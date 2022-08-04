Will Ashcroft in action for Sandringham Dragons in the NAB League on July 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

POTENTIAL No.1 draft pick Will Ashcroft has nominated as a father-son selection for Brisbane.

Ashcroft, the son of former Brisbane star and triple premiership player Marcus, has been weighing his decision throughout this year.

He has had the option of nominating as a father-son pick to the Lions or enter the national draft's open pool, where he could be the top choice and stay in Victoria, where his family has lived in recent years and where he finished school last year.

MEET WILL ASHCROFT Cal Twomey's in-depth chat with the No.1 contender

But on Thursday the 18-year-old has informed the Lions he will nominate them under the father-son rule, where they will get first call on him at the NAB AFL Draft. He has agreed to a four-year deal, which can be arranged for father-son prospects. Collingwood star Nick Daicos signed a four-year deal last year when nominating the Magpies.

If a bid came at the No.1 pick, it would make Ashcroft the earliest father-son selection ever, ahead of Sam Darcy last year as the No.2 pick at the Western Bulldogs.

Ashcroft, who has modelled his game on Carlton midfielder Sam Walsh, trained with the Lions earlier this year in the pre-season, where he lived with gun midfielder Hugh McCluggage. He has also played two games of VFL with Brisbane's side and starred, averaging 28 disposals and fitting in seamlessly against AFL-listed players.

He has pieced together a dominant season at all levels he has played, with the ball-winner averaging 35 disposals in the NAB League for the Sandringham Dragons and 33 disposals in three games for Vic Metro. The gun junior is represented by Alex McDonald and Julian Petracca at Hemisphere Management Group and is expected to play more VFL for the Lions before the end of the season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R6: Will Ashcroft highlights Enjoy Will Ashcroft's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

Ashcroft's younger brother Levi also looks a talented draft prospect for the Lions in the under-16s for Vic Metro, with the midfielder eligible for the 2024 draft.

DRAFT RANKINGS Check out Cal Twomey's Phantom Form Guide for July

Marcus Ashcroft retired at the end of 2003 after 318 games with Brisbane.

The Lions also have access to Jaspa Fletcher, the son of former player Adrian, who is shaping as a potential top-20 selection. Fletcher is a smooth-moving midfielder.