Dion Prestia is tackled by Patrick Cripps during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN CAREER-BEST form amid his best injury run in years, Richmond gun Dion Prestia believes the Tigers are again on the verge of something special.

Prestia starred with 33 disposals, 19 contested possessions and 13 clearances as the Tigers fought past Carlton on Thursday night to seal their sixth win in seven matches and leap into the top eight.

The 29-year-old has been central to Richmond's form, averaging nearly 26 disposals per game.

"Yeah, I think so (it's career-best form). It's probably one of the fittest I've been," he said.

Dion Prestia and Patrick Cripps exchange words during round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Obviously 2019 I had some good games but in the last few years I feel like I'm playing some really good footy and I just try to stay consistent."

Crucially, Prestia has stayed fit for most of the 2022 campaign after two injury-filled seasons.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

His nine games already matches his total appearances in each of the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

He credited the work he and Richmond's medical staff had put into strengthening his legs in pre-season and after a hamstring injury suffered in round one.

Dion Prestia of Richmond evades Luke Shuey of West Coast, R7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"I feel like I'm in pretty good form at the moment and just being able to consistently play games and consistently train has really put me in good stead," he said.

"We implemented a few things after round one when I got injured. So it's working.

"I feel like we've got something that's really working for myself, at least.

STREAM YOUR TEAM Watch every VFL and WAFL game LIVE

"So yeah, really confident I can run out games. I'm playing more game time than I probably ever have in the last few weeks as well. So confident in everything and how it's going."

Triple premiership Tiger Prestia felt things were generally tracking well and saw parallels with the flag-winning years.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Richmond v Carlton The Tigers and Blues clash in round 14

"We're changing little things throughout the season. I feel we did that a lot in our successful years, we came in with a plan and then changed a few things from pre-season to in-season," he said.

"We're starting to get the boys a lot healthier, I think last night was pretty much close to full-strength.

"It just changes the way that we defend and things going forward attacking wise.

"I think we had 76 inside 50s (against Carlton). We'd like to score a lot more from those inside 50s but I think we're doing a lot right and still tweaking things to sharpen up by the end of the year."