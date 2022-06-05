COLLINGWOOD'S Jamie Elliott has become the latest AFL star struck down by illness, withdrawing from the Magpies' clash with Hawthorn on Sunday.

He has been replaced in the Pies' starting 22 by Reef McInnes, while Tyler Brown has been named as the medical sub.

Dan Howe will be the Hawks' medical sub.

Elliott missed five games earlier this season after shoulder surgery and had played two on return, settling back into Craig McRae's side.

The small forward's absence at the MCG is a blow for the Magpies as they chase a third straight victory to improve their finals chances.

A week after an enthralling four-point win over arch-rival Carlton, the Magpies take on the Hawks with an opportunity to improve to 7-5.

Hawthorn was eyeing off a surprise top-eight spot of its own, but has fallen to defeat in five of its past six games to slip to a 4-7 record.

Hawks pair Luke Breust and Liam Shiels, both three-time premiership players, will play their 250th games.

Hawthorn is boosted by the returns of Jack Gunston and Jaeger O'Meara among four changes, while the Pies are settled, with Beau McCreery into the 22.

Arguably the game of the round is saved for last as Fremantle takes on Brisbane at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers confirmed they are contenders this season by ending Melbourne's 17-game winning streak last week.

But Freo faces another huge test of its premiership credentials when the Lions visit.

Callum Ah Chee is the unlucky Lion omitted to make way for Hugh McCluggage, while the Dockers have included Ethan Hughes and Lloyd Meek for injured pair Matt Taberner and Michael Walters, with Heath Chapman also sidelined.

Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn:

Collingwood: Jamie Elliott (illness) replaced in selected side by Reef McInnes

MEDICAL SUBS

Hawthorn: Daniel Howe

Collingwood: Tyler Brown