THE LATEST on Phil Davis, Tom Lynch, Clayton Oliver and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round 17.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Shane McAdam
|Ankle
|Test
|Luke Pedlar
|Adductor
|Test
|Josh Rachele
|Hip
|1-2 weeks
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Season
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
McAdam has progressed well after two matches sidelined with a rolled ankle and could return this week if he trains fully. Pedlar is also expected to complete a full week of training and play at some level. The club is taking a no-risk approach with Rachele, who will run later this week before a return to training, while Sloane is expected to start running inside the next four weeks. Mitch Hinge returns from health and safety protocols this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jarrod Berry
|Hamstring
|Test
|Darcy Gardiner
|Lungs
|1 week
|Jaxon Prior
|Quad
|Test
|Daniel Rich
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dayne Zorko
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
All five players on the list trained lightly on Tuesday, with Berry the most active, completing a number of strong run-throughs. Zorko, Rich and Prior did some light drills and will be tested on Thursday. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Foot
|6-10 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Season
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Newnes
|Leg
|Test
|Matt Owies
|Calf
|Test
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Knee
|1 week
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
The troops are slowly coming back for the Blues. McGovern is a chance to play football at some level this weekend, while Martin, Newnes and Owies will also face fitness tests later this week. Pittonet is another on the comeback trail, but he's expected to be another week away. Ed Curnow (calf), Sam Durdin (knee) and Lachie Fogarty (back) all made their comebacks via the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Thumb
|Test
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Jordan De Goey
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Brodie Grundy
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Harvey Harrison
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jack Madgen
|Thumb
|5 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Shoulder
|Season
|Darcy Moore
|Knee
|Test
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
De Goey is set to miss at least a second game after straining his quad at training ahead of the clash against North Melbourne. Madgen might not be available again in the home and away season after breaking his thumb at training last week. Moore is pushing to return for the trip to South Australia after escaping a serious knee injury against the Suns. Grundy is still a fortnight away from returning from the PCL injury that has sidelined him since Anzac Day. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Calf
|1 week
|Nik Cox
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Tom Cutler
|Quad
|2 weeks
|Massimo D'Ambrosio
|Corked quad
|TBC
|Aaron Francis
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Archie Perkins
|Calf
|1 week
|Devon Smith
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Tex Wanganeen
|Foot/Ankle
|Season
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
The soft tissue injuries are beginning to mount at the Bombers, with Parish joining Perkins on the sidelines. Even if the latter was close to being available, Essendon may opt against risking him given its latest woes and improved form. D'Ambrosio suffered a corked quad in the win over Brisbane and was substituted. James Stewart and Michael Hurley are both nearing returns, likely via the VFL. - Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Blake Acres
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jye Amiss
|Kidney
|Inactive
|Joel Hamling
|Oblique
|TBA
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Foot
|Test
|Alex Pearce
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Switkowski
|Back
|TBA
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Pearce completed cross training on Monday after being a late withdrawal in round 17 with calf tightness. He will be tested ahead of Wednesday's main session. Acres and O'Driscoll both look ready to return for their first matches since rounds 13 and eight respectively. Hamling requires further assessment but is set to miss a couple of matches at least. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Conway
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Shaun Higgins
|Knee
|TBC
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Concussion
|Test
|Flynn Kroeger
|Glandular fever
|TBC
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|1 week
|Tom Stewart
|Suspension
|Round 20
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Sam Simpson will return for the first time in 2022 after overcoming the concussion troubles that have plagued him since the pre-season. Higgins has undergone minor knee surgery in a bid to return before the end of the season. Kolodjashnij will need to prove his fitness after suffering a concussion against North Melbourne. Brandan Parfitt will be available for selection after recovering from a broken hand. James Willis is available for the first time since being drafted last November. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Alex Davies
|Knee
|1 week
|Joel Jeffrey
|Knee
|Season
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Wil Powell
|Ankle
|Season
|Mal Rosas jnr
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Rosas jnr left the field early on Saturday night and will miss the next couple of weeks. Davies is expected to train later this week and put his hand up for selection the following week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Calf
|Test
|Ryan Angwin
|Leg
|6 weeks
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Finn Callaghan
|Foot
|TBC
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|Season
|Matt de Boer
|Concussion
|TBC
|Josh Fahey
|Shoulder
|Season
|Bobby Hill
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Adam Kennedy
|Concussion
|Test
|Harry Perryman
|Ribs
|TBC
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Rotten news for Davis with confirmation he ruptured a hamstring tendon – on the opposite side to earlier this year – against Port Adelaide. A month after fracturing four ribs, Perryman will be re-assessed later in the week to give a more accurate timeline on his return. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachlan Bramble
|Back
|Season
|Tyler Brockman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Connor Downie
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Frost
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Seamus Mitchell
|Abkle
|Season
|Chad Wingard
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|James Worpel
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Worpel and Bramble were both ruled out for the season late last week after injuries out of round 16, Worpel suffering a shoulder injury against Greater Western Sydney. Frost might not play again this season after suffering a setback with his recovery from a knee injury. Wingard is also running out of time to play again in 2022 after hurting his hamstring at training recently. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Blake Howes
|Foot
|Test
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|7-9 weeks
|Clayton Oliver
|Thumb
|1 week
|Deakyn Smith
|Jaw
|4 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Face
|Test
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons are holding out hope that Oliver may be available for Sunday's clash with the Power, but it looks unlikely. Howes and Turner should return through the VFL, though Deakyn Smith will miss the next month with a broken jaw. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Hip
|Test
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|1 week
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Aaron Hall
|Quad
|1 week
|Will Phillips
|Illness
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|1 week
|Jaidyn Stephenson
|Hip
|Test
|Kayne Turner
|Concussion
|Test
|Tristan Xerri
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos should regain Turner from the AFL's concussion protocols this weekend, but the game against the Tigers might come too soon for Hall and Polec. Stephenson is also unlikely to feature, having been substituted out of last week's defeat to the Pies. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Dumont
|Calf
|1 week
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Lachie Jones
|Hamstring
|Assess
|Jake Pasini
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Brynn Teakle
|Collarbone
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Jones could be available this week, with the 20-year-old facing a fitness test after recovering well from a hamstring injury. Dumont will resume training and is close to a return after suffering a calf injury in round 13. Defenders Trent McKenzie (illness) and Riley Bonner (cheekbone) have been cleared to play. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|Noah Balta
|Hamstring
|Test
|Trent Cotchin
|Clavicle
|Test
|Kane Lambert
|Achilles/hip
|2-4 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Toby Nankervis
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Ross
|Knee
|Test
|Ivan Soldo
|Thumb
|1-2 weeks
|Sydney Stack
|Cheekbone
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
The loss to Gold Coast was compounded by injuries to key players, but Richmond is confident none are too serious. Nankervis is a chance to face North Melbourne and Soldo may miss just one week. Lynch will also miss but his hamstring injury is on the slight side. The good news is Josh Gibcus, Balta and Cotchin are all expected to play, while Nick Vlastuin returns from suspension. – Howard Kimber
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bytel
|Foot
|TBC
|Hunter Clark
|Nasal fracture
|1 week
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Dan Hannebery
|H&S Protocols
|TBC
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Dougal Howard
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Daniel McKenzie
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Hannebery was set to return in the VFL last weekend before entering the AFL’s health and safety protocols, delaying his comeback from persistent soft tissue issues, but could be back this Sunday. Clark is still expected to be another week away, while Howard is expected to be sidelined for two or three more weeks after an arthroscope on his knee. McKenzie is a chance to return against the Western Bulldogs on Friday night. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|Test
|Peter Ladhams
|Thumb
|3 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Better news than expected for Ladhams, with coach John Longmire saying he thought the ruckman would miss more time than the three weeks listed. Hickey will need to train strongly on Thursday to prove he is fully healthy to face Fremantle.– Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|Inactive
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|Inactive
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jeremy McGovern
|Ribs
|TBC
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Dom Sheed
|Shins
|Season
|Connor West
|Achilles
|TBC
|Elliot Yeo
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Yeo is hoping he can build towards an AFL return later this month and is feeling positive after suffering a hamstring injury in round 16. The club is yet to confirm the extent of Petruccelle's hamstring issue after he was substituted against Carlton on Sunday. A return this season appears highly unlikely for McGovern, with a decision expected this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hayden Crozier
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Caleb Daniel
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Taylor Duryea
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Stefan Martin
|Shoulder
|Test
|Aaron Naughton
|Knee
|Test
|Anthony Scott
|Concussion
|1 week
|Mitch Wallis
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: July 12, 2022
Early prognosis
The Dogs will be without Scott through concussion, while Naughton will have to pass a fitness test to be available to face the Saints on Friday night after jarring his knee last week. Youngster Charlie Parker is available to play VFL this week, but All-Australian backman Daniel is set for at least another week on the sidelines. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list