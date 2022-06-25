THE 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships continues this weekend with two massive games.

On Saturday, the Allies and Vic Metro do battle at Blacktown with a host of leading contenders in action.

Potential father-son prospect and No.1 contender Will Ashcroft - son of former Lion Marcus - will be one of the main attractions, while Harry Sheezel and Essendon father-son hopeful Alwyn Davey are also in Metro's team.

But potential No.1 pick George Wardlaw will miss for Metro with a hamstring injury.

For the Allies, Angus Anderson and Harry Rowston will be both be out to back up last week's impressive showing in the loss to South Australia.

On Sunday, South Australia host Vic Country at Thebarton Oval as they look to make it two from two.

Adelaide father-son prospect Max Michalanney is one to watch, along with top-10 hopeful Harry Lemmey.

For Vic Country, Oliver Hollands and Zane Duursma (brothers of Sun Elijah and Port's Xavier) are both in action.

All matches in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships will be live streamed on the AFL.com.au and the AFL Live official app.

Allies v Vic Metro at Blacktown ISP, Saturday June 25, 1pm AEST

South Australia v Vic Country at Thebarton Oval, Sunday June 26

