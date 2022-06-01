Jai Culley in action for the Dandenong Stingrays in the NAB League on April 10, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

WEST Coast has taken powerful Dandenong Stingrays midfielder Jai Culley with the first pick in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft as it launches a rebuild in the second half of 2022.

Linked strongly to the Eagles ahead of Wednesday night's draft, Culley was snapped up by the 18th-placed team, getting his AFL career underway just six months after being overlooked in the NAB AFL Draft.

He was the first of 17 players given a mid-season opportunity, with former North Melbourne defender Sam Durdin and ex-Western Bulldogs midfielder Will Hayes getting second chances with Carlton.

Culley joined North Melbourne's Jacob Edwards (2021) and former Fremantle and Carlton midfielder Josh Deluca (2019) as players taken with the No.1 selection in a mid-season draft since it was reintroduced.

The 19-year-old has improved rapidly this season in the NAB League and has appealing AFL attributes as a 193cm midfielder who can push forward, mark strongly overhead and kick goals.

Watch the Jai-lights of our newest Eagle. pic.twitter.com/Qde9XHRDOS — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) June 1, 2022

He underlined his credentials with a four-goal, 22-disposal performance for the Young Guns against Vic Metro last month.

West Coast, which passed on its second-round selection, has been hit with an availability crisis this season, due to both injury and regular COVID cases in its ranks, forcing it at times to draw on its WAFL top-up list.

Culley could earn immediate opportunities once he crosses the country, with the Eagles keen to expose young players in the second half of the season but thin on emerging midfield talent.

North Melbourne opted for mature-age key defender Kallan Dawson with pick No.2, with Essendon snaring classy half-back Massimo D'Ambrosio out of Richmond's VFL program at pick No.3.

Adelaide looked to bolster its injury-hit midfield with mature-age SANFL ball-winner Brett Turner with pick No.4 before Greater Western Sydney snapped up WAFL forward Wade Derksen.

Hawthorn addressed its ruck issues with mobile Sandringham Dragons big man Max Ramsden, who was one of two rucks drafted, alongside East Fremantle's Brynn Teakle, who joined Port Adelaide at pick No.8.

Sandwiched in the middle, Gold Coast opted for midfielder Oskar Faulkhead, with forward Jacob Bauer rounding out the top 10 when he landed at Richmond.

MID-SEASON DRAFT IN FULL

Round one

1. West Coast Eagles — Jai Culley (Dandenong Stingrays)

2. North Melbourne — Kallan Dawson (Williamstown VFL)

3. Essendon — Massimo D’Ambrosio (Western Jets)

4. Adelaide Crows — Brett Turner (Glenelg)

5. GWS Giants — Wade Derksen (Peel Thunder)

6. Hawthorn — Max Ramsden (Sandringham Dragons)

7. Gold Coast Suns — Oskar Faulkhead (Bendigo Pioneers)

8. Port Adelaide — Brynn Teakle (East Fremantle)

9. Collingwood — Josh Carmichael (West Adelaide)

10. Richmond — Jacob Bauer (North Adelaide)

11. Sydney Swans — Hugo Hall-Kahan (Sandringham Dragons)

12. Geelong Cats — Zane Williams (Woodville-West Torrens)

13. Carlton — Sam Durdin (Glenelg)

14. St Kilda — Pass

15. Fremantle — Sebit Kuek (East Perth)

Round two

16. West Coast Eagles — Pass

17. North Melbourne — Pass

18. Essendon — Jye Menzie (South Adelaide)

19. Adelaide Crows — Pass

20. Hawthorn — James Blanck (Box Hill Hawks)

21. Collingwood — Pass

22. Carlton — Will Hayes (Carlton VFL)

23. Fremantle — Pass