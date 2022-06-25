THE 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships continues this weekend with two massive games.
On Saturday, the Allies and Vic Metro do battle at Blacktown with a host of leading contenders in action.
Potential father-son prospect and No.1 contender Will Ashcroft - son of former Lion Marcus - will be one of the main attractions, while Harry Sheezel and Essendon father-son hopeful Alwyn Davey are also in Metro's team.
But potential No.1 pick George Wardlaw will miss for Metro with a hamstring injury.
For the Allies, Angus Anderson and Harry Rowston will be both be out to back up last week's impressive showing in the loss to South Australia.
>> WATCH IT LIVE FROM 1pm AEST
On Sunday, South Australia host Vic Country at Thebarton Oval as they look to make it two from two.
Adelaide father-son prospect Max Michalanney is one to watch, along with top-10 hopeful Harry Lemmey.
For Vic Country, Oliver Hollands and Zane Duursma (brothers of Sun Elijah and Port's Xavier) are both in action.
>> WATCH IT LIVE FROM 1.30pm ACST
All matches in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships will be live streamed on the AFL.com.au and the AFL Live official app.
Allies v Vic Metro at Blacktown ISP, Saturday June 25, 1pm AEST
Allies
4. Shadeau Brain 13/02/2004
5. Colby Mckercher 12/04/2005
7. Caiden Cleary 05/03/2005
9. Ryley Sanders 21/01/2005
10. Ethan Grace 01/11/2003
13. Seth Campbell 29/12/2004
15. Harry Rowston 12/08/2004
17. Jason Gillbee 15/05/2004
19. Luke Lawrence 16/03/2004
20. Joshua Cooper 05/02/2004
21. Marlin Corbett 18/02/2004
22. Lachlan Cowan 01/12/2004
26. Lloyd Johnston 21/09/2004
27. Angus Anderson 25/05/2003
28. Thomas McCallum 15/09/2004
29. Luke Fellows 25/02/2003
31. Brinn Little 14/04/2003
33. Christian Webster 16/07/2004
36. Ned Stevens 07/06/2003
37. Will Edwards 08/05/2003
38. Jed Walter 08/06/2005
39. Ethan Read 07/07/2005
40. Nicholas Madden 17/05/2004
Vic Metro
1. Nicholas Watson 24/02/2005
2. Blake Drury 11/01/2004
4. Kai Windsor 27/01/2004
5. Alwyn Davey 26/02/2004
6. Cameron Kizan 03/06/2004
7. Olli Hotton 06/09/2004
10. Will Ashcroft 06/05/2004
11. Charlie Clarke 04/01/2004
12. Paul Pascu 20/08/2004
14. Darcy Edmends 28/05/2004
15. Harry Sheezel 13/10/2004
18. Mitchell Rowe 26/05/2004
19. Jakob Anderson 12/09/2004
20. Benjamin Hempel 07/06/2004
22. Cameron Mackenzie 21/01/2004
24. Callum Verrell 22/04/2004
28. Joshua Weddle 25/05/2004
30. Matthew Jefferson 08/03/2004
31. Logan Morris 10/05/2005
32. Jovan Petric 17/04/2004
35. Lewis Hayes 17/12/2004
38. Sam Grant 04/04/2003
39. Hudson OKeeffe 16/12/2004
27. Nate Caddy (emg) 14/07/2005
29. Dane Harvey (emg) 10/05/2004
Nathan Philactides (emg) 10/01/2005
South Australia v Vic Country at Thebarton Oval, Sunday June 26
South Australia
2. Blake Hansen 08/04/2004
3. Max Blacker 14/07/2004
4. Kelsey Rypstra 02/05/2004
5. Tyson Walls 05/03/2004
6. Jakob Ryan 20/09/2004
7. Nick Sadler 08/01/2004
8. Kobe Ryan 17/02/2004
9. Archie Lovelock 19/12/2004
11. Jake Walker 17/07/2004
13. Max Michalanney 26/02/2004
14. Jack Delean 15/04/2005
17. Alex Holt 28/01/2005
20. Nathan Barkla 30/03/2004
21. Mattaes Phillipou 27/12/2004
28. Adam D’Aloia 09/04/2004
30. William Patton 04/01/2005
31. Harvey Pedler 18/10/2004
33. Billy Dowling 01/07/2004
36. Adam Deakin 16/08/2004
37. Brodie Tuck 06/12/2004
38. Isaac Keeler 23/04/2004
39. Kyle Marshall 10/04/2004
40. Harrison Lemmey 30/01/2004
42. Phoenix Foster 12/09/2004
43. Shaun Bennier 24/02/2004
45. Harry Barnett 22/01/2004
Vic Country
1. Jack O'Sullivan 22/10/2004
2. Mitch Szybkowski 09/01/2004
4. Jaxon Binns 29/10/2004
5. Jhye Clark 23/07/2004
6. Noah Long 23/08/2004
8. Oliver Hollands 16/01/2004
9. Zane Duursma 28/08/2005
10. Jonti Schuback 18/03/2004
12. Coby Burgiel 09/09/2004
13. Finn Emile-Brennan 07/05/2004
14. Harley Reid 17/04/2005
15. Ted Clohesy 06/09/2004
17. Caleb Mitchell 10/08/2004
18. Toby McMullin 06/08/2004
25. Aaron Cadman 03/03/2004
27. Cooper Vickery 16/12/2004
28. Oscar Murdoch 24/09/2004
32. Hugh Bond 25/09/2004
33. Henry Hustwaite 20/07/2004
34. James Van Es 07/08/2004
37. Archer Reid 19/09/2005
38. Olivier Northam 28/07/2004
40. Max Knobel 27/06/2004
11. Charlie Barnett (emg) 24/08/2004
36. Jed Brereton (emg) 09/06/2003
39. Harvey Howe (emg) 26/10/2004