CARLTON'S quest to play finals hangs in the balance after losing to Brisbane by 33 points at the Gabba on Sunday and now having a nervous MRO wait for skipper Patrick Cripps.
The Lions played arguably its best football of the season in the first quarter, but had to endure a withering Blues fightback in the last before winning 17.12 (114) to 12.9 (81).
Carlton trailed by 57 points at the final change and whittled it down to 15 with three minutes remaining before the home team steadied.
Brisbane thoroughly deserved its four points, dominating around stoppages (24-8 centre clearances), pressuring relentlessly and moving the ball with speed, leaving its top-four destiny in its own hands with two rounds remaining.
The result leaves Carlton needing one win against either Melbourne or Collingwood in the final fortnight to lock-up a top-eight spot, and the Blues may have to do so without their captain.
Cripps' fate lies in the hands of Match Review Officer Michael Christian after a second quarter incident left Cal Ah Chee concussed and out of the game.
Ah Chee gathered a ball mid-air with Cripps leaving his feet and collecting the Lions' wingman high.
The Lions' midfield laid the platform for victory, led by bullocking ruckman Oscar McInerney, Brownlow medalist Lachie Neale (32 disposals), prolific Hugh McCluggage (28) and ever-energetic Rhys Mathieson (24).
Zac Bailey was back to his damaging best with four goals, while captain Dayne Zorko (22 disposals) had maximum impact with his touches.
Brisbane's first quarter was arguably its best 30 minutes of the season.
Although some inside 50 entries lacked polish, the Lions barely gave Carlton a second to breathe, swarming on them in numbers and forcing a heap of turnovers in their forward half.
Neale bombed truly from outside 50m, Zorko started a chain from half-back that ended in a Charlie Cameron goal, and when an uncharacteristic Adam Saad turnover resulted in a clever goal for Brisbane's skipper, the Lions were away.
They won 17 clearances to six and camped in the front half of the ground, deserving every bit of a 29-point lead at the first change.
Mathieson was like a vice with his tackling, while Neale, Jarryd Lyons, McInerney and Zorko laid the foundation for a dominant opening.
Carlton had 10 minutes of dominance following Cripps' second-quarter incident, kicking three goals and missing a simple set shot for a fourth to get back into the game.
The Blues were out of the game for most of the day before a withering final term.
They rolled the dice, took the game on and kicked eight goals to one to reduce the margin to just 15 points.
Jacob Weitering was fantastic in an under-siege defence.
Zorko leads from the front
After a season of struggles with his body and some indifferent form, Brisbane got the best version of Dayne Zorko against the Blues. Starting at half-forward and bringing his infectious pressure and energy, the Lions' skipper was in everything in the red-hot first quarter. His clever finish from a tight angle was important when the match was up for grabs, while his quick decision-making by foot sparked a number of Brisbane scoring opportunities. He finished with 22 disposals, including nine score involvements.
Patrick Cripps could be in MRO strife
The Carlton skipper will be more-than-nervous after his second quarter hit on Cal Ah Chee. The Brisbane wingman gathered a ball in mid-air, just as Cripps left his feet - not attempting to spoil – and cleaned him up. Ah Chee hit the turf immediately before being helped to his feet by trainers and assisted from the field. He did not return. Any suspension for Cripps would be a huge setback for the Blues with just two rounds remaining.
Zac's back
After a blistering start to his season, Zac Bailey has been quiet ever since he missed the round 15 loss to Melbourne with COVID-19. After kicking just two goals in his last five games, and being subbed out against Richmond last week after coughing up blood, he was back to his absolute best against the Blues. Bailey had all of his zip and speed back, finishing with four goals and two assists from his 19 disposals to prove a genuine match-winner.
BRISBANE 4.6 8.9 13.11 17.12 (114)
CARLTON 0.1 3.5 4.8 12.9 (81)
GOALS
Brisbane: McStay 4, Bailey 4, Cameron 2, Berry, Hipwood, Mathieson, McCarthy, Neale, Robinson, Zorko
Carlton: Curnow 2, Fisher 2, Motlop 2, Cripps, Durdin, Martin, McKay, Newnes, Owies
BEST
Brisbane: Bailey, McInerney, Zorko, Neale, Berry, McCluggage
Carlton: Weitering, Saad, Cripps, Docherty, Walsh
INJURIES
Brisbane: Ah Chee (concussion), Adams (ribs)
Carlton: Martin (calf)
SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Mitch Robinson (replaced Cal Ah Chee in the second quarter)
Carlton: Corey Durdin (replaced Jack Martin in the fourth quarter)