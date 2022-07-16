GEELONG has made an emphatic statement, dispatching Carlton by 30 points to consolidate their position on top of the ladder.

Apart from a brief period in the first quarter, the Cats had the Blues' measure at the MCG on Saturday night to canter to an eighth-straight victory.

Geelong (13-4) have not tasted defeat since losing to St Kilda in round nine, making it back-to-back wins against finals teams after a convincing triumph over reigning premiers Melbourne last week.

BLUES v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Geelong had 27 fewer possessions than Carlton but used the ball more efficiently across every area of the ground to record a 12.13 (85) to 8.7 (55) win.

Highlights: Carlton v Geelong The Blues and Cats clash in round 18

The Cats' star forward duo Jeremy Cameron (three goals) and Tom Hawkins (two) had the better of their eagerly anticipated match-up against Carlton's forward twin towers Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay.

Curnow played his part with three goals to be arguably the Blues' most influential player, but emerging Geelong defender Sam De Koning blanketed McKay (0.1, nine touches) in another classy display.

Curnow all class and craft in peculiar dribbler Charlie Curnow gets the Blues on the board with this mesmerising finish

Cameron delivered the knockout punch when he snapped an extraordinary goal-of-the-year contender in the pocket late in the third quarter to give Geelong a 29-point buffer at the final break.

After booting four goals in a hurry late in the first term the Blues managed just four more for the rest of the game.

Cats cruise into goal as Holmes slams it home Geelong selflessly works the footy towards Max Holmes who pops through the easiest of goals

Carlton's fierce pressure, a trademark of most of their best wins this season under coach Michael Voss, was lacking.

Star midfielder Sam Walsh (33 possessions) worked tirelessly, but skill errors cost the Blues dearly.

The only downside for Geelong was winger Sam Menegola being subbed out with concussion early in the game.

Cruel Cats blow as concussion rules out utility Geelong has suffered an injury blow with Sam Menegola subbed out of the match following this tackle

The result leaves Carlton (11-6) a game and percentage outside of the top-four with five games to play as it attempts to secure a finals spot for the first time since 2013.

Geelong will travel to the Adelaide Oval for a clash with the resurgent Port Adelaide next Saturday, while the Blues will host Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

It's not just about goals for Cats guns, but then again ...

The battle of the competition's top key-forward pairings occupied a lot of media space during the week, and in the end the roles played by the spearheads were vital, but not in the way many expected. It was the extra work Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron did around the ball that made the difference. Hawkins and Cameron finished with five goals, 32 disposals, 11 marks and 20 score involvements between them, while Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay shared three, 19, seven and nine. But while the majority of the Cats' goals may have come off other players' boots, Cameron's third-quarter snap had a real 'matchwinner' feeling about it.

Jezza stuns 'G with this ridiculous move and finish Jeremy Cameron draws a massive roar after landing this outrageous goal

Cat shades his Blue brother in a fantastic family affair

The other two-sided contest of interest was between opposing twins Sam and Tom De Koning. Both were influential for their respective sides and Carlton's Tom won statistically, but Sam's defensive efforts for the Cats were outstanding, keeping Harry McKay to just one behind and forcing the reigning Coleman medallist to run well out of the forward 50 to find most of his nine disposals. And while brother's on opposite sides can always test a family's loyalties, Tom's final-quarter goal seemed to keep most of his other eight siblings happy.

De Koning family celebrates after Tom's terrific major Tom De Koning earns a consolation for the Blues with this fantastic goal

Seriously Selwood, when will you slow down?

For a man who has put his body on the line in every available contest for the past 16 seasons, Joel Selwood's efforts at the coalface continue to amaze. The 34-year-old was arguably best on ground on Saturday night in as physical a clash as you are likely to see, but then, that's his natural habitat. And Chris Scott knows it. There's no way the Cats skipper will ever move to a forward pocket or back flank for his football finale - it's 'in the guts or on the couch' - and there's no indication he's looking to put his feet up just yet.

CARLTON 4.1 5.1 6.3 8.7 (55)

GEELONG 3.4 7.6 10.8 12.13 (85)

GOALS

Carlton: Curnow 3, Cripps, De Koning, Hewett, Motlop, Silvagni

Geelong: Cameron 3, Hawkins 2, Holmes 2, Atkins, Z.Guthrie, Miers, Stanley, Stengle

BEST

Carlton: Walsh, Docherty, Hewitt, Cripps, Fisher

Geelong: Selwood, Tuohy, Cameron, C.Guthrie, Duncan, Blicavs

INJURIES

Carlton: None

Geelong: Menegola (concussion)

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Josh Honey (unused)

Geelong: Jed Bews (replaced Menegola in the second quarter)