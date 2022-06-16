Brynn Teakle in action during his debut in Port Adelaide colours in the SANFL. Picture: Brandon Hancock/PAFC

PORT Adelaide will throw mid-season recruit Brynn Teakle straight into the deep end this week, with the ruckman named to make his AFL debut just 17 days after being recruited to the Power.

Teakle kicked three goals in his first SANFL appearance for the club last weekend, enough for the 22-year-old to leapfrog fellow youngster Sam Hayes and into the starting ruck position for Saturday's clash with the Swans.

However, Port Adelaide will be without important midfielder Travis Boak for the Adelaide Oval clash after the experienced onballer entered the AFL's health and safety protocols earlier this week.

Travis Boak looks dejected after the R13 clash between Port Adelaide and Richmond at the MCG on June 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fellow veteran Robbie Gray will be managed due to a lingering knee complaint, rookie recruit Trent Dumont will miss due to a calf injury, while veteran Steven Motlop has been dropped as the Power look to improve upon their 5-7 start to the year.

"There's about 900 games of experience leaving our side," coach Ken Hinkley told reporters on Thursday.

Key forward Mitch Georgiades, young midfielder Jackson Mead and rebounding defender Martin Frederick come into the side, along with Teakle, with Port Adelaide to make four changes.

Teakle, a 203cm and 97kg ruckman who can also play forward, was recruited to the Power from WAFL side East Fremantle with pick No.8 in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft just a fortnight ago.

Having previously trained with Essendon in the hopes of winning a Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period spot in 2020, Teakle had averaged 14.7 disposals, 16.8 hitouts and kicked 6.4 goals from six WAFL games this season to earn his spot on Port's list.

Brynn Teakle fires off a handball during Port Adelaide's win over Central District in the SANFL on June 11, 2022. Picture: Brandon Hancock/PAFC

"In my time in football I have never seen anyone get their first game within 14 days," Hinkley said.

"It's one of the great stories of the mid-season draft."

Hinkley's side is still without premiership ruckman Scott Lycett, who is battling a shoulder injury, while Hayes finished with 17 disposals and 33 hitouts after returning to the SANFL last weekend.

It meant that Charlie Dixon and Jeremy Finlayson shared the ruck burden during the side's round 13 loss to Richmond, with Teakle selected after winning 13 disposals, 11 hitouts, seven marks and kicking three goals on his Port Adelaide debut in the SANFL.