Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Tom McDonald (ankle soreness) replaced in selected side by Mitch Brown

MEDICAL SUBS

Melbourne: Toby Bedford

Sydney: Ben Ronke

DEES v SWANS Follow it live

Gold Coast v North Melbourne at TIO Stadium, 4.05pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp

North Melbourne: Atu Bosenavulagi

SUNS v ROOS Follow it live

Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

LATE CHANGES

Adelaide: None

West Coast: Jeremy McGovern replaced in selected side by Luke Foley

MEDICAL SUBS

Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg

West Coast: Patrick Naish

CROWS v EAGLES Follow it live