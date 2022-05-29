THE SECOND of three dual-position player (DPP) updates have landed. Some handy flexibility has opened up for Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft coaches on the eve of the bye rounds.

Champion Data, the official stats gurus of the AFL, not only count the Fantasy points but also name players’ positions based on their roles in games.

Players can only add a position if they were named with a single position at the start of the season and not among the 49 players who gained DPP ahead of round six.

As with all DPP updates, Champion Data consider the statistics of players’ starting positions at centre bounces and stoppages to apply these changes. Players must have played a minimum of six games this year to be eligible and can have a maximum of two positions.

The final update will occur before round 18.

Add DEFENDER

Fantasy Draft coaches may want to check their free agents and hope to snatch Adam Kennedy or Oliver Florent as an RFA.

Kennedy is the pick of the two on return after the bye (and illness) based on his last two scores of 89 and 93. Available in 9.9 per cent of Draft leagues, his value as a DEF/MID should make him a good inclusion in your squad, even if it is just for your bench.

Player Club Old Position New Position Billy Frampton Adel FWD DEF/FWD Adam Kennedy GWS MID DEF/MID Oliver Florent Syd MID DEF/MID Jamaine Jones WCE FWD DEF/FWD

Add MIDFIELDER

As always, players who add MID status aren’t any more valuable per se, but they will add flexibility if you need to flick players around. If you’ve got any of these guys, pat yourself on the back as they’ve hopefully hit some good numbers considering their role change.

If you’ve got any in a keeper league, you could be pro-active and sell high in a trade if they are likely to be MID-only next year. Sam Berry and Harry Perryman tick these boxes.

Player Club Old Position New Position Sam Berry Adel FWD MID/FWD Harry Perryman GWS DEF DEF/MID Flynn Perez NM DEF DEF/MID Connor Rozee Port FWD MID/FWD Jayden Short Rich DEF DEF/MID Isaac Heeney Syd FWD MID/FWD Anthony Scott WB FWD MID/FWD Connor West WCE FWD MID/FWD

Add RUCK

Two relevant names have added RUC status with Darcy Cameron and Mark Blicavs helping coaches out in their own way.

Brodie Grundy’s injury has put Cameron in the role as the No. 1 ruck at the Pies and has been a fantastic pick since the Ruck Pig went down. Many Fantasy Classic coaches thought ahead with their Preuss trade to slot Cameron in at R2 next week.

Blicavs has recorded 15-plus hitouts in seven games this season and has hit some great returns for his owners; mostly in Fantasy Draft. He averages 115 in his last five games, coming off a season-high 135 in round 11.

Player Club Old Position Add New Position Darcy Cameron Coll FWD RUC RUC/FWD Mark Blicavs Geel DEF RUC DEF/RUC

Darcy Cameron in action at Collingwood training on May 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Add FORWARD

The forward line has added the biggest names as Bulldog duo Bailey Smith and Marcus Bontempelli are now listed as MID/FWDs.

'Bont and Baz' will be seen as must-haves by most coaches and should be on your shopping list.

Don’t underestimate the flexibility that the added FWD status for the byes with popular rookies brings. Ben Hobbs, Jason Horne-Francis and Robbie McComb can be flicked between the midfield and forward lines of your Fantasy team through the tricky three-week period.

Player Club Old Position Add New Position Tyler Brown Coll MID FWD MID/FWD Ben Hobbs Ess MID FWD MID/FWD Isaac Smith Geel MID FWD MID/FWD Jason Horne-Francis NM MID FWD MID/FWD Ivan Soldo Rich RUC FWD RUC/FWD Robbie McComb WB MID FWD MID/FWD Marcus Bontempelli WB MID FWD MID/FWD Bailey Smith WB MID FWD MID/FWD Sam Petrevski-Seton WCE DEF FWD DEF/FWD

