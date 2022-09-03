FREMANTLE and the Western Bulldogs will go into their elimination final at Optus Stadium as selected.

The Dockers and Bulldogs opted against late changes, with Bailey Banfield and Robbie McComb named the respective medi-subs.

While Fremantle is playing its first final since 2015, the Bulldogs are featuring at the business end of the season for the fourth straight year.

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Fremantle: Bailey Banfield

Western Bulldogs: Robbie McComb

Match Previews FW1: Fremantle v Western Bulldogs Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Brendon Goddard preview the Dockers v Bulldogs elimination final at Optus Stadium.

SUMMARY

After a nerve-wracking final round when both Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs had one eye on other results as much as their own, the two sides will meet for the second time in less than a month on Saturday night. Collingwood's stirring comeback win over Carlton in round 23 not only saw the Bulldogs scrape into eighth position, it cost Freo a top-four spot and the all-important double chance. The Bulldogs, by their own admission, have been well below their best this season, but they will present a stern test for the young Dockers, who are preparing for their first finals campaign since 2015. Each club has been rocked by a late hamstring injury this week, with Fremantle's Nat Fyfe and Bulldogs star Tom Liberatore ruled out due to injury, while Bailey Smith is expected to play for the Dogs despite training away from the main group in recent days.

Where and when: Optus Stadium, Saturday September 3, 6.10pm AWST

WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR?



Round 21: Western Bulldogs 11.12 (78) lost to Fremantle 14.11 (95) at Marvel Stadium

Fremantle locked in its first finals berth in seven years and almost ended the Doggies' season with a stirring win away from home on August 6. The star of the victory was wantaway forward Rory Lobb (more on him later) who nailed four set shots from outside 50 as the Dockers led at every change to win by 17 points. Freo defenders Luke Ryan and Jordan Clark also put in strong performances, taking a combined 25 marks to go with 58 disposals, while Josh Dunkley and Bailey Smith won plenty of the footy for the Dogs in midfield.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Fremantle

The rise of Will Brodie this season has been stunning and he has claims as the AFL's most improved player. The former Sun will face one of his biggest tests in a terrific season on Saturday night when he comes up against the Bulldogs' midfield stars, who collectively rank No.1 in the AFL for clearance differential (+8.2). Brodie (5.7 clearances a game this season) is the Dockers' big body in the middle and the player they will rely on to go head-to-head with Tom Liberatore (7.2) or Jack Macrae (6.5). There will be support though. Don't expect young midfielder Caleb Serong (5.4) to take a backward step at stoppages after a terrific third season, while Leigh Matthews Trophy winner Andrew Brayshaw should relish the midfield battle in his first final. Veteran David Mundy should never be underestimated in a big game.

Will Brodie handballs during Fremantle's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs

It's staggering to think a three-game player can be such a major talking point, but such has been the impact Dogs rookie Sam Darcy has made early in his career. The teenager debuted against the Dockers a month ago and having impressed in a defensive role, he was equally damaging up forward against Hawthorn in round 23, booting two crucial goals and taking several impressive contested marks. Whether he stays forward on Saturday night against Fremantle's strong backline or returns to defence to help quell Freo's unsettled forward set-up will be a major factor in how both teams line up.

Darcy marks first ever AFL goal with one straight after Son of a gun Sam Darcy is surrounded by Bulldogs after notching his first couple of majors in the AFL

THE STATS THAT MATTER

Fremantle

Over the last month of the home and away season, the Dockers were ranked last in the competition for generating scores from kick-ins, though they have been the hardest to score against from that source. They are also ranked No.1 defensively for conceding a score from inside 50s (38.1 per cent).

Western Bulldogs

If the Dogs win the ball out of the middle, look out. They are ranked No.1 in the League for scores from centre bounce clearances over the last four rounds, and also top of the tree for scores from forward-half stoppages (19.6 points per game).

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR…

Fremantle

In a twist of fate, Rory Lobb's next game at AFL level beyond this weekend could well be for the team he'll face at Optus Stadium on Saturday night. Lobb could potentially depart the Dockers at the end of the season, with the Bulldogs looming as his likely destination, meaning a Fremantle loss on Saturday would spell the end of his career in the west. But, based on recent form, Lobb looms as the man most likely to tip the game in his current side's favour. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a career-best season and booted four crucial goals against the Bulldogs in Freo's win a month ago, all from booming set shots from outside 50, and the likely absence of Matt Taberner this week will put even more focus on Lobb's role in Fremantle's forward line.

Western Bulldogs

A Perth boy who once played for Fremantle's feeder team, Peel Thunder, Bulldogs forward Aaron Naughton will play his 100th AFL game in front of family and friends this weekend. Naughton will again be his side's main target up forward, although the recent emergence of Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Darcy could help take the pressure off the high-flying 22-year-old. He'll also be buoyed by his meeting with the Dockers a month ago, when he kicked three crucial goals and was one of the Bulldogs' best in their 17-point loss, while he took a staggering 13 marks against Fremantle at Optus Stadium last year, although his inaccurate kicking (1.5) cost him a big bag of goals on that occasion. He won't have it all his own way, though, in a likely match-up with Alex Pearce and Fremantle's settled defensive set-up.

PREDICTION



Fremantle by 23 points. The match-up between the worst defence of the eight finals teams (the Bulldogs) against the second-best defence in the League (Fremantle) makes this one difficult to predict. The Bulldogs have struggled to get out of second gear all season, but their recent finals experience does give them a slight edge over a young Fremantle side that hasn't tasted September action since 2015. But on recent form, it's hard to tip against the Dockers, particularly at home. With their strong midfield and solid defence, they look set to be too strong for a Dogs side that is packed with star power but has struggled to find their best all season.