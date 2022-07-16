Jack Steele tackles Bailey Smith during the R18 clash between St Kilda and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on July 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 18 Friday game has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charge laid:

Jack Steele, St Kilda, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Alex Keath, Western Bulldogs, during the first quarter of the Round 18 match between the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda played at Marvel Stadium on Friday 15 July 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.