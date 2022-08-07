Zac Bailey celebrates with Brisbane teammates after kicking a goal during the round 21 match against Carlton at The Gabba on August 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON'S quest to play finals hangs in the balance after losing to Brisbane by 33 points at the Gabba on Sunday and now having a nervous MRO wait for skipper Patrick Cripps.

The Lions played arguably its best football of the season in the first quarter, but had to endure a withering Blues fightback in the last before winning 17.12 (114) to 12.9 (81).

LIONS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Carlton trailed by 57 points at the final change and whittled it down to 15 with three minutes remaining before the home team steadied.

Highlights: Brisbane v Carlton The Lions and Blues clash in round 21

Brisbane thoroughly deserved its four points, dominating around stoppages (24-8 centre clearances), pressuring relentlessly and moving the ball with speed, leaving its top-four destiny in its own hands with two rounds remaining.

The result leaves Carlton needing one win against either Melbourne or Collingwood in the final fortnight to lock-up a top-eight spot, and the Blues may have to do so without their captain.

Dayne Zorko and Zac Bailey celebrates a Brisbane goal in round 21 against Carlton at The Gabba on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Cripps' fate lies in the hands of Match Review Officer Michael Christian after a second quarter incident left Cal Ah Chee concussed and out of the game.

Ah Chee gathered a ball mid-air with Cripps leaving his feet and collecting the Lions' wingman high.

Is Cripps in trouble for this hit on Ah Chee? Callum Ah Chee is subbed out after Patrick Cripps flies and crunches him

The Lions' midfield laid the platform for victory, led by bullocking ruckman Oscar McInerney, Brownlow medalist Lachie Neale (32 disposals), prolific Hugh McCluggage (28) and ever-energetic Rhys Mathieson (24).

Zac Bailey was back to his damaging best with four goals, while captain Dayne Zorko (22 disposals) had maximum impact with his touches.

Brisbane's first quarter was arguably its best 30 minutes of the season.

Although some inside 50 entries lacked polish, the Lions barely gave Carlton a second to breathe, swarming on them in numbers and forcing a heap of turnovers in their forward half.

Neale bombed truly from outside 50m, Zorko started a chain from half-back that ended in a Charlie Cameron goal, and when an uncharacteristic Adam Saad turnover resulted in a clever goal for Brisbane's skipper, the Lions were away.

Neale nails a gem to get Lions rolling Lachie Neale kicks the first major of the match with a classy finish

They won 17 clearances to six and camped in the front half of the ground, deserving every bit of a 29-point lead at the first change.

Mathieson was like a vice with his tackling, while Neale, Jarryd Lyons, McInerney and Zorko laid the foundation for a dominant opening.

Carlton had 10 minutes of dominance following Cripps' second-quarter incident, kicking three goals and missing a simple set shot for a fourth to get back into the game.

The Blues were out of the game for most of the day before a withering final term.

Blues surge back with two in a minute Jack Newnes and Jesse Motlop kick quick goals to give Carlton life

They rolled the dice, took the game on and kicked eight goals to one to reduce the margin to just 15 points.

Jacob Weitering was fantastic in an under-siege defence.

Zorko leads from the front

After a season of struggles with his body and some indifferent form, Brisbane got the best version of Dayne Zorko against the Blues. Starting at half-forward and bringing his infectious pressure and energy, the Lions' skipper was in everything in the red-hot first quarter. His clever finish from a tight angle was important when the match was up for grabs, while his quick decision-making by foot sparked a number of Brisbane scoring opportunities. He finished with 22 disposals, including nine score involvements.

Zorko threads the eye with brilliant banana Dayne Zorko finds the big sticks from a tight angle

Patrick Cripps could be in MRO strife

The Carlton skipper will be more-than-nervous after his second quarter hit on Cal Ah Chee. The Brisbane wingman gathered a ball in mid-air, just as Cripps left his feet - not attempting to spoil – and cleaned him up. Ah Chee hit the turf immediately before being helped to his feet by trainers and assisted from the field. He did not return. Any suspension for Cripps would be a huge setback for the Blues with just two rounds remaining.

Callum Ah Chee receives treatment after a bump from Patrick Cripps during Brisbane's clash with Carlton in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Zac's back

After a blistering start to his season, Zac Bailey has been quiet ever since he missed the round 15 loss to Melbourne with COVID-19. After kicking just two goals in his last five games, and being subbed out against Richmond last week after coughing up blood, he was back to his absolute best against the Blues. Bailey had all of his zip and speed back, finishing with four goals and two assists from his 19 disposals to prove a genuine match-winner.

Brilliant Bailey runs hot with four majors to seal Lions' finals spot Zac Bailey sets up two goals and kicks four of his own in a dominant display

BRISBANE 4.6 8.9 13.11 17.12 (114)

CARLTON 0.1 3.5 4.8 12.9 (81)

GOALS

Brisbane: McStay 4, Bailey 4, Cameron 2, Berry, Hipwood, Mathieson, McCarthy, Neale, Robinson, Zorko

Carlton: Curnow 2, Fisher 2, Motlop 2, Cripps, Durdin, Martin, McKay, Newnes, Owies

BEST

Brisbane: Bailey, McInerney, Zorko, Neale, Berry, McCluggage

Carlton: Weitering, Saad, Cripps, Docherty, Walsh

INJURIES

Brisbane: Ah Chee (concussion), Adams (ribs)

Carlton: Martin (calf)

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Mitch Robinson (replaced Cal Ah Chee in the second quarter)

Carlton: Corey Durdin (replaced Jack Martin in the fourth quarter)