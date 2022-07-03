State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Adelaide at ACH Group Stadium, Saturday July 2, 1.40pm ACST

Former Therabody AFL All-Australian midfielder Matt Crouch continues to bang down the door for a recall after gathering 41 disposals in the Crows' 74-point win on Saturday.

Crouch, who was dropped a fortnight ago, backed up his 42 disposals last week with 20 kicks and 21 handballs, including 11 clearances, eight inside 50s and two goals in a dominant display.

Mid-season draft pick-up Brett Turner was excellent with 24 touches in his club debut, while Ben Davis was a positive with his dashing display off half-back with 22 disposals.

Young forward Lachlan Gollant booted three goals, while Elliot Himmelberg and Fischer McAsey both also kicked two majors. Ruckman Kieran Strachan had 22 disposals with 41 hitouts.

Tariek Newchurch, who came close to an AFL debut this week, was unable to build his case after going goalless from nine disposals.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Footscray at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Friday July 1, 12.05pm AEST

Mitch Robinson responded to his axing from the senior side with a strong performance in the Lions' 25-point win over Footscray on Friday.

Robinson gathered 24 disposals, had nine tackles and four clearances and kicked a goal.

Rhys Mathieson's impressive VFL form continued with 38 disposals, including 15 clearances.

Darcy Fort (21 disposals, a goal, 35 hitouts and 10 clearances) and Nakia Cockatoo (23 disposals and two goals) were also good contributors.

Also dropped from the senior side, Deven Robertson had 19 touches and kicked a goal to go with eight tackles.

Darcy Wilmot (23 disposals), Ryan Lester (19) and Ely Smith (23 and a goal) were also busy.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Collingwood at Swinburne Centre, Sunday July 3, 11.05am AEST

The Magpies' four-point win against the Tigers at the Swinburne Centre was soured by an injury to Charlie Dean, who doubtless would have been in contention to replace injured Collingwood star Darcy Moore. Dean limped from the ground and was seen on crutches.

Trent Bianco starred for the Pies, kicking two goals and winning 25 disposals, while Finlay Macrae gathered 26 touches and kicked one goal

Tyler Brown and Caleb Poulter (both 21 possessions) and Callum Brown (18 disposals) all had plenty of the ball.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Sydney at Windy Hill, Saturday July 2, 10.35am AEST

It wasn’t a great day for Essendon on Saturday, losing to Sydney by 59 points and only kicking five goals as a team.

Young ruck Nick Bryan was a standout for the Bombers, with 26 hitouts and four marks, while Alec Waterman kicked a goal from 10 touches.

Defender Zach Reid took six marks, while forward/midfielder Tom Hird had 17 touches.

Out of the senior side after being named medi-sub last week, Brayden Ham had 14 touches.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Geelong at Skybus Stadium, Saturday July 2, 7.05pm AEST

Big man Esava Ratugolea notched up 13 disposals and 25 hitouts as the Cats were thrashed by 56 points by Frankston.

There were no standout performers for the Cats in the big loss, with youngster Mitch Knevitt gathering 20 dispoasls and Francis Evans booting two goals from 12 touches.

Athletic tall Shannon Neale played well for two goals, while Oliver Dempsey had nine diposals.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg Lions v Gold Coast at Piranha Park, Sunday July 3, 2.15pm AEST

Veteran tall Sam Day shouldered much of the scoring for Gold Coast in their 24-point road loss to Coburg. Day tallied four goals, nine marks and 13 possessions.

Brayden Fiorini was the dominant midfielder, finishing with a game-high 34 touches and eight tackles.

Former Crow Rory Atkins had 19 touches and kicked a goal, while ex-Cat Charlie Constable finished with 18 disposals.

Jeremy Sharp (17 possessions, one goal), youngster Elijah Hollands (18 disposals) and Darcy Macpherson (17 touches, nine tackles) were all serviceable.

Rookie Ned Moyle won 32 hitouts and had 14 touches, while Chris Burgess booted three goals.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Box Hill at Giants Stadium, Sunday July 3, 11.35am AEST

Experienced midfielder Jacob Hopper made a successful return from injury, as the Giants beat the Hawks by 31 points in wet conditions at GIANTS Stadium. Hopper finished with 16 touches and a goal.

Former Eagle Jarrod Brander tallied 29 touches and took 10 marks, while fellow tall Braydon Preuss put his hand up for a recall to AFL level, tallying 43 hitouts, 16 possessions and a goal.

New South Wales Zone pick Will Shaw kicked three goals from 13 disposals, while Jake Riccardi, who was dumped after GWS' round 15 loss to Collingwood, added two.

Rookies Jake Stein (27 possessions) and Cooper Hamilton (17) were both busy.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Box Hill at Giants Stadium, Sunday July 3, 11.35am AEST

Dumped veteran Daniel Howe responded to his axing with 21 disposals and a goal in the Hawks' 31-point away loss to the Giants.

Finn Maginness (27 possessions) seemed to relish the slippery conditions, as did first-year player Josh Ward (26 and a goal).

Out-of-favour wingman Tom Phillips gathered 17 touches, while Denver Grainger-Barras had 10.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Port Melbourne at Casey Fields, Saturday July 2, 1.05pm AEST

Kade Chandler had a day out for Casey, booting five goals and racking up 29 touches in the Demons’ 58-point win over Port Melbourne.

Luke Dunstan had eight clearances to go with his 23 touches and a goal, while Oskar Baker (24 disposals, 11 marks) found plenty of the footy.

Bailey Laurie kicked two goals from 17 touches, while Trent Rivers had 19 disposals and swung forward for a goal.

Last week’s medical sub Jayden Hunt had 15 disposals – all kicks – and took six marks.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v North Melbourne at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday July 2, 2.05pm AEST

Callum Coleman-Jones was North Melbourne's best on a rough day at the office for the Kangaroos, who lost to Werribee by 47 points.

The former Tiger dominated in the ruck for North, racking up 34 hitouts and eight clearances as well as 24 disposals.

Eddie Ford had a big day in front of goal, booting three majors from 16 disposals.

Flynn Perez (23 touches) found plenty of the footy, while midfielder/defender Josh Goater was a strong presence with his 19 disposals, eight tackles and nine marks.

Jacob Edwards managed one goal from five disposals, while developing defender Matt McGuinness had 14 touches and six marks.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Prospect Oval, Saturday July 2, 2.40pm ACST

There were few highlights for the inexperienced Magpies in a 126-point loss to top side North Adelaide, with the side only kicking one goal.

Sam Mayes (26 disposals with six clearances and a game-high eight tackles) and Dylan Williams (25 disposals and five marks) were among Port's best.

Jed McEntee and Hugh Jackson could only manage 15 disposals each, while young ruckman Dante Visentini had seven touches with three marks, four tackles and 21 hitouts.

Young big man Ollie Lord returned from hamstring tightness with 15 disposals and four hitouts and Martin Frederick was quiet with only nine touches.

Ruckman Scott Lycett did not play despite talk he would return from a long-term shoulder injury.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Collingwood at Swinburne Centre, Sunday July 3, 11.05am AEST

Former Saint Matt Parker led the way for the Tigers, finishing with a game-high 28 touches in their four-point loss at home to Collingwood.

Youngsters Tyler Sonsie (27 possessions) and Thomson Dow (24) were both among Richmond's best players.

Experienced forward Jake Aarts (21 disposals and a goal) and Rhyan Mansell (19 touches) were valuable contributors, so too was Judson Clarke (16 possessions and a goal), who was sent back to the VFL after three games at the elite level.

Noah Cumberland (two goals and 15 touches) and Samson Ryan (35 hitouts and a goal) proved a handful for the Pies.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Sydney at Windy Hill, Saturday July 2, 10.35am AEST

Several senior-listed Swans had strong showings against Essendon in Sydney’s 59-point win at Windy Hill.

Harry Cunningham ran amuck against the Bombers, racking up 35 touches and a whopping 15 marks.

Lewis Taylor also put his hand up for selection, managing 32 touches, 12 clearances and four clearances to go with his one goal, as did James Bell with 32 disposals, 10 marks, five tackles, five clearances and a goal.

Hayden McLean booted four goals from 13 disposals, while Peter Ladhams managed 20 hitouts, eight clearances and a goal.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Footscray at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Friday July 1, 12.05pm AEST

Pushing for an AFL debut, Sam Darcy had 17 hitouts and 12 disposals in Footscray's 25-point loss to Brisbane on Friday.

The son of the club's former best and fairest and All-Australian Luke, Sam was named among the emergencies for the Bulldogs' defeat to Brisbane in the AFL on Thursday night.

Louis Butler performed well with 24 disposals and a goal, while Luke Cleary had 20 touches.

Riley Garcia, the medi-sub on Thursday night, had 21 disposals and kicked a major, Toby McLean had 23 touches and Buku Khamis booted two goals from his 12 disposals.

Dropped from the seniors, Lachlan McNeil kicked three goals from his nine disposals.