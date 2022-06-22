Every Thursday AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the NAB AFL Draft and industry insights.

IT'S CRUNCH time for AFL clubs and a series of the game's biggest names.

With the bye rounds over and the back half of the season just beginning, AFL.com.au's Inside Trading looks at each club's 2022 re-contracting priorities and assesses where talks currently stand for the League's biggest deals.

TAYLOR WALKER

The former skipper is an interesting prospect for the Crows, who are rebuilding but still rely on Walker greatly and want to retain his leadership in 2023. A one-year extension appears likely after mid-season talks, but speculation of a move bubbled away earlier this month given Walker's ability to leave freely as an unrestricted free agent. The 32-year-old is keen to remain at Adelaide, where he is the all-time leading goalkicker and has added a further 22 this season to take his overall tally to 511. – Nathan Schmook

DAN McSTAY

The key forward is one of the hottest free agent properties on the market. Now into his ninth season, McStay has become a key cog in the Lions' forward line and is able to roam to the wing and connect with the midfield, as well as take contested marks inside 50. He is a terrific ball-user and a much-improved goalkicker. McStay is an ideal second or third key forward and has attracted plenty of interest from rival clubs with lucrative offers. As previously reported by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading, Brisbane has offered the 26-year-old a five-year deal. This decision might take a little while to resolve. – Michael Whiting

MATT OWIES

The Blues secured their biggest contract priority in pre-season when the club tied star midfielder Sam Walsh to a long-term extension. Owies is someone who has placed himself firmly in new coach Michael Voss' plans, playing all 13 games and forming a handy partnership with fellow small forward Corey Durdin. Early talks have started on a new deal for the former basketballer, who is now into his fourth season at the club. Carlton also has decisions to make on former first-round picks Lochie O'Brien and Liam Stocker, as well as midfielders Will Setterfield and Matt Cottrell. – Riley Beveridge

OLLIE HENRY

Park Jordan De Goey right now, following the events of the past week. Henry looms as a key signature for Collingwood in the coming months. Giants youngster Tanner Bruhn is the only player drafted before the 2020 No.17 pick who is yet to extend beyond his initial two-year deal. Talks are now progressing between the Magpies and Henry's management following an eye-catching patch for the 19-year-old. Henry has kicked 10 goals from the past four games, including four goals in the wet against Fremantle and three in the win over Carlton. The Geelong boy is keen to remain at the AIA Centre and is likely to sign a two-year deal before the end of the season. – Josh Gabelich

ANDREW McGRATH

The club's former No.1 pick has used this season to focus on cementing a consistent position, having been thrown around between half-back and the midfield during the early stages of his career. Rival interest was to be expected as he nears the end of his contract, but both parties remain confident that a deal will be thrashed out with talks still unfolding. A two-year extension would take McGrath through to free agency and would be the most likely outcome as things stand. – Riley Beveridge

GRIFFIN LOGUE

With respected leader Alex Pearce set to sign a three-year extension, the Dockers can focus on locking away fellow key tall Logue. He has impressed at both ends of the ground this season and shown a new versatility in his game. A move forward has ensured the 24-year-old has stayed in the team amid a backline squeeze and the Dockers have indicated they are keen to move negotiations along in the second half of the season, with talks progressing slowly up to the mid-season break. He is out of contract after signing a three-year extension in 2019. – Nathan Schmook

BRANDAN PARFITT

The tough-tackling midfielder has continued to emerge as an important piece in Geelong's plans this season, despite a recent hand injury halting his campaign. At 24 years of age, Parfitt is one of the youngest established players in the club's onball group and that makes his signature a valuable commodity in its long-term thinking. He has been at the centre of rival trade plans before, but talks with the Cats are ongoing and both parties are comfortable with where they sit. A two-year deal would take Parfitt through to free agency. – Riley Beveridge

IZAK RANKINE

The dynamic small forward is having the best season of his young career by a long way. After injuries cruelled his first 18 months at the Suns, Rankine showed glimpses of his huge upside in 2020 and 2021 before being dropped late last season. In 11 games this year he has kicked 15 goals and dished out 15 goal assists – good enough for second in the competition. The 22-year-old matchwinner loves the club and has opened talks on a new contract, which the Suns are hopeful will be agreed upon later in the season. – Michael Whiting

TIM TARANTO

The star midfielder has experienced a frustrating season to date, managing a back injury that has restricted him from playing his best football early in the season and sidelining him since round nine. Contract talks have been pushed down the line due to a variety of reasons. Taranto has been open in his love of the club and of the city, but is understood to be looking for some clarity around who will coach the Giants in 2023 and beyond. The next coach will determine where Taranto fits in his plans amid a stacked midfield. Taranto is yet to play under interim coach Mark McVeigh but could return this weekend. Greater Western Sydney is bracing to lose some players in October. Not as many as in 2020, but some after only losing Jeremy Finlayson last year. – Josh Gabelich

MITCH LEWIS

Having developed into one of the game's most promising young key forwards, Lewis has done his contract talks no harm this year. The athletic youngster has kicked 27 goals from nine games in a Hawthorn outfit that has won just four matches, impressing with his marking ability and his straight shooting. The club is comfortable with where talks are at, confident that the rising 23-year-old will soon commit his future to the Hawks. A two-year deal would take him through to free agency. – Riley Beveridge

LUKE JACKSON

The star young ruckman is considering his options, and significant interest from his home state of Western Australia, after bursting onto the scene with the Demons. Already a premiership player and a NAB AFL Rising Star winner at 20 years of age, Jackson has become one of football's hottest commodities. Yet to extend beyond the additional one year he tacked onto his first deal, Jackson has not given clubs an indication as to where his future might lie. He faces a pivotal month in his career, as he steps up to the mantle as Melbourne's No.1 ruckman for the first time in the absence of Max Gawn. – Riley Beveridge

CAM ZURHAAR

The hulking forward is currently recovering from a foot injury, having paused contract talks earlier this season. North Melbourne would be desperate to retain Zurhaar, having recruited him as a rookie before watching him flourish to kick 94 goals from his first 74 games. Should he elect to stay, a two-year deal would take him through to free agency. However, discussions have not yet picked up after the club's bye and are unlikely to before he returns from injury. – Riley Beveridge

KARL AMON

As an unrestricted free agent Amon has been tracked by Victorian clubs this season and is yet to sign a deal beyond 2022, making him a short-term priority for Port Adelaide. The Power have been understanding of the 26-year-old's right to explore his options but there is also a level of confidence that the club can hold onto him. Amon enjoyed a career-best 2021 and was named in the All-Australian squad of 40. He was dropped earlier this season, before earning a reprieve as a late inclusion against West Coast and has averaged a career-high 23.7 disposals and 4.8 inside 50s. – Nathan Schmook

LIAM BAKER

The dual premiership Tiger has enjoyed an outstanding season, with his versatility even prompting some to consider whether he would be in All-Australian contention. Expect that to be reflected in his next deal. Baker is determined to stay at Punt Road, but is uncontracted beyond this season after triggering a one-year extension for 2022 late last year. The former rookie is from Western Australia, but is content at Richmond and the Tigers don't foresee any issues in eventually tying him down. A three-year deal would take him through to free agency. – Riley Beveridge

ROWAN MARSHALL

The ruckman has become a star in the past few years after being plucked out of the VFL as a 21-year-old and placed on St Kilda's rookie list at the end of 2016. Marshall has been linked to big-money deals at rival clubs in recent months and has been the subject of speculation. The 26-year-old could ink a two-year deal that would take him to free agency, but it is understood that the Saints are close to announcing a long-term deal. With veteran Paddy Ryder also out of contract and a chance to play on in 2023, Marshall is a clear priority for the Saints. – Josh Gabelich

LANCE FRANKLIN

He will be 36 by the time next season starts, but Sydney is still determined for Franklin to go around again. Coming towards the end of the monster nine-year free agency contract he signed to move to the Swans, the goalkicking champion is still influencing games at will. He's kicked 29 goals from 10 games so far this year, is yet to be held goalless in a single match, and has bagged multiple goals in eight of his 10 appearances. It's more than enough to ensure he will be offered at least a one-year extension to prolong what has already been a remarkable career. – Riley Beveridge

WILLIE RIOLI

There are very few pressing needs on the re-contracting front at West Coast, given the rebuilding club is not rushing decisions on senior players who are coming out of contract. Rioli, however, is a player the club will look to lock away in the short term. A hamstring injury in round seven interrupted initial early talks, and both parties are now keen to see what the premiership forward produces on-field in the coming weeks before a deal is settled. There is a sense of loyalty given the support Rioli received from the Eagles during his two-year ban and a new contract appears inevitable. – Nathan Schmook

JOSH DUNKLEY

It has been a busy few weeks for Dogs list boss Sam Power. The club has locked away some stars and is set to announce the re-signing of Tim English for two more years in the not-too-distant future. Bailey Smith was close to being finalised before his recent off-field issues. After those two, Dunkley will be the one that takes centre stage for the Western Bulldogs. The midfielder has been open in parking his contract talks until later in the year, but now the focus is about to come as the club ticks off all its other priorities. The club blocked a trade request to Essendon in 2020, before Adam Treloar arrived at the club. It is believed that the relationship between Treloar and Dunkley could prove important in retaining the 2016 premiership player. – Josh Gabelich