For one side it's another step closer to locking in an unexpected finals spot, for the other it's a chance to grab some much-needed respect in what has been a season from hell.

Victory for Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday afternoon will not only make September a near-certainty, but will have Craig McRae's side knocking on the door of the top four, with a percentage boost a big bonus in the quest for a double chance.

However, North Melbourne won't be about to do an old rival any favours. Any disruption the Roos can deliver to the Pies' plans will be actively sought, and to notch a second win for the season would be the perfect result for the under-siege Shinboners.

The anticipated meeting of first-year stars Nick Daicos and Jason Horne-Francis won't be on show after the Roos failed to select the No.1 draft pick on his return from suspension.

Daicos has shot into favouritism for the NAB Rising Star and is even being considered by some as his side's best player.

Collingwood loses Darcy Moore after his knee injury against Gold Coast, but his absence is negated somewhat by the fact the injury is not long term and the return of Jeremy Howe.

Selection brought some good news but mainly bad for North, with skipper Jack Ziebell returning alongside Callum Coleman-Jones, Bailey Scott, Flynn Perez and Aiden Bonar.

However, the they have lost the run of Aaron Hall and the size of Tristan Xerri, who may miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Kayne Turner is also missing through injury.

Collingwood v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Collingwood: Tyler Brown

North Melbourne: Jack Mahony