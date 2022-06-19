Jeremy McGovern is assisted off the field during round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JEREMY McGovern has spent the night in hospital after breaking his ribs during Saturday afternoon's clash against Geelong.

The star defender collided with the Cats' Jeremy Cameron in the second quarter, and left the field in great discomfort. He played no further part in the game.

The Eagles confirmed on Sunday morning that McGovern was taken to Royal Perth Hospital where he spent Saturday night in a stable condition.

The club said he is expected to be released on Monday, and is unable to receive visitors during his stay.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Big blow as McGovern hits the deck after this clash West Coast has suffered a worrying injury concern with Jeremy McGovern appearing to hurt his ribs after this clash

Eagles coach Adam Simpson confirmed post-match that McGovern had been taken to hospital.

"It looks like it’s a pretty big knock to the ribs. You go to hospital, they’re probably broken," Simpson said.

"He’s had plenty of knocks over his time and he’s pretty brave. He plays hurt all the time, so for him not to get up like that, he’s pretty sore.

"Hopefully he’s OK and he’s right to go next week. A lot of guys play with broken or fractured ribs.

"He’s done it plenty of times before, but it looked like a pretty bad one. We’ll see how he pulls up."