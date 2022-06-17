Sam Durdin in action during Carlton's loss to Richmond in round 14 on June 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has been dealt yet another blow to its defensive stocks, confirming Sam Durdin is set to miss a month with a knee injury.

Durdin, who was making his debut for the club 15 days after being taken in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, left the field during the last quarter of the Blues' 15-point loss to Richmond on Thursday night.

The Blues confirmed on Friday the defender had suffered a medial ligament injury and was expected to be sidelined for the next month.

Sam Durdin in action for Carlton against Richmond in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Martin was substituted out of the game in the last term due to calf tightness and is a test to face high-flying Fremantle next week.

The setbacks, particularly Durdin's, continue a horrid injury run for Carlton.

It opted for Durdin in the draft following Jacob Weitering's shoulder injury, with the star defender expected back within a month.

Jacob Weitering sits injured on the bench during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Mitch McGovern (hamstring) and Oscar McDonald (back) are also sidelined, while the luckless Caleb Marchbank had surgery on a meniscus tear, suffered last week in his first game since round 16, 2019.

Zac Williams (calf) is also out, while Marc Pittonet (knee) is expected back in a month's time.

Adam Cerra (hamstring) is also expected to miss the clash with the Dockers, while David Cuningham (knee) and Luke Parks (foot) are also injured.

The lengthy injury list is beginning to take its toll.

Carlton has lost two of its past three games to drop to 9-4, and it could drop to as low as seventh on the ladder by the end of the weekend.