Scott Pendlebury leads Collingwood off the ground after a win over Greater Western Sydney in round 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae has lauded his side's ability to overcome the adversity of a tough week and register its ninth win of the season.

The Pies, who have been in the news all week following Jordan De Goey's Bali indiscretion, jumped into the top eight courtesy of an 11-point defeat of Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on Sunday.

They have won five games on the bounce for the first time since 2019.

McRae said the players showed great solidarity during difficult circumstances.

"I said to the players that I'm really proud of their ability to galvanise themselves this week and support those that have been under fire and then come out and execute," he said.

"For three quarters of the game we were proud of our efforts."

McRae admitted the ability for personnel, both players and staff, to remain focused on the job at hand was tested at times.

"I think your attention gets pulled away from what you need to do, I think that's reality. I can speak for myself, that's how I felt my week's been," McRae explained.

"Without speaking for others… you just get asked (about the situation) down at the shops."

On De Goey, McRae said he is doing well, but isn't sure when he will return. The 26-year-old didn't play against the Giants and is on personal leave.

"I've spoken to him a couple of times and I hopefully I'll get to speak to him tomorrow (Monday)," McRae said.

"Based on the conversation I had, I think there's some movement in terms of him feeling better, I don't know what that equates to yet, but there's definitely a slight shift on his mood.

Jordan De Goey at Collingwood training on May 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Hopefully I catch up with him tomorrow and we'll see where that takes us.

"We wany Jordy back, he makes us better. At the right time."

McRae lamented the Pies' inaccuracy in front of goal and inability to put the game away.

Collingwood kicked 11.22 and had 16 more scoring shots than the Giants.

The Magpies led by 34 points at the 12-minute mark of the final term, before a late Giants flurry breathed life into the contest.

McRae said: "Yeah, 22 points, some of those were rushed but… some of those were rushed, but modern footy, if you don't execute, you give the opposition hope and today we gave the opposition hope."

Darcy Cameron was influential for Collingwood, with the big man finishing the afternoon with 17 disposals, two goals, six score involvements, five clearances and 23 hitouts.

Cameron has relished the role of the team's No.1 ruck, which poses a dilemma for McRae and his assistants. Brodie Grundy, who has long been their star ruckman, is due back from a long injury layoff in "about four or five weeks".

"We're excited to announce that he (Cameron) has signed a new contract, I think it's three years and he deserves every bit of that," McRae said.

"He's really stepped up when Brodie's been out. We're rapt with how he's playing.

"He was marking the ball really well... not many guys were marking the ball in the air like he was today.

"Futuristically, I don't know, it's too early to tell. I'm just hoping that when Brodie's available that we don't have to stress about a decision to make, but that's getting closer to being made and what it looks like.

"Mason (Cox) is still playing well."

Collingwood travels to the Gold Coast to tackle the Suns on Saturday night, before games against the lowly Kangaroos, Crows and Bombers in consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, GWS caretaker coach Mark McVeigh was disappointed to come up short, but was pleased with the Giants' fight, especially in the final term when they kicked seven goals to two.

"We were really happy that the players continue to buy in," he said.

"Our last quarters, we hadn't won a last quarter in a long time – a month ago – and we won seven goals to two today, which is a great result again.

"We're really pleased with obviously finishing out the game, it's not the result we want, but you can clearly see they're fighting it out, which is good."

Following the successful move of Harry Himmelberg into defence, which was enacted in round 10, McVeigh and his assistants again experimented with the look of the Giants' line-up, starting 2020 All-Australian defender Nick Haynes at full-forward.

Nick Haynes and Harry Himmelberg after Greater Western Sydney's loss to Collingwood in round 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Haynes had two gilt-edged opportunities to goal in the first quarter, but unusually fluffed his lines.

McVeigh said the Giants' coaching staff may continue to flip the magnets during the run home.

"We've had the opportunity to try some things and strengthen some areas," McVeigh said.

"Harry Himmelberg had another good game today, he played well down back then went into the ruck and gave us some real drive.

"Haynesy played a pretty good role in the first half on (Darcy) Moore. We know he's that intercept type, Haynesy's good in the air.

"With that backline settled over the last four weeks, there were some pieces we wanted to move and try and see how Haynesy would adapt."