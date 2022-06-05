State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday June 4, 4.30pm ACST

Billy Frampton produced a strong display to push his case for a recall after gathering 26 disposals with five marks and three tackles in Adelaide's 21-point loss to Sturt.

Ruckman Kieran Strachan was also good with 48 hitouts along with 17 disposals and six tackles, although the Crows have been reluctant to play him alongside Reilly O'Brien.

Elliott Himmelberg kicked two goals from 14 disposals with seven tackles and 10 hitouts to put pressure on Riley Thilthorpe's spot in the seniors. Lachlan Gollant only had six touches up forward but kicked two majors. Tariek Newchurch also booted two goals from seven disposals.

Josh Worrell was a leading ball-winner with 22 disposals and five tackles, while Chayce Jones (20 disposals), Brayden Cook (19 disposals and one goal) and Lachlan Sholl (17 disposals) were busy.

Harry Schoenberg backed up his brief cameo as medi sub in the AFL with 18 disposals and 10 tackles.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Northern Bullants at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Friday June 3, 3.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Rhys Mathieson produced a dominant performance in the Lions' 62-point win over the Northern Bullants.

Mathieson, yet to play a senior game this year, had 49 disposals, 19 clearances, nine inside 50s and kicked a goal.

Mitch Robinson was also impressive with 33 touches and a goal as the Lions improved to 6-3.

Ely Smith kicked three goals for Brisbane, to go with his 29 disposals, while Carter Michael – an Academy pre-selection in the 2020 NAB AFL Rookie Draft – had 26 touches.

Thomas Berry (28 disposals) and Nakia Cockatoo (21 disposals and a goal) were also strong contributors for the Lions.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R11: Ely Smith highlights Enjoy Ely Smith's standout VFL performance for the Lions

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Gold Coast at AIA Centre, Sunday June 5, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

The Pies had an even spread of contributors, but Trent Bianco was among Collingwood’s best with 24 touches and a goal, while Cooper Murley booted two goals and laid five tackles.

Finlay Macrae was busy in the backline with his 23 disposals and six tackles, while Caleb Poulter and Callum Brown had 21 disposals each.

Will Kelly was also serviceable the backline, taking seven marks to go with his 17 disposals.

Murley magic pic.twitter.com/q5VZnIOPbf — Collingwood FC VFL (@CollingwoodVFL) June 5, 2022

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Subiaco v Peel at Leederville Oval, Saturday June 3, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Nat Fyfe made a successful return from back and shoulder injuries with 24 disposals in Peel's six-point win over Subiaco.

Fyfe hadn't played at any level this season following an off-season shoulder operation that led to an infection, before undergoing back surgery in March too.

The two-time Brownlow medallist got through 90 managed minutes, with 13 kicks, 11 handballs, five marks and four tackles, showing no signs of rustiness or injury.

Big forward Josh Treacy booted three goals from his 19 disposals and 14 marks for the Thunder, while Sam Sturt was quiet with six disposals and no goals along with mid-season draftee Sebit Kuek, who only had four touches.

Karl Worner had 10 touches for Peel and Joel Hamling took six marks with nine disposals down back.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WAFL Showreel, R7: Nat Fyfe highlights Enjoy Nat Fyfe's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Geelong at VU Whitten Oval, Friday June 3, 4.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Sam Menegola played his first game in two months in Geelong's five-point loss to Footscray.

Menegola returned from a knee injury and had 17 disposals and five clearances in the Cats' defeat.

Francis Evans gathered 19 disposals and kicked two goals, while Oliver Dempsey had 17 touches.

Toby Conway had 21 hitouts, five clearances and 11 disposals and Zane Williams – taken by the Cats in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – kicked three behinds from his 12 touches.

After making his AFL debut last week, Shannon Neale kicked two goals for the Cats.

1532630013358399489

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Gold Coast at AIA Centre, Sunday June 5, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Chris Burgess had a day out for the Suns, booting seven goals from 13 disposals and nine marks, while Brayden Fiorini racked up 35 touches, six tackles and six clearances.

Jack Bowes also gave Gold Coast AFL coach Stuart Dew plenty to think about, amassing 39 touches, 12 clearances and two goals.

Sam Flanders also impressed with 31 touches and two goals as the Suns defeated Collingwood by 20 points.

Ned Moyle dominated in the ruck, recording 45 hitouts, while Rory Atkins had 28 touches.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R11: Chris Burgess highlights Enjoy Chris Burgess' standout VFL performance for the Suns

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Box Hill at Arden Street Oval, Sunday June 5, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's match

Hawthorn midfielders Finn Maginness and James Worpel both racked up plenty of the ball in Box Hill's 71-point win over North Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval.

Maginness, who returned to the VFL after being Hawthorn's medical sub last weekend, finished with 35 possessions, four clearances and 1.2, while his midfield colleague Worpel was dominant with 30 touches and 12 clearances.

Former Western Bulldog Ben Cavarra was lively up forward, if a touch wasteful, with 3.4 from 17 disposals for the Hawks, while new rookie draftee James Blanck had 14 disposals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R11: James Worpel highlights Enjoy James Worpel's standout VFL performance for the Hawks

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Sydney at the MCG, Saturday June 4, 3.45pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey Demons' clash

Sam Weideman pushed his case for an AFL recall with three goals from 12 disposals and 10 marks as the Demons won by 39 points over Sydney.

Weideman impressed up forward, while Trent Rivers also responded to his omission from the seniors by gathering 25 disposals.

Onballer Luke Dunstan had 24 possessions including nine clearances, while Oskar Baker also had 24 touches and Kade Chandler kicked a goal with his 18 disposals.

Premiership defender Michael Hibberd aided his case for a senior recall after injury with 17 touches and eight marks.

Jake Melksham (15 disposals), Bailey Laurie (14 disposals) and Daniel Turner (13 disposals) were in the thick of it, while ruckman Majak Daw returned from illness with 34 hitouts and seven disposals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R11: Sam Weideman highlights Enjoy Sam Weideman's standout VFL performance for the Demons

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Box Hill at Arden Street Oval, Sunday June 5, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Young midfielder Charlie Lazzaro acquitted himself well in North Melbourne's 71-point loss to Box Hill with 26 disposals, four clearances and seven tackles.

Jaidyn Stephenson had 26 touches, four clearances and six tackles in another solid outing as he seeks a return to North's AFL side.

Former Melbourne AFL teammates Marty Hore (35 disposals, nine marks) and Dom Tyson (27 disposals) were also busy on a tough day for the Kangaroos.

Key defender Matt McGuinness had 17 disposals and six marks as his end of the ground saw plenty of the ball.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Sydney at the MCG, Saturday June 4, 3.45pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Lewis Taylor starred again for the Swans with 40 disposals in their 39-point loss to the Casey Demons.

The former NAB AFL Rising Star winner had 24 kicks and 16 handballs, including four clearances, with seven marks and four tackles in a dominant display.

Ryan Clarke had 32 touches with 11 marks and 11 tackles, while emerging defender Will Gould was impressive with 24 disposals and nine marks.

Braeden Campbell gathered 22 disposals along with Dylan Stephens, while experienced ruckman Callum Sinclair had 22 touches with four marks and 28 hitouts.

Matt Roberts, who debuted at AFL level last round, had 19 touches and a goal and defender Lewis Melican collected 19 possessions with seven marks.

Hayden McLean kicked one goal from 14 touches with six hitouts and mid-season draftee Hugo Hall-Kahan was quiet with six touches.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan Districts v West Coast at Steel Blue Oval, Saturday June 4, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

Dom Sheed continues his build towards a senior return after ankle surgery in pre-season with 27 disposals in his second game back at WAFL level as the Eagles lost by 20 points to Swan Districts.

The 2018 Grand Final hero had nine kicks and 18 handballs, including five inside 50s, with five marks and four tackles.

Two-time club champion Elliot Yeo was also involved with 16 possessions in his second game back following a concussion, having suffered a calf injury in pre-season.

Jack Petruccelle returned after his hamstring injury with 12 disposals but no goals. Ruckman Luke Strnadica was also back after calf tightness, gathering 16 disposals with 31 hitouts.

Hugh Dixon gathered 12 disposals with six marks, kicking one goal with three tackles and three hitouts playing a variety of roles.

Teenager Rhett Bazzo had 14 disposals with five marks, while young ruck Jack Williams had seven touches with eight hitouts.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Geelong at VU Whitten Oval, Friday June 3, 4.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Josh Schache was the star in Footscray's hard-fought five-point win over Geelong.

Schache kicked five of the Bulldogs' eight goals and also had 18 disposals, nine marks, eight hitouts and five clearances.

Hayden Crozier had a team-high 28 disposals to go with 12 marks as he tries to earn a senior recall.

Louis Butler had 25 touches and kicked a goal, while ruck Jordon Sweet responded to his omission from the senior team with 36 hitouts and 12 disposals.

Coming off six goals last week, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan finished goalless, while Jason Johannisen had eight touches and kicked a goal.