After three months of being the masters of tight finishes, it was Collingwood’s turn to be on the receiving end of a heartbreaking loss in week one of the finals. The Magpies had won nine games by single digits since round 10, but it was Geelong who prevailed by one straight kick in front of 91,525 people on Saturday. Despite the narrow loss, Craig McRae’s side enhanced its reputation by producing one of their best performances of the season. Now they face Fremantle who recovered from 41 points down in the second quarter to stun the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on Saturday night. The Dockers hadn’t played a final since 2015, but will now play two in the space of a week.

Where and when: MCG, Saturday September 10, 7.25pm AEST

WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR?

Round 10: Collingwood 12.8 (80) def. Fremantle 6.8 (44)

On a soggy Sunday night in Perth, Collingwood got its season going at Optus Stadium. The Magpies completely outplayed the Dockers to win by 36 points and start a remarkable run of 11 straight wins. While Will Brodie and David Mundy found plenty of the ball for Justin Longmuir’s side, Ollie Henry stole the show, kicking four goals after being activated as the medi-sub in the second quarter.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Collingwood

Jordan De Goey proved that he is a box-office star again on Saturday, producing a dominant display despite playing under duress. With Taylor Adams ruled out of the rest of the year with a serious groin injury, Craig McRae will need De Goey to overcome the shoulder injury he suffered against Geelong and help lead the Magpies’ midfield at the MCG. Expect De Goey to play, but will the injury hinder him?

Jordan De Goey is tackled by Patrick Dangerfield during Collingwood's qualifying final against Geelong on September 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle

While Andrew Brayshaw has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the game this year and Will Brodie has come from nowhere, Caleb Serong has attracted less attention but continues to build from game to game and looks like a star of the future. The 21-year-old earned 10 coaches votes after a dominant first final, finishing with 33 disposals, 16 contested possessions and 10 clearances. Can he back it up on an even bigger stage?

Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw after Fremantle's win over the Western Bulldogs in the 2022 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

THE STATS THAT MATTER

Collingwood

The Magpies finished the home and away season ranked equal-second for pressure factor at 186. That went to another level against Geelong in the qualifying final, where the Pies had a pressure rating of 195, compared to the Cats' 176. Collingwood's first quarter rated at 208 - the club's seventh-best quarter of the year and the third-highest quarter of the first week of finals behind the Western Bulldogs' Q1 and Sydney's Q4.

Fremantle

Fremantle has proven they can perform on the road this year, winning seven games away from home, plus a draw. They have won five, lost one and drawn one in Victoria, winning the only game at the MCG back when they beat Melbourne in round 11.

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR…

Collingwood

With Brodie Grundy done for the season, Darcy Cameron will have the big job against reigning Doig Medallist Sean Darcy on Saturday night. Cameron and Mason Cox got the better of Rhys Stanley, but Darcy is a different proposition. The Fremantle star dominated Tim English at Optus Stadium, amassing 47 hitouts to 20.

Darcy Cameron celebrates a goal in Collingwood's clash with Sydney in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle

Just like last week, David Mundy could run out for the final time. The 37-year-old collected 20 disposals against the Western Bulldogs in game No. 375 and still showed he has the composure needed to make an impact in cutthroat finals. Mundy has continued to make an impact in his 18th season, averaging 22.6 disposals per game and will provide a young midfield with a wise, old head on Saturday night.

David Mundy in action in Fremantle's win over the Western Bulldogs in the 2022 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

PREDICTION

Collingwood by 9 points