Sam Weideman celebrates a goal during the R11 VFL clash between Casey and Sydney on June 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

After an action-packed start to the weekend, the round of VFL footy concludes on Sunday with two games: GWS Giants v North Melbourne from 1.05pm AEST, followed by Casey Demons hosting Collingwood from 2.10pm AEST.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL, VFLW and WAFL games you want to watch

And week one of the VFLW finals finishes up on Sunday with Casey Demons hosting Collingwood from 11.35am AEST.

Brodie Kemp celebrates a goal in Carlton's VFL win over Werribee in round five. Picture: AFL Photos

A standalone Sunday clash between East Perth and South Fremantle from 2.10pm AWST closes out the round of WAFL action.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and WAFL games you want to watch

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 12

Wednesday, June 8

Richmond v Werribee, Swinburne Centre, 7.35pm AEST

Friday, June 10

Frankston v Brisbane, Skybus Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

Saturday, June 11

Southport v Sandringham, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Box Hill v Port Melbourne, Box Hill City Oval, 1.35pm AEST

Essendon v Carlton, Windy Hill, 1.45pm AEST

Sunday, June 12

GWS Giants v North Melbourne, Blacktown International Sportspark, 1.05pm AEST

Casey Demons v Collingwood, Casey Fields, 2.10pm AEST

VFLW finals, week one



Saturday, June 11

Essendon v Hawthorn, Windy Hill, 11.05am AEST

Geelong v Southern Saints, Deakin University, 1.05pm AEST

Sunday, June 12

Casey Demons v Collingwood, Casey Fields, 11.35am AEST

WAFL fixture, round eight

Saturday, June 11

Claremont v West Coast, Revo Fitness Stadium, 11.10am AWST

Swan Districts v Peel Thunder, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v Subiaco, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

East Fremantle v West Perth, WACA, 2.10pm AWST

Sunday, June 12

East Perth v South Fremantle, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST