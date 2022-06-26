Jack Crisp and Brody Mihocek celebrate a goal during Collingwood's clash with Greater Western Sydney in round 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD put a big week behind it with an 11-point win over Greater Western Sydney that saw it return to the top eight.

After a week dominated by talk about Jordan De Goey, who was fined by the club and missed the clash at the MCG while on personal leave, the Pies proved too good for the Giants in an 11.22 (88) to 12.5 (77) victory.

Only inaccurate goalkicking denied Collingwood an even bigger win, and it needed to hold off a late Giants charge, as it improved to 9-5 and jumped into seventh.

Taylor Adams (24 disposals) and Steele Sidebottom (26 and a goal) played key roles, while Darcy Cameron (17 disposals, two goals and 23 hitouts) dominated a Giants outfit without a recognised ruckman.

Jamie Elliott (two goals) was busy up forward and Brody Mihocek and Ollie Henry also booted a couple of goals.

For the Giants, Stephen Coniglio (30 touches and a goal) was a strong contributor and Harry Himmelberg (30 and 11 marks) continued his impressive form in defence, while Jesse Hogan kicked four goals.

More to come