RICHMOND has lost winger Marlion Pickett while Sydney will be without Nick Blakey for Friday night's clash.

Pickett is a late out with illness and will be replaced by Hugo Ralphsmith, while debutant Noah Cumberland has been named medical sub.

The half-forward has already played two-and-a-half quarters in the VFL earlier today before he was pulled from that match.

The Swans have not yet specified why Blakey will miss the match, and he will be replaced by Colin O'Riordan.

Defender Robbie Fox has been named as Sydney's sub.

The Swans hosts a red-hot Tigers outfit at the SCG in what shapes as a crucial top-eight encounter.

The Swans have lost three of their past four games to drop back into the top-eight fight, sitting seventh at 6-4 – the same record as the Tigers.

But Richmond goes into the round 11 clash in far different form, having won four straight to sit eighth on the ladder.

Both teams have suffered key injuries heading in, with Tom Hickey (toe) and Josh Kennedy (hamstring) among those missing for Sydney, which will see Matt Roberts – pick No.34 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft – make his debut, with James Rowbottom back from suspension and Sam Reid also included.

Josh Kennedy leaves the field during the R10 clash between Sydney and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on May 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Tigers star Tom Lynch is sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered in their Dreamtime at the 'G win last week, while Kane Lambert (hip) is also out.

Jack Grahams return for Richmond, which is considering fielding a smaller forward line.

Adding to the intrigue, Richmond superstar Dustin Martin faces a Sydney side he has been linked to.

LISTEN Last time we see Dusty in Tiger colours at the SCG?

Sydney v Richmond at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: Nick Blakey replaced in selected side by Colin O’Riordan

Richmond: Marlion Pickett (illness) replaced in selected side by Hugo Ralphsmith

MEDICAL SUBS

Sydney: Robbie Fox

Richmond: Noah Cumberland