ESSENDON coach Ben Rutten says he 'doesn't have any expectations' about his future at the club as Bombers president David Barham apologised for keeping Rutten in the dark early in their unsuccessful pursuit of Alastair Clarkson.

Rutten will coach the Bombers against Richmond this Saturday night before his future is decided at a board meeting on Sunday.

With Clarkson rejecting Essendon's approach and instead signing a long-term deal with North Melbourne, it's yet to be determined whether Rutten will see out the final year of his contract in 2023.

Speaking on Friday, Rutten did not answer directly when asked if he wants to remain the club's senior coach next season.

"Fundamentally, I made a commitment to the football club, the members, the supporters and my players to coach them as well and as hard as I can, and I'm not going to let them down now," he said.

Ben Rutten and Michael Hurley at Essendon training, August 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Now is the time when they need strong leadership and strong direction and I need to provide that for them.

"I'm the coach of this footy club and I made a commitment ... and I'm going to continue to do that until someone tells me otherwise.

"I don't have any expectations (about Sunday's board meeting).

Ben Rutten and Zach Merrett during Essendon's loss to Port Adelaide in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's something we're certainly going to need to work through."

Earlier on Friday, Barham admitted he did not speak to Rutten until Tuesday afternoon of this week, more than 24 hours after the club's pursuit of Clarkson became public.

"I should have called him (Rutten) Monday, and I apologise for that," Barham said.

"I called him Tuesday, went and saw him at his house on Wednesday; I got that wrong.

"Players are disappointed they weren't more consulted, and again I have to live with that."

Despite being left in the dark, Rutten said he was grateful for the support he has received from both inside and outside the football club during the week.

"I don't think (Barham) was entirely pleased with how things transpired," he said. "But things have moved really quickly.

"It's certainly been a more challenging week than normal.

"Overwhelmingly, me and my family have had a tremendous amount of support ... and that's been fantastic."

While regretting the way Rutten was treated during the week, Barham added he had no regrets over pursuing Clarkson.

"If the best coach in the past 20 years is out there, I would be derelict in my duty to not go and talk to him," Barham said.

"If I don't go and see him, what do you think the members would think of me?

"Yes, this has been ugly and the fallout for Ben is horrible and I apologise for that.

"But I need to do what's best for the club."