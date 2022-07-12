THE LATEST on Phil Davis, Tom Lynch, Clayton Oliver and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 17.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shane McAdam Ankle Test Luke Pedlar Adductor Test Josh Rachele Hip 1-2 weeks Paul Seedsman Concussion Season Rory Sloane Knee Season Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

McAdam has progressed well after two matches sidelined with a rolled ankle and could return this week if he trains fully. Pedlar is also expected to complete a full week of training and play at some level. The club is taking a no-risk approach with Rachele, who will run later this week before a return to training, while Sloane is expected to start running inside the next four weeks. Mitch Hinge returns from health and safety protocols this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarrod Berry Hamstring Test Darcy Gardiner Lungs 1 week Jaxon Prior Quad Test Daniel Rich Hamstring Test Dayne Zorko Hamstring Test Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

All five players on the list trained lightly on Tuesday, with Berry the most active, completing a number of strong run-throughs. Zorko, Rich and Prior did some light drills and will be tested on Thursday. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Foot 6-10 weeks David Cuningham Knee TBC Caleb Marchbank Knee 2-4 weeks Jack Martin Calf Test Oscar McDonald Back Season Mitch McGovern Hamstring Test Jack Newnes Leg Test Matt Owies Calf Test Luke Parks Foot Season Sam Philp Foot Season Marc Pittonet Knee 1 week Zac Williams Calf 2-4 weeks Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The troops are slowly coming back for the Blues. McGovern is a chance to play football at some level this weekend, while Martin, Newnes and Owies will also face fitness tests later this week. Pittonet is another on the comeback trail, but he's expected to be another week away. Ed Curnow (calf), Sam Durdin (knee) and Lachie Fogarty (back) all made their comebacks via the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Thumb Test Charlie Dean Foot 5-7 weeks Jordan De Goey Quad 1-2 weeks Brodie Grundy Knee 2 weeks Harvey Harrison Hamstring 3 weeks Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Season Jack Madgen Thumb 5 weeks Reef McInnes Shoulder Season Darcy Moore Knee Test Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

De Goey is set to miss at least a second game after straining his quad at training ahead of the clash against North Melbourne. Madgen might not be available again in the home and away season after breaking his thumb at training last week. Moore is pushing to return for the trip to South Australia after escaping a serious knee injury against the Suns. Grundy is still a fortnight away from returning from the PCL injury that has sidelined him since Anzac Day. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Calf 1 week Nik Cox Ankle 2-4 weeks Tom Cutler Quad 2 weeks Massimo D'Ambrosio Corked quad TBC Aaron Francis Hamstring 1 week Darcy Parish Calf 3-4 weeks Archie Perkins Calf 1 week Devon Smith Knee Indefinite Tex Wanganeen Foot/Ankle Season Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The soft tissue injuries are beginning to mount at the Bombers, with Parish joining Perkins on the sidelines. Even if the latter was close to being available, Essendon may opt against risking him given its latest woes and improved form. D'Ambrosio suffered a corked quad in the win over Brisbane and was substituted. James Stewart and Michael Hurley are both nearing returns, likely via the VFL. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Acres Hamstring Test Jye Amiss Kidney Inactive Joel Hamling Oblique TBA Nathan O'Driscoll Foot Test Alex Pearce Calf Test Sam Switkowski Back TBA Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Pearce completed cross training on Monday after being a late withdrawal in round 17 with calf tightness. He will be tested ahead of Wednesday's main session. Acres and O'Driscoll both look ready to return for their first matches since rounds 13 and eight respectively. Hamling requires further assessment but is set to miss a couple of matches at least. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Concussion 1-2 weeks Shaun Higgins Knee TBC Jake Kolodjashnij Concussion Test Flynn Kroeger Glandular fever TBC Cooper Stephens Ankle 1 week Tom Stewart Suspension Round 20 Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Sam Simpson will return for the first time in 2022 after overcoming the concussion troubles that have plagued him since the pre-season. Higgins has undergone minor knee surgery in a bid to return before the end of the season. Kolodjashnij will need to prove his fitness after suffering a concussion against North Melbourne. Brandan Parfitt will be available for selection after recovering from a broken hand. James Willis is available for the first time since being drafted last November. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee Season Alex Davies Knee 1 week Joel Jeffrey Knee Season Ben King Knee Season Wil Powell Ankle Season Mal Rosas jnr Hamstring 2 weeks Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Rosas jnr left the field early on Saturday night and will miss the next couple of weeks. Davies is expected to train later this week and put his hand up for selection the following week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Calf Test Ryan Angwin Leg 6 weeks Jack Buckley Knee 3-4 weeks Finn Callaghan Foot TBC Brent Daniels Hamstring TBC Phil Davis Hamstring Season Matt de Boer Concussion TBC Josh Fahey Shoulder Season Bobby Hill Testicular cancer Indefinite Adam Kennedy Concussion Test Harry Perryman Ribs TBC Conor Stone Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Rotten news for Davis with confirmation he ruptured a hamstring tendon – on the opposite side to earlier this year – against Port Adelaide. A month after fracturing four ribs, Perryman will be re-assessed later in the week to give a more accurate timeline on his return. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachlan Bramble Back Season Tyler Brockman Shoulder Season Connor Downie Hamstring Test Sam Frost Knee 5-7 weeks Seamus Mitchell Abkle Season Chad Wingard Hamstring 4 weeks James Worpel Shoulder Season Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Worpel and Bramble were both ruled out for the season late last week after injuries out of round 16, Worpel suffering a shoulder injury against Greater Western Sydney. Frost might not play again this season after suffering a setback with his recovery from a knee injury. Wingard is also running out of time to play again in 2022 after hurting his hamstring at training recently. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Howes Foot Test Tom McDonald Ankle 7-9 weeks Clayton Oliver Thumb 1 week Deakyn Smith Jaw 4 weeks Joel Smith Ankle 1-2 weeks Daniel Turner Face Test Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are holding out hope that Oliver may be available for Sunday's clash with the Power, but it looks unlikely. Howes and Turner should return through the VFL, though Deakyn Smith will miss the next month with a broken jaw. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hip Test Miller Bergman Shoulder Season Charlie Comben Leg 1 week Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Aaron Hall Quad 1 week Will Phillips Illness Season Jared Polec Foot 1 week Jaidyn Stephenson Hip Test Kayne Turner Concussion Test Tristan Xerri Shoulder Season Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should regain Turner from the AFL's concussion protocols this weekend, but the game against the Tigers might come too soon for Hall and Polec. Stephenson is also unlikely to feature, having been substituted out of last week's defeat to the Pies. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Dumont Calf 1 week Orazio Fantasia Quad 1-2 weeks Lachie Jones Hamstring Assess Jake Pasini Knee Season Josh Sinn Groin 1-2 weeks Brynn Teakle Collarbone 1-2 weeks Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Jones could be available this week, with the 20-year-old facing a fitness test after recovering well from a hamstring injury. Dumont will resume training and is close to a return after suffering a calf injury in round 13. Defenders Trent McKenzie (illness) and Riley Bonner (cheekbone) have been cleared to play. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER Noah Balta Hamstring Test Trent Cotchin Clavicle Test Kane Lambert Achilles/hip 2-4 weeks Tom Lynch Hamstring 1-3 weeks Dustin Martin Hamstring 1-2 weeks Toby Nankervis Knee Test Jack Ross Knee Test Ivan Soldo Thumb 1-2 weeks Sydney Stack Cheekbone 2-4 weeks Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The loss to Gold Coast was compounded by injuries to key players, but Richmond is confident none are too serious. Nankervis is a chance to face North Melbourne and Soldo may miss just one week. Lynch will also miss but his hamstring injury is on the slight side. The good news is Josh Gibcus, Balta and Cotchin are all expected to play, while Nick Vlastuin returns from suspension. – Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bytel Foot TBC Hunter Clark Nasal fracture 1 week Nick Coffield ACL Season Jarryn Geary Shoulder TBC Dan Hannebery H&S Protocols TBC Jack Hayes Knee Season Dougal Howard Knee 2-3 weeks Daniel McKenzie Calf Test Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Hannebery was set to return in the VFL last weekend before entering the AFL’s health and safety protocols, delaying his comeback from persistent soft tissue issues, but could be back this Sunday. Clark is still expected to be another week away, while Howard is expected to be sidelined for two or three more weeks after an arthroscope on his knee. McKenzie is a chance to return against the Western Bulldogs on Friday night. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Kennedy Hamstring Test Peter Ladhams Thumb 3 weeks Sam Naismith Knee Season Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Better news than expected for Ladhams, with coach John Longmire saying he thought the ruckman would miss more time than the three weeks listed. Hickey will need to train strongly on Thursday to prove he is fully healthy to face Fremantle.– Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot Inactive Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Luke Edwards Groin Inactive Tom Joyce Ankle TBC Jeremy McGovern Ribs TBC Jack Petruccelle Hamstring TBC Dom Sheed Shins Season Connor West Achilles TBC Elliot Yeo Hamstring TBC Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Yeo is hoping he can build towards an AFL return later this month and is feeling positive after suffering a hamstring injury in round 16. The club is yet to confirm the extent of Petruccelle's hamstring issue after he was substituted against Carlton on Sunday. A return this season appears highly unlikely for McGovern, with a decision expected this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hayden Crozier Ankle 3-4 weeks Caleb Daniel Knee 1-2 weeks Taylor Duryea Knee 3-5 weeks Stefan Martin Shoulder Test Aaron Naughton Knee Test Anthony Scott Concussion 1 week Mitch Wallis Foot Season Updated: July 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dogs will be without Scott through concussion, while Naughton will have to pass a fitness test to be available to face the Saints on Friday night after jarring his knee last week. Youngster Charlie Parker is available to play VFL this week, but All-Australian backman Daniel is set for at least another week on the sidelines. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list