RICHMOND has axed four players following last Saturday's loss to Gold Coast, but Damien Hardwick has some big inclusions to face North Melbourne.

The Western Bulldogs have recalled a couple of big guns for Friday night's critical clash with St Kilda – but lost some to the League's health and safety protocols – while Nic Naitanui will miss for West Coast through injury.

The Tigers have not mucked around after snatching defeat from the jaws of victory last weekend, dropping final-quarter goalkicking culprits Jason Castagna, Jake Aarts and Maurice Rioli jnr to make way for the returns of former skipper Trent Cotchin, Nick Vlastuin and Noah Balta.

They'll face a Kangaroos team that has recalled No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis for interim coach Leigh Adams' first game in charge.

The Bulldogs welcome back dynamic wingman Bailey Smith after a four-game suspension, along with forward Josh Bruce after missing almost a year through injury.

They do lose Josh Schache and Lachie Hunter to the health and safety protocols though, the same reason Seb Ross is among four changes for the Saints.

There's some good news for Brisbane, recalling six of its best 22 to play Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

Harris Andrews, Dan McStay, Keidean Coleman, Cal Ah Chee and Noah Answerth have all been named after missing last Sunday's loss with positive COVID-19 test results, while Darcy Gardiner is back from injury, and the 'Beast' Rhys Mathieson has been given a long-awaited recall.

The Giants have named ace midfielder Jacob Hopper for his first game since being injured in the opening round.

Darcy Moore is back for Collingwood after missing just one match from what appeared a serious knee injury to face an Adelaide team that has once again dropped veteran midfielder Matt Crouch.

Saturday night's blockbuster at the MCG has two settled teams, with Carlton and Geelong making just one change each, recalling Liam Stocker and Jake Kolodjashnij respectively.

In the same timeslot in Perth, Fremantle have named Heath Chapman and Blake Acres to face a Sydney team that has brought Tom Hickey back in to replace fellow ruckman Peter Ladhams, who broke his thumb against the Bulldogs last weekend.

In Sunday's games, Naitanui has been ruled out with knee soreness, while the Eagles will debut Jai Culley to ensure every player on their list will have played by the end of the game against Hawthorn.

Melbourne will make at least three changes for its match against Port Adelaide on Sunday, including Adam Tomlinson to cover in defence for Harrison Petty (health and safety).

Gold Coast wizard Izak Rankine is back for its must-win game against Essendon on Sunday at the expense of injured small forward Mal Rosas Jnr.

Friday, July 15

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: B.Khamis, J.Bruce, B.Smith, L.McNeil

Out: D.Bedendo (omitted), A.Scott (concussion), R.McComb (Medi-Sub), J.Schache (HS Protocol), L.Hunter (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: R.McComb (replaced A.Scott in the second quarter)

ST KILDA

In: B.Paton, R.Byrnes, C.Sharman

Out: B.Long (omitted), D.Joyce (omitted), S.Ross (HS Protocol), M.Windhager (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: B.Long (unused)

Saturday, July 16

Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: M.Hinge, S.McAdam, L.Murphy

Out: J.Hately (omitted), J.Rowe (omitted), M.Crouch (omitted), B.Davis (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Davis (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: D.Moore, T.Bianco, A.Johnson

Out: O.Henry (omitted), T.Adams (concussion), T.Brown (Medi-Sub), I.Quaynor (HS Protocol)

New: Ash Johnson

Last week's sub: T.Brown (unused)

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Idun, J.Riccardi, J.Hopper

Out: C.Brown (omitted), A.Kennedy (concussion), P.Davis (hamstring), L.Whitfield (injured)

Last week's sub: X.O'Halloran (replaced P.Davis in the third quarter)

BRISBANE

In: D.Gardiner, N.Answerth, H.Andrews, K.Coleman, C.Ah Chee, D.McStay

Out: J.Madden (omitted), J.Tunstill (omitted), R.Lester (omitted), C.Michael (omitted), T.Fullarton (omitted), M.Adams (injured), O.McInerney (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (unused)

North Melbourne v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Horne-Francis

Out: - J.Mahony (Medi-Sub), C.Lazzaro (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Mahony (replaced J.Stephenson)

RICHMOND

In: N.Vlastuin, N.Balta, T.Cotchin, J.Gibcus, T.Sonsie

Out: M.Rioli (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted), T.Dow (omitted), J.Castagna (omitted), T.Lynch (hamstring), I.Soldo (thumb)

New: Tyler Sonsie

Last week's sub: N.Cumberland (replaced T.Lynch in the first quarter)

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

CARLTON

In: L.Stocker

Out: J.Honey (omitted), L.O'Brien (omitted)

Last week's sub: W.Hayes (replaced J.Newnes in the fourth quarter)

GEELONG

In: J.Kolodjashnij

Out: J.Bews (managed), Q.Narkle (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (unused)

Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: H.Chapman, B.Acres

Out: L.Henry (Medi-Sub), E.Hughes (omitted), N.Wilson (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Henry (unused)

SYDNEY

In: T.Hickey

Out: P.Ladhams (thumb), H.Cunningham (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: H.Cunningham (replaced P.Ladhams in the second quarter)

Sunday, July 17

Hawthorn v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: W.Day, J.Serong, K.Hartigan

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: L.Shiels (unused)

WEST COAST

In: J.Cripps, J.Culley, A.Witherden, X.O'Neill, J.Nelson, C.Jamieson

Out: W.Rioli (Personal Reason), N.Naitanui (injured), J.Petruccelle (hamstring)

Last week's sub: G.Clark (replaced J.Petruccelle in the fourth quarter)

New: Jai Culley

Melbourne v Port Adelaide at TIO Traeger Park, 2.50pm ACST

MELBOURNE

In: A.Tomlinson, J.Melksham, T.Rivers, L.Dunstan, S.Weideman, K.Chandler

Out: H.Petty (HS Protocol), C.Oliver (thumb), J.Bowey (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Hunt (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: S.Motlop, X.Duursma, T.McKenzie, R.Bonner

Out: J.McEntee (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.McEntee (unused)

Essendon v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: M.Redman, A.Waterman, J.Menzie

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: B.Ham (replaced M.D'Ambrosio in the fourth quarter)

GOLD COAST

In: I.Rankine, J.Farrar, O.Markov, D.Macpherson

Out: M.Rosas jnr (hamstring)

Last week's sub: R.Atkins (replaced M.Rosas jnr)