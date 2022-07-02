IMPRESSIVE Geelong young gun Sam De Koning is out of Saturday night's clash against North Melbourne with a corkie.
The 21-year-old was a first-round pick in 2019 but has only started to blossom this season in a key defensive post.
He has been replaced in the side by Quinton Narkle, with Shaun Higgins the medi-sub.
Meanwhile, Gold Coast will unleash Papua New Guinea native Hewago Oea for a debut against Collingwood.
The man known as 'Ace' by his teammates has come in for tall forward Chris Burgess to cater for the wet conditions at Metricon Stadium.
Oea, 20, spent three years in the Suns Academy before being drafted by the club.
Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Geelong: Sam De Koning (cork) replaced in selected side by Quinton Narkle
MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Shaun Higgins
North Melbourne: Phoenix Spicer
Gold Coast v Collingwood at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Chris Burgess replaced in selected side by Hewago Paul Oea
MEDICAL SUBS
Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini
Collingwood: Isaac Chugg
Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: Lachlan Sholl
Melbourne: Adam Tomlinson
Essendon v Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Essendon: Andrew Phillips
Sydney: Ryan Clarke
