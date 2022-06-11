State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Brisbane at Skybus Stadium, Friday June 10, 7.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Thomas Berry was dominant in Brisbane's six-point win over Frankston on Friday night.

Berry, whose last senior game was in round nine, had 28 disposals, 11 tackles, seven clearances and kicked two goals for the Lions.

Omitted from the senior team, Callum Ah Chee also impressed, gathering 25 touches and kicking a goal.

James Tunstill, pick No.41 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft and yet to make his AFL debut, had 27 disposals and kicked a goal.

Rhys Mathieson had a quieter outing than last week's incredible performance, finishing with 23 disposals, while Harry Sharp had 20 touches and booted a major.

Ryan Lester had 19 disposals and seven marks for Brisbane, while Nakia Cockatoo had just nine touches.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R12: Callum Ah Chee highlights Enjoy Callum Ah Chee's standout VFL performance for the Lions

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Carlton at Windy Hill, Saturday June 11, 1.45pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Will Setterfield was outstanding for Carlton in its shock nine-point loss to lowly Essendon.

Setterfield did his chances of a recall to the senior side no harm, dominating with 34 disposals, five tackles and a goal.

Brodie Kemp led the way in front of goal with two majors, while mid-season recruit Will Hayes has jumped straight back into the big time with an impressive 23-disposal performance.

Paddy Dow, one of four Blues omitted from the senior team this week, stood tall with 27 disposals and a goal.

The Blues led almost all game, but the Bombers stormed home in junk time to seal victory.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Mini-Match, R12: Essendon v Carlton Extended highlights of the Bombers and Blues VFL clash in round 12

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Collingwood at Casey Fields, Sunday June 12, 2.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Carlton at Windy Hill, Saturday June 11, 1.45pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Essendon produced a stunning come-from-behind performance to pinch victory over Carlton by nine points.

The Blues led all day, but two late Bomber goals – courtesy of Sam Conforti and Nick Bryan – in the dying minutes sealed the win for the underdog.

James Stewart was a focal point up forward for the Bombers, finishing the day with three goals to go with his 22 disposals, while mid-season recruit Jye Menzie kicked off his career in the red and black with a solid two-goal performance.

Essendon’s No.3 pick from the 2022 NAB AFL Mid-season Rookie Draft, Massimo D'Ambrosio, was also impressive with 32 touches.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R12: Massimo D'Ambrosio highlights Enjoy Massimo D'Ambrosio's standout VFL performance for the Bombers

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan Districts v Peel at Steel Blue Oval, Saturday June 11, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Connor Blakely was in fine form in Peel's four-point loss to Swan Districts.

Blakely, yet to feature at AFL level this year, had 38 disposals, seven marks and seven inside 50s in Peel's loss.

Mitch Crowden was also a strong contributor with 26 touches, eight tackles and five marks.

Karl Worner (22 touches) and Neil Erasmus (21) performed well, while Lloyd Meek had 44 hitouts and 21 disposals after being dropped from the senior team.

Liam Henry kicked a goal as part of his 21 touches, while Sam Sturt booted two goals and Matthew Johnson had 17 disposals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WAFL Mini-Match, R8: Swan Districts v Peel Extended highlights of the Swans and Thunder WAFL clash in round eight

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS v North Melbourne at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sunday June 12, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS' clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Port Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday June 11, 1.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's match

Box Hill found itself in a tight tussle all day, but managed to record a six-point win with a goal in the dying seconds against Port Melbourne.

Midfielder James Worpel was dominant around the ground, finishing with 26 disposals and two goals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R12: James Worpel highlights Enjoy James Worpel's standout VFL performance for the Hawks

Former-AFL listed pair Fergus Greene and James Parsons had a day out with four goals apiece.

Connor MacDonald (18 disposals) and Finn Maginness (19 disposals) pushed their cases for a senior recall with a strong turnout, while youngster Jai Serong kicked a goal from 17 touches.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Collingwood at Casey Fields, Sunday June 12, 2.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey Demons' clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: GWS v North Melbourne at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sunday June 12, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Port Adelaide at X Convenience Oval, Saturday June 11, 3.05pm ACST

Port Adelaide kicked away in the final term to record a 17-point win over Central District away from home.

Mitch Georgiades had a day out up forward with four majors, while mid-season recruit Brynn Teakle made a blistering start to life at Alberton with three goals.

Xavier Duursma has had an injury-interrupted start to 2022 but has put himself in contention for a recall to the senior side after a 22-disposal performance.

Defender Martin Frederick was also impressive, gathering 23 disposals across half-back.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Werribee at Swinburne Centre, Wednesday June 8, 7.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Jason Castagna responded to his senior axing with 16 disposals, five tackles and five clearances in Richmond's 37-point loss to Werribee.

Castagna, Jack Ross and Maurice Rioli jnr were the players axed from the senior team.

Ross gathered 26 disposals, while Rioli kicked two goals and laid five tackles.

Samson Ryan was dominant in the ruck with 40 hitouts to go with his 23 disposals and six clearances.

Ben Miller (25 disposals) also had plenty of the ball, while Riley Collier-Dawkins had 11 touches and laid seven tackles.

Mid-season recruit Jacob Bauer booted three goals, Jake Aarts had nine disposals and Sydney Stack also had nine touches.

Richmond also unleashed giant project ruckman Mate Colina, who split time between the ruck and full-forward for his two disposals and six hitouts.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R12: Mate Colina highlights Enjoy Mate Colina's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Sandringham at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday June 11, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

Fighting to gain a place back in the senior team, Jack Billings impressed in Sandringham's 44-point loss to Southport.

Billings, dropped after the round 10 win over Adelaide, had 31 disposals, nine marks and kicked a goal.

Omitted from the senior side this week, Cooper Sharman responded with four of the Zebras' nine goals, while finishing with 15 touches and seven marks.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R12: Cooper Sharman highlights Enjoy Cooper Sharman's standout VFL performance for the Zebras

Hunter Clark is another Saint bidding to break back into the senior team and he finished with 24 disposals and five tackles on Saturday.

Ryan Byrnes (21 disposals), Darragh Joyce (19), Dean Kent (10 and a goal) and Leo Connolly (17) were also busy.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Claremont Tigers v West Coast at Revo Fitness Stadium, Saturday June 11, 11.10am AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

Premiership stars Liam Ryan and Willie Rioli emerged unscathed from their WAFL return, while Dom Sheed continued his impressive form in welcome news for the struggling West Coast.

Ryan finished with two goals from 12 disposals, while Rioli gathered 13 disposals in the Eagles' 38-point loss to Claremont to put their hands up to meet Geelong next weekend.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WAFL Showreel, R8: Liam Ryan highlights Enjoy Liam Ryan's standout WAFL performance for the Eagles

Sheed, playing his third WAFL game in a row, had 38 touches.

Among the other 11 AFL-listed players to take the field, mid-season No.1 pick Jai Culley had 10 disposals, with speedster Jack Petruccelle adding 16 and Samo Petreveski-Seton 13.

Luke Foley (22), Rhett Bazzo (21), Patrick Naish (18) and Josh Rotham (18) all had plenty of the ball, while ruckman Luke Strnadica kicked a goal from 13 touches and 29 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match