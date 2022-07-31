The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 20 Saturday games have been completed. Ten charges were laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:



Nick Daicos, Collingwood, has been charged with Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction) Travis Boak, Port Adelaide, during the first quarter of the Round 20 match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide played at the MCG on Saturday 30 July, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



Taylor Adams, Collingwood, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the first quarter of the Round 20 match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide played at the MCG on Saturday, 30 July 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



A second offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $2500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1500 sanction.



Jeremy Finlayson, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the first quarter of the Round 20 match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide played at the MCG on Saturday, 30 July 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Jack Ginnivan, Collingwood, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the first quarter of the Round 20 match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide played at the MCG on Saturday, 30 July 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Zak Butters, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the first quarter of the Round 20 match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide played at the MCG on Saturday, 30 July 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Scott Pendlebury, Collingwood, has been charged with Rough Conduct against Sam Powell-Pepper, Port Adelaide, during the fourth quarter of the Round 20 match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide played at the MCG on Saturday, 30 July 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Braydon Preuss, GWS GIANTS, has been charged with Rough Conduct against James Rowbottom, Sydney Swans, during the first quarter of the Round 20 match between the Sydney Swans and GWS GIANTS played at the SCG on Saturday, 30 July 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Possible Preuss MRO trouble after off-the-ball bump Braydon Preuss could face more than a free kick after this contact on James Rowbottom

Dane Rampe, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Tim Taranto, GWS GIANTS, during the third quarter of the Round 20 match between the Sydney Swans and GWS GIANTS played at the SCG on Saturday, 30 July 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Changkuoth Jiath, Hawthorn, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Jack Steele, St Kilda, during the first quarter of the Round 20 match between St Kilda and Hawthorn played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, 30 July 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a one-match suspension with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match suspension as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match suspension with an early plea.