IS THIS next year's top draft pick?

Joining the Road to the Draft podcast this week is Bendigo Pioneers prospect Harley Reid, who has already shown his qualities as a contender for the No.1 choice in 2023.

Reid chats with co-hosts Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards about his development this season, his new role in defence with Vic Country and his ambitions for next year in his draft campaign.

Also in the episode the team discuss the other leading bottom-age talents to show their wares so far this year, review the latest under-18 carnival results and dissect the surprise bolters into top-20 draft contention.

This week's episode guide…

2:30 – Can Will Ashcroft have an impact at AFL level like Nick Daicos next season?

6:15 – Why there's a new 'Wizard' set to enter the AFL system.

7:15 – The draftee who produced the best game of his season last week for Vic Country.

10:30 – The best prospects for the 2023 draft, including a number of strong footy bloodlines.

14:00 – Vic Country's Harley Reid joins the show to chat about the national carnival and his new role in the backline.

19:30 – Where Reid sees his development coming next year as a top-aged draftee.

23:15 – The lessons Reid took from training at Carlton earlier this year.