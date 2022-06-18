Tom Hawkins celebrates after scoring his 700th career goal in Geelong's round 14 match against West Coast at Optus Stadium on June 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast turned a corner, but it wasn't enough to see off the experience of Geelong as the Cats climbed back into the top-four with an 18-point win at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

In the week that the Eagles celebrated the 30th anniversary of their inaugural premiership, the team lifted to the occasion, but Geelong steadied late to win 12.9 (81) to 9.9 (63).

EAGLES v CATS Full match coverage and stats

It was a game that felt like it had two winners, with the Cats extending their winning run to four games as they prepare to make an assault on the premiership, and the Eagles proving they will be a different proposition in the second-half of the season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: West Coast v Geelong The Eagles and Cats clash in round 14

Only 11 points separated the teams halfway through the final term when West Coast midfielder Connor West converted a long set shot to give the last-placed Eagles a sense of hope.

But it was star Geelong forward Tom Hawkins who settled the result, however, when he held his nerve to cap off a day in which he kicked his 700th career goal, becoming only the 26th VFL/AFL player to achieve the milestone.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hawkins snap brings up goal 700 Tom Hawkins kicks his 700th career goal to help extend the lead for Geelong

Geelong midfielders Cameron Guthrie (25 disposals and 13 tackles) and Joel Selwood (24 and six clearances) were strong performers, while small forward Tyson Stengle booted three goals to prove the difference in the match.

The Cats also had a significant advantage in the ruck, with Mark Blicavs and Rhys Stanley combining to give them a 44-26 advantage in hit-outs and 38-29 in clearances.

As much the Eagles had arguably their best team on paper for the season, they lost their best performer pre-game to illness in Tim Kelly, and Jeremy McGovern suffered a rib injury that ended his day before half-time.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Big blow as McGovern hits the deck after this clash West Coast has suffered a worrying injury concern with Jeremy McGovern appearing to hurt his ribs after this clash

From their youngest player in debutant Rhett Bazzo, however, to their oldest in champion forward Josh Kennedy, the Eagles fought and scrapped all day to make the match a contest.

Premiership star Elliot Yeo (22 and 11 rebound 50s) returned to play a new role across half-back and was excellent, with midfield pair Andrew Gaff (27) and Jack Redden (24 and seven clearances) fighting at the coalface.

The hallmarks of an upset were there early as West Coast brought good pressure to the contest and let its ball movement flow from there, taking more risks than it has this season.

Sam Menegola handpasses the ball to a Geelong teammate against West Coast in round 14 at Optus Stadium on June 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles kept pace with their fancied opponents for the majority of the first term, but three straight goals either side of quarter-time from the Cats saw them break away to a 25-point lead.

It was then that star defender McGovern left the ground after cannoning into Jeremy Cameron's hip, putting the Eagles in a vulnerable position.

Dom Sheed looks to pass the ball during West Coast's round 14 match against Geelong at Optus Stadium on June 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The team lifted again, however, going on a thrilling four-goal run, with Kennedy, Jake Waterman and Jamie Cripps all converting set shots in a four-minute burst.

Returning speedster Jack Petruccelle then snapped a brilliant goal in traffic to level scores as half-time approached.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Petruccelle produces perfect crumb as Eagles score another Jack Petruccelle kicks his first goal of the game after this special effort

The Cats put their match-winning gap in the game early in the third quarter with a three-goal run, including Hawkins' 700th, which came after a free kick inside 50.

They extended the lead to 24 points deep in the quarter to set too big a challenge for the home side, who didn't stop trying to mount what would have been a thrilling upset.

Cats players leave the field after their win in round 14 against West Coast at Optus Stadium on June 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST COAST 2.3 6.5 8.6 9.9 (63)

GEELONG 4.4 6.5 11.6 12.9 (81)

GOALS

West Coast: Waterman 2, Kennedy 2, Cripps 2, Petruccelle, Rioli, West

Geelong: Stengle 3, Hawkins 3, Menegola 2, Cameron, Close, Duncan, Smith

BEST

West Coast: Yeo, Redden, Gaff, Barrass, Shuey, Cripps

Geelong: Guthrie, Selwood, Stengle, Blicavs, Cameron, Menegola

INJURIES

West Coast: McGovern (ribs)

Geelong: Nil

LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Tim Kelly (illness) replaced in selected side by Jackson Nelson

Geelong: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Greg Clark (replaced McGovern in the second quarter)

Geelong: Francis Evans (unused)