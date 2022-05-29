IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Epic Pies-Blues clash unpacked
- Importance of Mason Cox and Ollie Henry
- Dockers are the real deal
- Suns' best is good enough to make finals
In today's episode
0:38 – Collingwood v Carlton was "one of the games of the season"
2:55 – The Craig McRae "rollercoaster"
3:56 – Mason Cox delivers
6:10 – Darcy Moore v Charlie Curnow
7:10 – A key injury to the Blues
10:34 – Fremantle return to form in style
14:58 – Steven May’s injury proved costly
17:30 – Stuart Dew has an opportunity to make finals