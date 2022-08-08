The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

IT IS the business end of the season and even more so for Toyota AFL Fantasy coaches.

If your team is playing in a league match-up this week, then it is imperative that you win. It's preliminary final weekend and coaches will need to get the chocolates to make their way into the round 23 grand final.

At the top of the overall rankings, the race to the Toyota HiLux is on with Matt's team Mottram's Marvels holding a 112-point lead over James' squad Shuckas.

James needs to make up a few points and he might have to look at bringing in a point of difference (POD) or two to bridge the gap.

Calvin looks at his infamous Scale of Hardness to help make some decisions for James and coaches who are looking to get the edge on their opponents. Despite scoring 117 last week, trading out Lachie Neale could be an option due to the fear of an incoming tag courtesy of the Saints.

The Traders chat through all the issues coming out of the weekend including the likelihood of Patrick Cripps missing this week through suspension and how to best use your two trades.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

1:30 - Warnie and Calvin are through to the preliminary finals, but Roy has packed up shop for 2022.

6:20 - "My advice is still standing strong and there for the people" as Roy said Rowan Marshall has been a trade target for the last three weeks.

8:00 - Braydon Preuss might be lucky to be playing this week.

11:45 - Mark calls out Calvin's advice to get Tom Stewart who had four points at half-time.

14:15 - James, coach of Shuckas, joins the boys to talk about his second-placed team.

19:30 - Tim English and Rowan Marshall as James' starting rucks helped get him to the top 10 by round four.

21:20 - A suspension looms for Patrick Cripps.

25:15 - Tim Taranto won't play in round 22.

29:30 - You can be unique and risk it with injury prone players for the last two rounds.

33:30 - Calvin is considering bringing in Andrew Brayshaw this week.

38:00 - If you have Reilly O'Brien, it could be a unique hold for you due to his Grand Final fixture.

40:50 - The Traders reveal their moves with Warnie considering Jaidyn Stephenson as a cheap option up forward.

Questions from social media

47:30 - Who goes first: Tom Mitchell or Jack Macrae?

53:10 - Why you should hold James Sicily.

57:00 - Rory Laird has posted record numbers in recent times.

