  Test
 Luke Shuey  Back  Test
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

Shuey was substituted against Greater Western Sydney with back soreness but looks right to go. Kennedy trained lightly on Tuesday but is also expected to return from knee soreness. Sheed is set to be cleared for a WAFL return, alongside Elliot Yeo, while Petruccelle and Rioli are running well but still a little way off.   – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Bruce  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Mitch Hannan  Concussion  Indefinite
 Lachie Hunter  Personal  TBC
 Jason Johannisen  Calf  Test
 Stefan Martin  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Toby McLean  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Hamstring  5-6 weeks
 Mitch Wallis  Foot  Test
 Cody Weightman  Collarbone  Test
Updated: May 24, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dogs are likely to welcome back Tim English and Taylor Duryea from their respective illnesses, while Weightman is also a chance to return after a short stint out with his collarbone fracture. Johannisen was also struck by illness but may be available to play this weekend, likely at VFL level. Wallis is a test with his foot injury. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 