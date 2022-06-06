Andrew Brayshaw runs with the ball during Fremantle's clash with Brisbane in round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE star Andrew Brayshaw climbed into equal second in the AFL Coaches' Association champion player of the year award, while a Geelong gun is into the top five.

Brayshaw was dominant as the high-flying Dockers beat Brisbane by 14 points on Sunday, gathering 39 disposals to go with nine clearances and six tackles.

His 10-vote game saw him move onto 58 votes, alongside Lachie Neale and trailing only Melbourne star Clayton Oliver (63).

Sitting fifth is Cats star Cameron, who polled 10 thanks to his six-goal haul in the win over the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

Cameron is on 52 votes, with Carlton's Charlie Curnow (37) the only other forward in the top 20.

Five of the six games saw 10-vote games, with Taylor Walker, Touk Miller and Max Gawn joining Brayshaw and Cameron in polling maximum votes.

Western Bulldogs v Geelong

10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

6 Tom Liberatore (WB)

4 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

3 Bailey Smith (WB)

3 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)

2 Jack Macrae (WB)

1 Sam De Koning (GEEL)

1 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

Adelaide v West Coast

10 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

8 Rory Laird (ADEL)

3 Luke Shuey (WCE)

3 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)

2 Ben Keays (ADEL)

2 Shane McAdam (ADEL)

1 Jack Darling (WCE)

1 Andrew Gaff (WCE)

Gold Coast v North Melbourne

10 Touk Miller (GCFC)

7 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

6 Connor Budarick (GCFC)

5 Izak Rankine (GCFC)

2 David Swallow (GCFC)

Melbourne v Sydney

10 Max Gawn (MELB)

6 Sam Reid (SYD)

4 Paddy McCartin (SYD)

4 Logan McDonald (SYD)

4 Callum Mills (SYD)

2 Jack Viney (MELB)

Hawthorn v Collingwood

9 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

8 Nick Daicos (COLL)

6 Mitch Lewis (HAW)

5 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

2 Patrick Lipinski (COLL)

Fremantle v Brisbane

10 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

8 Caleb Serong (FRE)

5 Zac Bailey (BL)

3 Will Brodie (FRE)

2 Michael Frederick (FRE)

1 Bailey Banfield (FRE)

1 Daniel Rich (BL)

LEADERBOARD

63 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

58 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

58 Lachie Neale (BL)

53 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

52 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

50 Touk Miller (GCFC)

50 Christian Petracca (MELB)

48 Callum Mills (SYD)

43 Bailey Smith (WB)

41 Darcy Parish (ESS)

40 Max Gawn (MELB)

39 Jack Crisp (COLL)

39 James Sicily (HAW)

37 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

35 Sam Walsh (CARL)

31 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

31 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

31 Jack Sinclair (STK)

31 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

31 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)