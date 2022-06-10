Willie Rioli (left) and Liam Ryan celebrate a goal during the round two clash between West Coast and North Melbourne on March 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast hopes to field up to 15 AFL-listed players in the WAFL on Saturday after a large group adjusted their mandated mid-season leave with permission from the AFL Players Association to play in the state league this week.

The Eagles' injury list is thinning as premiership players Willie Rioli, Liam Ryan and Dom Sheed gain fitness, but Saturday's WAFL clash against Claremont shapes as a crucial stepping stone for all to be available for AFL selection in round 14.

Most listed players would normally be unavailable to play on the round of the AFL bye due to their Collective Bargaining Agreement, which mandates four days leave during that week, but the Eagles made adjustments to make sure they could play in the WAFL.

The AFLPA ticked off on the changes last week after speaking with player delegates, meaning between 12 and 15 Eagles will line up in the state league and fast-track their preparation for next Saturday's clash against Geelong.

"They have a mandatory four-day break from the AFLPA, so what our guys have done is looked for different ways to have their four-day break," football manager Gavin Bell told AFL.com.au.

Dom Sheed during a West Coast training session. Picture: westcoasteagles.com.au

"For example, Dom Sheed had his a couple of weeks ago and took some time out, and now he's been training and preparing for his return to AFL.

"Then for others they just wanted to play and just haven't had a lot of continuity, so it's just a matter of giving them the best chance to be ready for the next half of the season.

"We left it optional for the majority of our guys whether they wanted to play (WAFL), and because of the lack of continuity our guys have had across the board, there was a lot of boys who were keen to put their hands up and get some footy in."

Among those playing in the WAFL on Saturday will be recruit Jai Culley, who was taken with pick No.1 in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Culley made a quick impression at training this week, showcasing his clean hands and speed around stoppages during a short match simulation session on Thursday.

Jai Culley holds his jumper after being drafted at No.1 in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Picture: @WestCoastEagles Twitter

The change in WAFL availability this week will be in stark contrast to several matches this season that have seen the Eagles limited to two or three AFL-listed players in their reserves team.

The WAFL side, which even had to borrow opposition players against East Fremantle last month to field a team, is 0-7 this season with a percentage of 42.6, but could break its poor run this week with the big-name inclusions.

Bell said the players had maintained a positive attitude throughout a difficult season and there was optimism that as players return to full fitness, competitiveness will follow at AFL level.

"This week is part of their progression to give us the best chance to win some games, which is what we've wanted to do since the start of the season, and we still want to do," he said.

"Having some of our better players and best players fit and available and building them in a progressive way will give us the best chance of doing that over the back half of the season.

"We feel like everybody's had a reasonable build to be able to play AFL footy again."

