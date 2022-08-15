DAVID Barham will take over as Essendon Football Club president as club powerbrokers continue to demand Alastair Clarkson be pursued as coach.

After a second meeting of club directors in 24 hours, which concluded early Monday afternoon, it was determined Barham, a highly successful TV industry executive, would replace Paul Brasher, who will remain on the board.

A cloud continues to hover over Ben Rutten, who remains as coach of the Bombers after the meetings.

CHANGE AT THE TOP Brasher set to depart after horror loss

Several high-end business people connected to the club had been seeking to formalise a plan to officially approach Clarkson, with the meetings called to address this matter and other aspects of the club’s football operations

The meetings were called immediately before and after Essendon’s disastrous 84-point loss to Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium.

Ben Rutten after Essendon's 84-point loss to Port Adelaide in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brasher’s unwavering support of Rutten had become a frustration for some Bombers powerbrokers.

Some at the club wanted to launch a wide-ranging external review, which would take at least six weeks to complete, a timeframe which would have taken Clarkson out of Bombers’ considerations.

Others have been adamant only an internal review would allow for the immediate action required to get involved in Clarkson’s movements.

The horrendous nature of Sunday’s loss to Port Adelaide hastened several negotiations late Sunday and early Monday. The Bombers sit 15th on the ladder with seven wins.

'Something has to give': Lloyd's brutal review of Bombers Essendon great Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett discuss the weekend of AFL action

Clarkson is yet to formally respond to senior coach offers made by North Melbourne and GWS.

He had been expected to make his own mind up as early as Tuesday, and would have by extension relayed that to the Roos and Giants at some stage of this week.

The North offer is more financially lucrative than the Giants’ bid, however there may be scope for the Giants to bolster its contract via an AFL ambassadorial grant.

The AFL Commission was meeting Monday, where it was believed that topic was going to be discussed.