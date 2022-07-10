THE FINAL of three dual-position player (DPP) updates have landed. Some handy flexibility has opened up for Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft coaches with finals on the horizon.

Champion Data, the official stats guru of the AFL, not only count the Fantasy points but also name players' positions based on their roles in games.

Players can only add a position if they were named with a single position at the start of the season and were not among the players who gained DPP in prior adjustments.

Round 6 updates

Round 12 updates

As with all DPP updates, Champion Data considers the statistics of players' starting positions at centre bounces and stoppages to apply these changes. Players must have played a minimum of 10 games this year to be eligible and can have a maximum of two positions.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Round 18 DPP additions

As is often the case, the final round of dual-position player additions can be light on. While 49 were added ahead of round six and 24 ahead of round 12, there are just 10 players who have qualified for these adjustments.

Fantasy coaches will be tuned into Harry Himmelberg's shift to defence under Greater Western Sydney interim coach Mark McVeigh. Since round 10, the new DEF/FWD has averaged more than 100 points per game, up from the 54 points he was averaging for the first nine rounds.

Himmelberg has already been snapped up by Fantasy Draft coaches and the DEF status doesn't add a lot of value, as most would play him as a FWD.

Depending on your team, Rowan Marshall may be a good addition to your roster. If your bench ruck is producing better numbers than any of your on-field forwards, you can flick Marshall forward to increase your weekly scoring.

Rowan Marshall celebrates a goal against Richmond in round three on April 3, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Liam Shiels is a MID of note to gain FWD status. He's not exactly setting the world on fire and has been used as Hawthorn's medi-sub in a number of games. With just 20 per cent ownership in Draft, he could be considered as a bench stash for deeper leagues as finals approach.

Player Club Old position New position Matthew Cottrell Carlton MID MID/FWD Archie Perkins Essendon FWD MID/FWD Tom Atkins Geelong DEF DEF/MID Harry Himmelberg Greater Western Sydney FWD DEF/FWD Liam Shiels Hawthorn MID MID/FWD Will Day Hawthorn DEF DEF/MID Jeremy Finlayson Port Adelaide FWD RUC/FWD Rowan Marshall St Kilda RUC RUC/FWD Bailey Williams Western Bulldogs DEF DEF/MID Brady Hough West Coast MID DEF/MID



Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.