ALASTAIR Clarkson will coach North Melbourne for the next five seasons, with the Roos beating Essendon to the four-time premiership coach's signature after a week of turmoil.
Clarkson was at the helm of Hawthorn for 17 years, leading the club to flags in 2008 and the famous three-peat of 2013-15.
He will return to the club where he played 93 games between 1987 and 1995.
Clarkson will attend a media conference at Arden Street at 1pm on Friday to discuss his appointment.
Clarkson will be North's fourth coach in five years after David Noble was dismissed earlier this year after just five wins in 38 games.
In a letter to members, president Sonja Hood said Clarkson's signature was a "real watershed moment for our club".
"I can’t speak highly enough of the professionalism of Alastair and his manager James Henderson over this past four weeks," she said.
"We’ve had a crash course in getting to know each other and Alastair’s passion to drive our club back to where we belong is incredibly infectious.
"Today is a good day. Alastair’s coming home. To our home."
Clarkson will officially take the reins from interim coach Leigh Adams on November 1.
ALASTAIR CLARKSON'S AFL CAREER
As coach:
Hawthorn 2005-2021, appointed North Melbourne coach for five years ahead of the 2023 season.
Games: 386
Premierships: 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015
Wins: 225
Losses: 158
Winning percentage: 59
As player:
Started: 1987
Games: North Melbourne (93), Melbourne (41) - AAP