Jedd Busslinger in action for Western Australia against Vic Country at the 2022 Under 18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Australian draft prospect Jedd Busslinger, considered one of the leading tall talents in this year's pool, will miss the rest of the season after deciding to undergo shoulder surgery.

Busslinger, who shapes as a potential top-10 selection as a key defender, has been playing through a shoulder problem this season but has decided to stop his campaign and go under the knife.

He will miss Western Australia's final two games of the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships when his state faces Vic Country on Sunday at GMHBA Stadium and then the following week against South Australia at Joondalup.

"He's had an unstable shoulder most of the year which was always going to require surgery at some point and he's decided to call it now," said Adam Jones, WA's talent manager.

"We were originally going to wait for surgery until after the championships, but it's gotten to the point where he will do it as soon as he can."

Busslinger, a 196cm backman from East Perth, finished his carnival on a strong note with a team-high 26 disposals and six marks in Western Australia's 12-point loss to the Allies last weekend in Adelaide.

He is also a member of the NAB AFL Academy and has tasted some League level experience in the WAFL this season.

Western Australia began its national carnival against Vic Metro with a 27-point defeat earlier this month.