Touk Miller in action during the R20 clash between Gold Coast and West Coast at Metricon Stadium on July 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WELCOME to the Grand Final edition of Fantasy Ready. Whether you are still alive in a Draft or Classic final, fighting for a top-100 hat, chasing the Toyota Hilux or just hanging in there to the very end, this week is set to be one for the ages.

Mitch Duncan (MID/FWD, $782,000) has failed to come back into the Geelong line-up for its clash against West Coast on Saturday afternoon. However, the biggest news from the selection table was the fact that Aaron Hall (DEF, $714,000) has been dropped from the Kangaroos.

Hall scored 113 last week and until last night, he was the most traded-in player for the round.

This is as important as ever for the top two teams who are currently fighting it out for the Toyota Hilux. James' Shuckas has Aaron Hall and is currently in second place trying to chase down Matt's Mottram's Marvels. James is trying to make up 38 points and didn't need this early bullet.

The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 23 Calvin and Warnie match up in their Fantasy Draft and Classic finals and the banter has started.

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for round 23.

Sam Docherty (DEF, $874,000) – You must end the season with Docherty and this match-up doesn't get any better. Coming off 123, expect the great man to go up another notch on Sunday.

Brandon Ellis (DEF/MID, $743,000) – After scoring 130 and 99, Ellis has hit a little bit of form and meets a team that was decimated at selection last night.

Mark Blicavs (DEF/RUC, $685,000) – Stanley is out and when he missed games this year, Blicavs scored 72, 98, 133 and 135. A genuine cheap option capable of scoring big.

Daniel Rich (DEF, $633,000) – Coming off 97, Rich is cheap and has a match-up which should see him score 100+. He had 112 on Melbourne in round 15 and as we know, they give up plenty of points to defenders.

Most traded in

Touk Miller (MID, $907,000) – 2.3k

– 2.3k Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $783,000) – 1.7k

– 1.7k Angus Brayshaw (DEF/MID, $816,000) – 1.5k

– 1.5k Brandon Ellis (DEF/MID, $743,000) – 1.5k

– 1.5k Clayton Oliver (MID, $889,000) – 1.5k

Touk Miller (MID, $907,000) is coming off scores of 133, 88, 122 and 120. According to Calvin he is the safest captain option this week and meets the Kangaroos under the roof of Marvel Stadium. Playing the Hawks at UTAS Stadium, Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $783,000) is also a wanted man after his last two games of 95 and 110. Hawthorn has given up the second-most points to midfielder this year which should prove to be an instant reward for coaches making this move.

Most traded out

Jack Crisp (DEF/MID, $691,000) – 3.5k

– 3.5k Elijah Hollands (MID/FWD, $398,000) – 2.9k

– 2.9k Brad Crouch (MID, $123,000) – 2.5k

– 2.5k Jase Burgoyne (DEF/MID, $409,000) – 2.3k

– 2.3k Tim English (RUC/FWD, $745,000) – 2.2k

Before his bye, Jack Crisp (DEF/MID, $691,000) was averaging 103. After his bye he is now averaging 21 points less with not one score over 100. Coaches have been waiting for this to turn around but it hasn't … making him the most traded-out player this week. Even though Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $876,000) isn't on the list, he has still been traded out by 1.1k in anticipation of a tag from Harry Perryman. Perryman has held Liberatore (68) and Merrett (55) in recent weeks. Is this a stroke of genius? Or are people making a mistake, trading out this year's highest-scoring player?

Jack Crisp celebrates a goal during the R21 clash between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG on August 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Touk Miller v North Melbourne

Miller has been on fire and meets the Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium where he averaged 130 last year from his five games. Miller scored 112 and 130 against the Roos last year and should be great on Saturday afternoon.

No. 2 – Rowan Marshall v Sydney

Sydney gives up the most points to opposition ruckmen this year and Marshall meets them in hot form averaging 133 in the last three weeks. He loves playing at Marvel Stadium where he has recently scored 118 and 163.

No. 3 – Patrick Cripps v Collingwood

Cripps has now averaged 118 in his last four games and will be fired up for this one. Just to paint the picture of what Collingwood has been giving up to midfielders, last week Mills (129) and Parker (120) dominated and the week before we saw Oliver (139) and Petracca (120) do the same.

Cripps turns candy-seller in this stunning goal Patrick Cripps dances his way through a host of Cats before landing this outrageous major

No. 4 – Sam Docherty v Collingwood

This match-up is an interesting one for Docherty. As we know, Collingwood gives up the most points to their opposition midfielders … but the 12th-most to defenders. Docherty scored 123 last week in the midfield … but last night Cerra and Hewett were named to play. Where will he line up for this all important clash?

No. 5 – Clayton Oliver v Brisbane

A great vice-captain option for those who play that game as Oliver has the ability to hit big scores. He plays tonight and is coming off scores of 109 and 139.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.