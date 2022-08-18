Alastair Clarkson ahead of Hawthorn's round 23 clash with Richmond in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ALASTAIR Clarkson will coach North Melbourne for the next five seasons, with the Roos beating Essendon to the four-time premiership coach's signature after a week of turmoil.

Clarkson was at the helm of Hawthorn for 17 years, leading the club to flags in 2008 and the famous three-peat of 2013-15.

He will return to the club where he played 93 games between 1987 and 1995.

Clarkson will attend a media conference at Arden Street at 1pm on Friday to discuss his appointment.

Clarkson will coach North. His manager James Henderson has confirmed the deal to the AFL Live app — Damian Barrett (@barrettdamian) August 18, 2022

Clarkson will be North's fourth coach in five years after David Noble was dismissed earlier this year after just five wins in 38 games.

In a letter to members, president Sonja Hood said Clarkson's signature was a "real watershed moment for our club".

"I can’t speak highly enough of the professionalism of Alastair and his manager James Henderson over this past four weeks," she said.

"We’ve had a crash course in getting to know each other and Alastair’s passion to drive our club back to where we belong is incredibly infectious.

"Today is a good day. Alastair’s coming home. To our home."

Clarkson will officially take the reins from interim coach Leigh Adams on November 1.

More to come

ALASTAIR CLARKSON'S AFL CAREER

As coach:

Hawthorn 2005-2021, appointed North Melbourne coach for five years ahead of the 2023 season.

Games: 386

Premierships: 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015

Wins: 225

Losses: 158

Winning percentage: 59

As player:

Started: 1987

Games: North Melbourne (93), Melbourne (41) - AAP