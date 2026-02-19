Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SUSPENDED Adelaide forward Izak Rankine has been ruled out of all pre-season fixtures in another early injury blow for the Crows.

Rankine underwent scans after pulling up sore during training on Wednesday, which revealed a low-grade strain.

"Thankfully Izak’s strain is only minor, but we won’t risk playing him in our upcoming pre-season matches," Crows high performance boss Ian McKeown said.

Izak Rankine and Matthew Nicks after the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide in R9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Rankine remains suspended for Adelaide's season opener against Collingwood on March 14, having served three games of his four-match ban for using a homophobic slur during a game

His hamstring ailment is the latest in a series of early injuries for the Crows, with influential defender Mark Keane and emerging star Dan Curtin both sidelined with long-term injuries.

Keane will miss up to four months because of a broken leg while Curtin, who dislocated a kneecap in a training mishap in late January, will be out until at least round seven.

Adelaide's prized recruit Callum Ah Chee will also miss the club's pre-season matches after straining a hamstring while playing for Western Australia in last Saturday's State of Origin loss to Victoria.

Defender Mitch Hinge (back), winger Isaac Cumming (hamstring) and second-year midfielder Sid Draper (groin) have also been ruled out of the Crows' practice match against Port Adelaide on Friday.

The Crows travel to Perth for another pre-season game against Fremantle on February 28 ahead of the premiership season.