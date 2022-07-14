Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

HE IS the goalkicker who looks up to Geelong star Jeremy Cameron, works as an electrical apprentice and is shooting to be a top-10 draft pick this year.

Meet Aaron Cadman, the Greater Western Victoria Rebels prospect who has shot into early draft consideration this season.

He joins the Road to the Draft podcast this week with hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge to discuss his season amid Vic Country's NAB AFL Under-18 Championships campaign.

Plus, the latest news from the national carnival including the top talents surging up draft boards, injury updates on likely early choices and why a young gun is set to be a membership-seller in future years.

This week's episode guide…

1:00 – The guys review last weekend's Allies and Western Australia under-18s clash.

4:00 – Where will Jedd Busslinger end up in the draft after his season-ending shoulder injury?

8:45 – The latest on three South Australian key forwards and a Brodie Grundy-like ruck prospect.

12:00 – The young talent who will excite fans for years to come.

14:00 – Tall forward Aaron Cadman joins the show to discuss his season and draft hopes.

16:05 – The Cats star Cadman has been idolising.

21:00 – What clubs want to see from Cadman in the second half of the year.

23:00 – Why Cadman has been getting advice from a Port Adelaide young gun in recent years.

26:30 – The latest on the Phantom Form Guide draft rankings for 2022.