THE LATEST on Phil Davis, Tom Lynch, Clayton Oliver and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 17.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Shane McAdam  Ankle  Test
 Luke Pedlar  Adductor  Test
 Josh Rachele  Hip  1-2 weeks
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Season
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

McAdam has progressed well after two matches sidelined with a rolled ankle and could return this week if he trains fully. Pedlar is also expected to complete a full week of training and play at some level. The club is taking a no-risk approach with Rachele, who will run later this week before a return to training, while Sloane is expected to start running inside the next four weeks. Mitch Hinge returns from health and safety protocols this week. – Nathan Schmook 

  

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jarrod Berry  Hamstring  Test
 Darcy Gardiner  Lungs  1 week
 Jaxon Prior  Quad  Test
 Daniel Rich  Hamstring  Test
 Dayne Zorko  Hamstring  Test
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

All five players on the list trained lightly on Tuesday, with Berry the most active, completing a number of strong run-throughs. Zorko, Rich and Prior did some light drills and will be tested on Thursday.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Foot  6-10 weeks
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Season
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  Test
 Jack Newnes  Leg  Test
 Matt Owies  Calf  Test
 Luke Parks  Foot  Season
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Knee  1 week
 Zac Williams  Calf  2-4 weeks
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The troops are slowly coming back for the Blues. McGovern is a chance to play football at some level this weekend, while Martin, Newnes and Owies will also face fitness tests later this week. Pittonet is another on the comeback trail, but he's expected to be another week away. Ed Curnow (calf), Sam Durdin (knee) and Lachie Fogarty (back) all made their comebacks via the VFL last week. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Begg  Thumb  Test
 Charlie Dean  Foot  5-7 weeks
 Jordan De Goey  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Brodie Grundy  Knee  2 weeks
 Harvey Harrison  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Season
 Jack Madgen  Thumb  5 weeks
 Reef McInnes  Shoulder  Season
 Darcy Moore   Knee  Test
 Tom Wilson  Back  Season
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

De Goey is set to miss at least a second game after straining his quad at training ahead of the clash against North Melbourne. Madgen might not be available again in the home and away season after breaking his thumb at training last week. Moore is pushing to return for the trip to South Australia after escaping a serious knee injury against the Suns. Grundy is still a fortnight away from returning from the PCL injury that has sidelined him since Anzac Day. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Calf  1 week
 Nik Cox  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Tom Cutler  Quad  2 weeks
 Massimo D'Ambrosio  Corked quad  TBC
 Aaron Francis  Hamstring  1 week
 Darcy Parish  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Archie Perkins  Calf  1 week
 Devon Smith  Knee  Indefinite
 Tex Wanganeen  Foot/Ankle  Season
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The soft tissue injuries are beginning to mount at the Bombers, with Parish joining Perkins on the sidelines. Even if the latter was close to being available, Essendon may opt against risking him given its latest woes and improved form. D'Ambrosio suffered a corked quad in the win over Brisbane and was substituted. James Stewart and Michael Hurley are both nearing returns, likely via the VFL. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Blake Acres  Hamstring  Test
 Jye Amiss  Kidney  Inactive
 Joel Hamling  Oblique  TBA
 Nathan O'Driscoll  Foot  Test
 Alex Pearce  Calf  Test
 Sam Switkowski  Back  TBA
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Pearce completed cross training on Monday after being a late withdrawal in round 17 with calf tightness. He will be tested ahead of Wednesday's main session. Acres and O'Driscoll both look ready to return for their first matches since rounds 13 and eight respectively. Hamling requires further assessment but is set to miss a couple of matches at least. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Toby Conway  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Shaun Higgins  Knee  TBC
 Jake Kolodjashnij  Concussion  Test
 Flynn Kroeger  Glandular fever  TBC
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  1 week
 Tom Stewart  Suspension  Round 20
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Sam Simpson will return for the first time in 2022 after overcoming the concussion troubles that have plagued him since the pre-season. Higgins has undergone minor knee surgery in a bid to return before the end of the season. Kolodjashnij will need to prove his fitness after suffering a concussion against North Melbourne. Brandan Parfitt will be available for selection after recovering from a broken hand. James Willis is available for the first time since being drafted last November. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Alex Davies  Knee  1 week
 Joel Jeffrey  Knee  Season
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Wil Powell  Ankle  Season
 Mal Rosas jnr  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
 Lachie Weller  Knee  Season
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Rosas jnr left the field early on Saturday night and will miss the next couple of weeks. Davies is expected to train later this week and put his hand up for selection the following week.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Calf  Test
 Ryan Angwin  Leg  6 weeks
 Jack Buckley  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Finn Callaghan  Foot  TBC
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  TBC
 Phil Davis  Hamstring   Season
 Matt de Boer  Concussion  TBC
 Josh Fahey  Shoulder  Season
 Bobby Hill  Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Adam Kennedy  Concussion  Test
 Harry Perryman  Ribs  TBC
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Rotten news for Davis with confirmation he ruptured a hamstring tendon – on the opposite side to earlier this year – against Port Adelaide. A month after fracturing four ribs, Perryman will be re-assessed later in the week to give a more accurate timeline on his return. Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachlan Bramble  Back  Season
 Tyler Brockman  Shoulder  Season
 Connor Downie  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Frost  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Seamus Mitchell  Abkle  Season
 Chad Wingard  Hamstring  4 weeks
James Worpel  Shoulder  Season
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Worpel and Bramble were both ruled out for the season late last week after injuries out of round 16, Worpel suffering a shoulder injury against Greater Western Sydney. Frost might not play again this season after suffering a setback with his recovery from a knee injury. Wingard is also running out of time to play again in 2022 after hurting his hamstring at training recently. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Blake Howes  Foot  Test
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  7-9 weeks
 Clayton Oliver  Thumb  1 week
 Deakyn Smith  Jaw  4 weeks
 Joel Smith  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Daniel Turner  Face  Test
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are holding out hope that Oliver may be available for Sunday's clash with the Power, but it looks unlikely. Howes and Turner should return through the VFL, though Deakyn Smith will miss the next month with a broken jaw.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jackson Archer  Hip  Test
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  Season
 Charlie Comben  Leg  1 week
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Aaron Hall  Quad  1 week
 Will Phillips  Illness  Season
 Jared Polec  Foot  1 week
 Jaidyn Stephenson  Hip  Test
 Kayne Turner  Concussion  Test
 Tristan Xerri  Shoulder  Season
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should regain Turner from the AFL's concussion protocols this weekend, but the game against the Tigers might come too soon for Hall and Polec. Stephenson is also unlikely to feature, having been substituted out of last week's defeat to the Pies. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Dumont  Calf  1 week
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Lachie Jones  Hamstring  Assess
 Jake Pasini  Knee  Season
 Josh Sinn  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Brynn Teakle  Collarbone  1-2 weeks
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Jones could be available this week, with the 20-year-old facing a fitness test after recovering well from a hamstring injury. Dumont will resume training and is close to a return after suffering a calf injury in round 13. Defenders Trent McKenzie (illness) and Riley Bonner (cheekbone) have been cleared to play. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER     
 Noah Balta  Hamstring  Test
 Trent Cotchin  Clavicle  Test
 Kane Lambert  Achilles/hip  2-4 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Dustin Martin  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Toby Nankervis  Knee  Test
 Jack Ross  Knee  Test
 Ivan Soldo  Thumb  1-2 weeks
 Sydney Stack  Cheekbone  2-4 weeks
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The loss to Gold Coast was compounded by injuries to key players, but Richmond is confident none are too serious. Nankervis is a chance to face North Melbourne and Soldo may miss just one week. Lynch will also miss but his hamstring injury is on the slight side. The good news is Josh Gibcus, Balta and Cotchin are all expected to play, while Nick Vlastuin returns from suspension. – Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bytel  Foot  TBC
 Hunter Clark  Nasal fracture  1 week
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  TBC
 Dan Hannebery  H&S Protocols  TBC
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Dougal Howard  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Daniel McKenzie  Calf  Test
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Hannebery was set to return in the VFL last weekend before entering the AFL’s health and safety protocols, delaying his comeback from persistent soft tissue issues, but could be back this Sunday. Clark is still expected to be another week away, while Howard is expected to be sidelined for two or three more weeks after an arthroscope on his knee. McKenzie is a chance to return against the Western Bulldogs on Friday night. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  Test
 Peter Ladhams  Thumb  3 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Better news than expected for Ladhams, with coach John Longmire saying he thought the ruckman would miss more time than the three weeks listed. Hickey will need to train strongly on Thursday to prove he is fully healthy to face Fremantle. Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  Inactive
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Luke Edwards  Groin  Inactive
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  TBC
 Jeremy McGovern  Ribs  TBC
 Jack Petruccelle   Hamstring  TBC
 Dom Sheed  Shins  Season
 Connor West  Achilles  TBC
 Elliot Yeo  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Yeo is hoping he can build towards an AFL return later this month and is feeling positive after suffering a hamstring injury in round 16. The club is yet to confirm the extent of Petruccelle's hamstring issue after he was substituted against Carlton on Sunday. A return this season appears highly unlikely for McGovern, with a decision expected this week. Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hayden Crozier  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Caleb Daniel  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Taylor Duryea  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Stefan Martin  Shoulder  Test
 Aaron Naughton  Knee  Test
 Anthony Scott  Concussion  1 week
 Mitch Wallis  Foot  Season
Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dogs will be without Scott through concussion, while Naughton will have to pass a fitness test to be available to face the Saints on Friday night after jarring his knee last week. Youngster Charlie Parker is available to play VFL this week, but All-Australian backman Daniel is set for at least another week on the sidelines. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 