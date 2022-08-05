Lance Franklin (right) is seen at Sydney training on August 5, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

LANCE Franklin has delayed any call on his future until the end of the season as he makes a decision on if – and where – he plays on next year.

Franklin's future has again been in the spotlight this week after reports linked him to a move to Brisbane as a free agent at the end of this season.

The 35-year-old superstar has been in negotiations over a new deal with the Swans for some time, however there was a gap between the parties.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

On Saturday, his manager Adam Finch from Buddy Promotions provided a statement to AFL.com.au from Franklin about his decision to put off talks until the end of 2022.

"At this stage conversations have been paused around my contract so I can put all my focus on playing footy. No further comment will be made until the season is done and I have decided about my future,” Franklin said.

Lance Franklin is seen at Sydney training on August 5, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"I am still undecided and need time after the season to make a family decision about whether I continue to play next year.”

Franklin has kicked 41 goals this season from 17 games and in round two became the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to reach the magical 1000-goal mark through his glittering career.

His nine-year deal with the Swans expires at the end of this year, when he will again be a restricted free agent having crossed from Hawthorn under the same mechanism at the end of 2013.