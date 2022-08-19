COLLINGWOOD expects Jordan De Goey and Jack Ginnivan to face Carlton in a blockbuster final day of the home and away season on Sunday.

The pair trained fully with the main group at Friday morning's session at the AIA Centre and showed no signs of the physical concerns they experienced last weekend.

De Goey was a late withdrawal ahead of last Sunday's game at the SCG after injuring his flexor at training last Friday, travelling with the team before being ruled out.

FULL TEAMS All the ins and outs for round 23

Ginnivan sat out the second half of the Magpies' 27-point loss to the Swans after experiencing hamstring tightness just before half-time.

Collingwood players celebrate on the final siren against Carlton in R11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 19-year-old was cleared of a hamstring strain on Monday and trained on Tuesday and Wednesday, before ticking off another test today that included shaking off a minor ankle concern before finishing the session.

De Goey and Ginnivan will both need to recover well ahead of Saturday's captain's run before they are ticked off, but both are expected to face the Blues at the MCG.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

"We are happy with how they got through training. Looks like they're both available," Collingwood coach Craig McRae said at a press conference on Thursday.

"We will just have to wait and see, but it looks like they will both play.

"You can only control what he [De Goey] does and his actions suggest his top speed and agility is there and all the things he needed to do to step out on the field. Right now, he has declared himself right to play."

Craig McRae and Jordan De Goey embrace after a win during round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fin Macrae was rewarded for his impressive VFL form with a spot in the 26-man squad, while Ollie Henry was also included on an extended bench which will be trimmed to 22 on Friday evening.

Collingwood must win to secure a double chance in September, while Carlton needs to win to remain in the eight, pending on other results.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

The Magpies' 11-game winning streak was brought to an end at the SCG last weekend, dropping the club to fifth on the ladder after round 22, but they can climb over Brisbane or Melbourne and into the four if they win, given those two sides face each other on Friday night.

Dinner was on the line when McRae faced off against triple premiership teammate and close mate Michael Voss when the two sides last met in round 11 – the only time the pair have met as senior coaches – where Collingwood prevailed by just four points.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Last two mins: Blue heartbreak, Pies prevail in a classic The thrilling final moments between the Pies and Blues in round 11

Voss paid his debt shortly after that result in front of 80,000 people at the MCG. Even more people are expected this Sunday in a season-defining game that is expected to surpass Anzac Day’s crowd of 84,205 and become the biggest attendance of the home and away season.

"He's not talking to me this week," McRae said.

"We'll debrief post-game but there is a dinner at stake post-game, so we’ll see what happens.

"We've got a great friendship. Off the field great mates; on the field great mates going at it."

Craig McRae and Michael Voss celebrate after Brisbane won the 2001 AFL Grand Final over Essendon. Picture: AFL Photos

With only two reporters at the AIA Centre due to a day that is all about North Melbourne's massive coup and the ongoing drama at Essendon, McRae said the signature of four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson is good for the AFL.

"It's exciting for the game and exciting for him," he said.

"I had 12 months with Clarko; I was lucky enough to work with him at Hawthorn last year. I'm not standing here without him, I think he’s an amazing mentor."

ROOS GET THEIR MAN Clarkson chooses to return where it all began

Rising Star favourite Nick Daicos has produced a dazzling debut season in black and white, but was forced to deal with the close attention of Sydney tagger Ryan Clarke at the SCG last weekend.

McRae said the 19-year-old – who still collected 20 disposals but didn't have the same impact he has had across 2022 – and the coaching department learned some valuable lessons in round 22.

Nick Daicos in action for Collingwood against Hawthorn in R12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's just part and parcel of being an elite player in this competition. You've got to go through that to become an elite player," McRae said.

"We've been quite surprised it hasn't happened earlier because he's been such a dominant player at half-back for us. I think he's grown a lot from it.

"We learnt lessons not to throw him around too much, let him fight through some of his own battles."

Carlton produced a couple of surprises at selection with George Hewett named in the squad after being all but ruled out for the rest of the season with a back injury, while Zac Williams has also been included for the first time since suffering a long-term calf injury in May.

Gun recruit Adam Cerra has been included after missing last Saturday night's game with a groin injury.